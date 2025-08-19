Xavien Howard, Colts Agree to Deal

Xavien Howard is on an active roster for the first time since February of 2024. Howard is joining the Indianapolis Colts, who are currently dealing with a slew of injuries to their secondary. Injuries have also hampered Howard’s performance. The former Pro Bowler was also named in a lawsuit in 2024. He was never criminally charged.

Indianapolis is hoping his veteran experience can help turn the tide for their secondary. It should also be noted that the former Miami Dolphins cornerback is familiar with Colts defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo. Anarumo served as Miami’s defensive backs coach from 2016–17.



“He can go get the ball. And he’s proven that throughout his NFL career — that he’s been an elite interceptor. So, we’re hoping — we’ll give him some time to get back into football shape, because that takes a while — but we’re hoping that we can get some of those interceptions going,” Anarumo said.

The Colts defensive coordinator also mentioned that the Cincinnati Bengals, whom he was with last season, worked out Xavien Howard last December.

“I just feel good about it, the athlete that he is. Maybe you could look at it as his legs got a year to rest. One thing I know is his ball skills and those things — they don’t go away, and he still has those,” Anarumo said.

Xavien Howard will most likely not be what he once was with the Dolphins, as he is now 32 years of age. However, his role will also be changing, and he could still have some positive moments considering his familiarity with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Indianapolis Colts Bringing in Veteran Defensive Back, Xavien Howard



Can Xavien Howard Regain Form With the Indianapolis Colts?



Gone are the days of Xavien Howard being selected to multiple Pro Bowls. We will also not see another 10-interception season from him like the one he accomplished in 2020. However, with multiple injuries in the Colts’ secondary right now, Howard should have plenty of opportunities to show that he still has some gas left in the proverbial tank.

Additionally, he should be a solid fit in the Colts’ defensive scheme. A scheme that will involve many uses of the press-man coverage that Howard excelled at during his days in Miami. All in all, this could be a move that benefits the Colts for this season, especially with the litany of injuries the team has already suffered before the regular season. Xavien Howard may not be what he once was, but he is a solid fit for Indianapolis on paper.