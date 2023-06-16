Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler sit atop the 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard after Round 1.

In the process, Fowler improved his odds to win the 2023 U.S. Open by 785 percent after shooting 8-under par in the opening round. Meanwhile, Shauffele’s U.S. Open odds improved by 475 percent after his impressive Round 1.

Read on to learn more about how the U.S. Open odds have moved since the completion of Round 1, along with the golfers that present the biggest liabilities for the online sportsbooks this weekend.

Rickie Fowler Improves U.S. Open Odds By 785 Percent

Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler shot a record-breaking opening round 62 at Los Angeles Country Club to finish as the first-round leaders at the U.S. Open.

Schauffele was among the contenders heading into the tournament, opening at +1800 odds at some of the top online sportsbooks. After his red-hot opening round, Schauffele’s odds to win the U.S. Open dropped to +300, improving his chances of winning by 475 percent.

Fowler’s odds improved by an even greater amount, moving from +5000 before teeing off to +550 heading into Round 2. That’s an improvement of nearly 785 percent.

Biggest Liabilities To Win the US Open 2023

The public wasn’t shy about backing a few golfers heading into Los Angeles Country Club.

It’s going to be bad news for sportsbooks if Phil Mickelson, Max Homa, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, or Jordan Spieth win the U.S. Open this year.

A significant amount of money is riding on these players to hoist the Claret Jug this weekend.

Check out the biggest liabilities at BetMGM to win the US Open 2023, according to data analyst John Ewing.

Phil Mickelson

Max Homa

Cameron Smith

Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth

Phil Mickelson Is the Most Bet Player To Make the Cut

Everyone is betting on Lefty this weekend as he looks to complete his career Grand Slam at the Los Angeles Country Club. He holds +130 odds to make the cut at the U.S. Open, and 90% of bets are on Phil to play on Saturday.

Despite a strong opening round, Mickelson still owns +15000 odds to win the 2023 U.S. Open.

