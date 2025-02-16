X reacts to three month suspension for Jannik Sinner

Tennis News and Rumors

Jeremy Freeborn
There was significant tennis news on Saturday as Italy’s Jannik Sinner, the world number one, has been suspended three months for testing positive for clostebol at Indian Wells last year. Sinner came to an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency. It was well reported that WADA had originally sought a ban between one and two years, but came to a controversial case resolution agreement. Here is the reaction from X.

One of the biggest critics to Sinner not being significant suspended for an extended term has been 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios of Australia.

Stanislas Wawrinka is a three-time grand slam champion having won the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015, and the United States Open in 2016. At 39 years of age, he is one of the veterans on the ATP Tour, and his opinion definitely has a lot of weight.

It is interesting that another veteran in Spain’s Feliciano Lopez has come to Sinner’s defense. Lopez is a seven-time champion on the ATP Tour, including three titles at the 500 level (2004 in Vienna, and Queen’s in 2017 and 2019).

This is an interesting comparison between Sinner, and Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who is considered one of the greatest tennis players ever.

It will be interesting to see tennis’s reaction to what is happening here.

 

 

 

