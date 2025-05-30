NHL News and Rumors

X reacts to the Edmonton Oilers reaching the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals

Jeremy Freeborn
The Edmonton Oilers are in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. The Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Thursday night to win the Western Conference Finals four games to one. The Oilers will now play the Florida Panthers for hockey’s biggest prize. Here is the reaction on X.

The Oilers beat the Stars four games to one, and in the process outscored Dallas 22-11. In the first round, the Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings four games to two, and outscored the Kings 27-24. In the second round, the Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights four games to one, and outscored Vegas 16-10.

It is interesting taking a look at the superstitious history. McDavid is following what Sidney Crosby did while with the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 2008, Crosby did not touch the Prince of Wales Trophy and the Penguins lost the Stanley Cup Final. Then in 2009, Crosby touched the Prince of Wales Trophy, and the Penguins won. McDavid did not touch the Clarence Campbell Bowl last year and the Oilers lost in seven games to the Florida Panthers. It should be noted that the Oilers touched the Clarence Campbell Bowl when they won the 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990 Stanley Cup.

A Canadian franchise has not won the Stanley Cup since 1993. That year the Montreal Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings in five games.

It was a brilliant coaching performance by Kris Knoblauch. The Oilers head coach put together four successful lines, and three successful defensive pairings. He also learned from his round one mistake of not playing Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard together.

Skinner and McDavid were definitely instrumental in game five. Skinner scored a huge goal for the Oilers to go up 3-0, while McDavid put the Oilers up 4-2. Skinner got in the lineup as Zach Hyman broke his wrist from a neutral zone bodycheck via Mason Marchment in game four.

 

 

NHL News and Rumors Oilers Stanley Cup Finals Stanley Cup Playoffs X (Twitter)
