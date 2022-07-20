XBet Free Bets | USA Sportsbook Betting Offer

Ready for this week’s exciting sporting action, you can claim a 50% welcome bonus up to $500 with XBet. In order claim the XBet betting offer, read on below.

This exclusive betting offer from the team at XBet is one of the best around for this week’s action, and all you have to do is follow these steps:

Click here to sign up to XBet Fill in your details by following the steps and create an account. Make a qualifying deposit and bet (minimum deposit of $45) Receive your exclusive 50% deposit match bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $500) 50% sports bonus + 50% casino bonus, up to $500, 7X rollover

How To Place A Bet With Your XBet Free Bets

XBet have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, with a various different markets across almost every sport you can think of.

There are various different markets and sections you can make use of on XBet’s vast RaceBook, such as winning margin betting. They will also have plenty of bonuses and specials on game day such as enhanced odds and price boosts. Do not miss out on all of the XBet offers!

XBet Betting Offers For Existing Customers

Up To $250 Sports Reload Bonus

XBet customers can make use of their 25% sports reload bonus up to $250. This fantastic offer is only available to existing customers, and all you have to do to claim this offer is the following.

XBet Up to $250 Sports Reload Terms & Conditions