X reacts to Tiger Woods tearing his Achilles

The biggest news in the golf world leading up to The Players Championship in northern Florida is once again centered around 15-time major champion Tiger Woods of Cypress, California. According to Doric Sam of Bleacher Report, Woods recently tore his Achilles while practicing at home, and had surgery on Tuesday as a result. This is just the latest injury for Woods, who has been injury prone over the last 15 years. Here is the reaction on X.

As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured. This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon… pic.twitter.com/KAVZfcRxlE — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 11, 2025

Woods explains how the injury happened. It appears the surgery was a success, but hit is safe to say that we will not see Tiger at any of the four majors this season. No time period has been given but recovery from a torn Achilles is normally around six months.

Hal Sutton explains his mental strategy that helped him defeat prime Tiger Woods at the 2000 PLAYERS. 👏 📺 Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS pic.twitter.com/HFo64HQaat — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 13, 2025

With the Players Championship starting Thursday, it was 25 years ago that Hal Sutton beat Tiger Woods in northern Florida. Sutton beat Woods by a single stroke. After Sutton made a key approach shot with his six iron, he proclaimed, “be the right club today!”

Tiger Woods’ career might be over. Here is arguably is most iconic shot. The chip at 16 – 2005 Masters pic.twitter.com/N52I8Rx1lQ — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) March 11, 2025

I think it is premature to make this claim, but this is arguably one of Tiger’s greatest shots ever. It was also one of the greatest calls by broadcaster Verne Lundquist.

Tiger Woods impersonating Kevin Na at the Players Championship never gets old. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BJwnbmir5F — Tour Pro 🏌️‍♂️ (@OfficialTourPro) March 9, 2025

This is a memorable replay of one of Woods’s most memorable shots at the Players Championship. On this particular shot we got to see Tiger’s unique personality.

“Never rule out Tiger.” – DP reacts to Tiger Woods announcing his Achilles rupture and discusses a potential return once healthy. pic.twitter.com/zTdF7khgyl — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 12, 2025

Dan Patrick is right. You simply cannot rule Woods out. Who knows? We could just see a return to greatness for Tiger in 2026, like we saw at the 2019 Masters.