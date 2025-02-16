X reacts to three month suspension for Jannik Sinner

There was significant tennis news on Saturday as Italy’s Jannik Sinner, the world number one, has been suspended three months for testing positive for clostebol at Indian Wells last year. Sinner came to an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency. It was well reported that WADA had originally sought a ban between one and two years, but came to a controversial case resolution agreement. Here is the reaction from X.

So wada come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously sinners team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) February 15, 2025

One of the biggest critics to Sinner not being significant suspended for an extended term has been 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios of Australia.

I don’t believe in a clean sport anymore … — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) February 15, 2025

Stanislas Wawrinka is a three-time grand slam champion having won the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015, and the United States Open in 2016. At 39 years of age, he is one of the veterans on the ATP Tour, and his opinion definitely has a lot of weight.

I do Stan. It’s very clear he hasn’t done anything to enhance his performance, that’s proven.He’s taking full responsibility for others mistake and 3 months suspension consequently. Longer suspension would’ve made sport cleaner?I don’t think so. — Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) February 15, 2025

It is interesting that another veteran in Spain’s Feliciano Lopez has come to Sinner’s defense. Lopez is a seven-time champion on the ATP Tour, including three titles at the 500 level (2004 in Vienna, and Queen’s in 2017 and 2019).

So Novak Djokovic was barred from two grand slams (Australian Open & US Open in 2022) for being unvaccinated against Covid. Yet Jannick Sinner will be eligible to play all the tennis grand slams despite two positive doping tests. Absolutely ridiculous injustice. pic.twitter.com/BwHJNIM0QI — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) February 15, 2025

This is an interesting comparison between Sinner, and Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who is considered one of the greatest tennis players ever.

Sinner is seen practicing in Doha on an official court His suspension started on the 9th of February Per rule, he’s not allowed to participate in any official tournament activity As such, he’s violating his ban and his suspension should be extendedpic.twitter.com/1sgtkdXzJo pic.twitter.com/8IcG1MQ2WU — Dan Gernez (@GernezDan) February 15, 2025

It will be interesting to see tennis’s reaction to what is happening here.