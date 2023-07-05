The UFC’s interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez is back in action to unify his featherweight title as he takes the UFC’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a high-stakes main event fight at UFC 290 this Saturday, July 8th, 2023. Rodriguez is coming off a second-round submission win against Josh Emmett which won him the interim featherweight title at UFC 284. He will be looking to get the biggest win of his career and be the first ever to defeat Alexander Volkanovski at featherweight in UFC history at UFC 290 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In his last fight, he won by a second-round triangle choke against Josh Emmett that won him his interim featherweight championship at UFC 284. He walked away with a base salary of $150,000 and with a win, performance bonus, and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $382,000.

Yair Rodriguez’s Net Worth

Yair Rodriguez is a longtime UFC featherweight contender and is now the interim featherweight champion and has made an estimated $1.1 Million during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Rodriguez has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2011 and cut his cloth on the Mexican regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2014.

Yair Rodriguez UFC Record

Yair Rodriguez holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-3 which includes 6 wins by knockout and 3 submissions. He will look to improve his 10-2-0-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 290.

Yair Rodriguez’s Next Fight

Yair Rodriguez will fight Alexander Volkanovski in a 5-round main event fight for the featherweight championship of the world this Saturday at UFC 290. This fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Cannonier (+333) making Volkanovski a heavy favorite.

Yair Rodriguez Age, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Yair Rodriguez fights out of Chicago, Illinois but is originally from Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Currently, Rodriguez isn’t married to anyone and it seems like he is single.

Age: 30

30 Born: Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico

Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico Height: 5’11″

5’11″ Weight: 145 pounds

145 pounds Reach: 71″

71″ Coach/Trainer: Izzy Martinez

