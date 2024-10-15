NHL News and Rumors

X reacts to the horrible start for the Edmonton Oilers

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds

For the second straight season, the Edmonton Oilers have been awful out of the gate. After going 2-9-1 last year after a dozen games, the Oilers have lost their first three games of 2024-25, and in the process have been outscored 15-3. Their compete level, work ethic, team speed, goaltending, intensity and defensive play all deserve failing grades. In the process, the reigning Western Conference champions got clobbered 6-0 to Winnipeg, 5-2 to Chicago, and 4-1 to Calgary, with all three losses coming at home. Here is the reaction on X.

Due to the poor play so far, the Oilers will be changing their lines. Connor McDavid and Leon Drasaitl will be playing together on Tuesday against Philadelphia. McDavid had 132 points last season, and led the NHL with 100 assists. Draisaitl had 106 points.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario, has already stated, the Oilers are “not quitters.” That is fine, but at the end of the day, there needs to be better consistency on the ice, and at this time, the Oilers are simply not getting it from the current group.

The Oilers are not the only team in the West struggling at this time. The Colorado Avalanche have lost their first three games by a combined total of 20-10, while the Nashville Predators have been outscored 7-3 in losing their first two games.

There is a feeling by many that the Oilers will turn things around and do what they did last year. I am not so sure. The Oilers had an easy January last season and were dominant as a result. So far this season, they lost two games to teams they should beat in the Flames and Blackhawks.

Like I said in the introduction, the Oilers have been bad in all facets of their game.

Oilers fans can agree with Phil’s comments. There has been nothing to like over the first three games.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Oilers X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds

X reacts to the horrible start for the Edmonton Oilers

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov collects his sixth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 12 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Columbus Blue Jackets v Toronto Maple Leafs
Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner out six months after shoulder surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 11 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24361243_168396541_lowres-2
Utah Ice Hockey Club wins first game in the NHL
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 9 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames
Maple Leafs sign left winger Max Pacioretty
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 8 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22667067_168396541_lowres-2
Avalanche trade defenseman Erik Brannstrom to Canucks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22095116_168396541_lowres-2
Devils sweep Sabres in Prague
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 7 2024
More News
Arrow to top