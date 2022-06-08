XBet Racebook Belmont Free Bets | Belmont Stakes Betting Offers

Betting Guides

Andy Newton
XBet Preakness Stakes 2022 Odds
XBet have an exclusive offer to The Sports Daily readers ahead of this Saturday’s Belmont Stakes from Belmont Park racetrack. You can claim 100% deposit match bonus up to $500 with XBet, which you can use on the Belmont Stakes – the third leg of the US Triple Crown – this Saturday (11th June) if you fancy a wager on the racing.

How To Claim The XBet Belmont Stakes Betting Offer

To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at XBet, all you have to do is follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with up to $500 in exclusive first deposit sports bonuses.

  1. Click here to sign up to XBet
  2. Sign up by following the steps and create an account
  3. Make a qualifying deposit and bet (minimum deposit of $45)
  4. Receive your exclusive 50% deposit match bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $500)
  5. 50% sports bonus + 50% casino bonus, up to $500, 7X rollover
How to Place a Bet With Your XBet Belmont Stakes Free Bets

Once you sign up to XBet and claim your Belmont Stakes betting offer, placing a bet on the biggest race on US soil could not be easier. Follow our simple guide below to place your bets.

  • Sign up to XBet
  • Go to the XBet ‘RaceBook’ section
  • Click on 2022 Belmont Stakes in the Featured Races section
  • Select your Belmont Stakes Bet and place it

XBet have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, with a various different markets across almost every sport you can think of. Not just horse racing but also golf, NFL, NBA, UFC and Baseball too to name but a few.

There are various different markets and sections you can make use of on XBet’s vast RaceBook, such as winning margin betting. So if you fancy Mo Donegal to win the Belmont Stakes by two or three lengths, XBet have some of the best prices on the market for length betting which can enhance your odds and win you even more money if you are confident your horse will romp home in the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Plus – it doesn’t stop there with XBet. They will also have plenty of bonuses and specials on race day such as enhanced odds, paying extra places and price boosts. Do not miss out on all of the XBet offers ahead of the biggest race on the American racing calendar – the third leg of the US Triple Crown – with their exclusive Belmont Stakes offers and free bets.

RELATED: Belmont Stakes Runners, Riders, Draw and Latest Odds for 2022 Race

XBet Belmont Stakes Betting Offers For Existing Customers

XBet Preakness Stakes 2022 Odds

XBet 7% Horse Racing Rebate

One fantastic offer which existing customers can make use of is the amazing 7% horse rebate offer which XBet are offering their existing customers ahead of Saturday’s Belmont Stakes race from Belmont Park racecourse.

MyBookie 7% Horse Rebate Terms & Conditions

  • You must be a registered XBet customer to make your picks
  • 7% rebate on horse-racing action (qualified tracks)
  • Rebate is automatic
  • Funds deposited into your account the next day

Up to $250 Sports Reload Bonus

Another great offer which existing customers of XBet can make use of is their 25% sports reload bonus up to $250. This stupendous offer is only available to existing customers, and all you have to do to claim this offer is the following.

MyBookie Up to $250 Sports Reload Terms & Conditions

  • Your must be a registered XBet customer
  • Get 25% on your deposit up to $250
  • Use this industry leading reload bonus to add more action to the games you love
  • Use this bonus every time you fund your XBet account
Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

