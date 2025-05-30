The Edmonton Oilers are in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. The Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Thursday night to win the Western Conference Finals four games to one. The Oilers will now play the Florida Panthers for hockey’s biggest prize. Here is the reaction on X.

It’s actually shocking, Dallas was the weakest of the Oilers opponents by far — Jake (@OilAcumen) May 30, 2025

The Oilers beat the Stars four games to one, and in the process outscored Dallas 22-11. In the first round, the Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings four games to two, and outscored the Kings 27-24. In the second round, the Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights four games to one, and outscored Vegas 16-10.

Connor McDavid riled up plenty of Oilers fans by touching the conference championship trophy that many hockey fans have linked to a curse despite evidence to the contrary READ MORE: https://t.co/sAfZEdqemBhttps://t.co/sAfZEdqemB — Brotips (@brotips) May 30, 2025

It is interesting taking a look at the superstitious history. McDavid is following what Sidney Crosby did while with the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 2008, Crosby did not touch the Prince of Wales Trophy and the Penguins lost the Stanley Cup Final. Then in 2009, Crosby touched the Prince of Wales Trophy, and the Penguins won. McDavid did not touch the Clarence Campbell Bowl last year and the Oilers lost in seven games to the Florida Panthers. It should be noted that the Oilers touched the Clarence Campbell Bowl when they won the 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990 Stanley Cup.

Oilers 🫣 I really hope for the sake of Canada. pic.twitter.com/K7s94nkwhn — fearofgod7 (@xrpbossm8) May 30, 2025

A Canadian franchise has not won the Stanley Cup since 1993. That year the Montreal Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings in five games.

The Oilers are just much better than the Stars.

DeBoer was, once again, outcoached. — JeffPV (@jpv4real) May 30, 2025

It was a brilliant coaching performance by Kris Knoblauch. The Oilers head coach put together four successful lines, and three successful defensive pairings. He also learned from his round one mistake of not playing Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard together.

Jeff Skinner scored his first-ever playoff goal & Connor McDavid recorded the game-winner on a breakaway to help the #Oilers punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final! We have your winning numbers from last night in Dallas. @CenturyCasEDM | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/6ceymHxAlR — Celly’s Sports Bar & Lounge EDM (@CellysSportsEDM) May 30, 2025

Skinner and McDavid were definitely instrumental in game five. Skinner scored a huge goal for the Oilers to go up 3-0, while McDavid put the Oilers up 4-2. Skinner got in the lineup as Zach Hyman broke his wrist from a neutral zone bodycheck via Mason Marchment in game four.