X reacts to Tiger Woods tearing his Achilles

Jeremy Freeborn
Could Tiger Woods Be Joining Greyson Clothiers After Leaving Nike?

The biggest news in the golf world leading up to The Players Championship in northern Florida is once again centered around 15-time major champion Tiger Woods of Cypress, California. According to Doric Sam of Bleacher Report, Woods recently tore his Achilles while practicing at home, and had surgery on Tuesday as a result. This is just the latest injury for Woods, who has been injury prone over the last 15 years. Here is the reaction on X.

Woods explains how the injury happened. It appears the surgery was a success, but hit is safe to say that we will not see Tiger at any of the four majors this season. No time period has been given but recovery from a torn Achilles is normally around six months.

With the Players Championship starting Thursday, it was 25 years ago that Hal Sutton beat Tiger Woods in northern Florida. Sutton beat Woods by a single stroke. After Sutton made a key approach shot with his six iron, he proclaimed, “be the right club today!”

I think it is premature to make this claim, but this is arguably one of Tiger’s greatest shots ever. It was also one of the greatest calls by broadcaster Verne Lundquist.

This is a memorable replay of one of Woods’s most memorable shots at the Players Championship. On this particular shot we got to see Tiger’s unique personality.

Dan Patrick is right. You simply cannot rule Woods out. Who knows? We could just see a return to greatness for Tiger in 2026, like we saw at the 2019 Masters.

 

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors X (Twitter)
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
