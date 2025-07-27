The two New York-based teams in Major League Baseball were involved in trades on Friday. The Mets acquired two-time All-Star relief pitcher Gregory Soto of Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic from the Baltimore Orioles for minor league righthanded pitchers Wellington Aracena of Mao, Dominican Republic and Cameron Foster of Houston, Texas according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. The Yankees then acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon of Yorba Linda, California from the Colorado Rockies for pitching prospects Griffin Herring of Grapevine, Texas and Josh Grosz of Twentynine Palms, California according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors.

Gregory Soto

Soto is joining his fourth Major League Baseball team. He was previously with the Detroit Tigers for four seasons from 2019 to 2022, the Philadelphia Phillies for two seasons from 2023 to 2024, and the Baltimore Orioles for two seasons from 2024 to 2025.

Soto’s 2025 statistics

Soto pitched in 45 games in 2025, and had a record of zero wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.96. In 36 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 29 hits, 16 earned runs, two home runs and 18 walks, to go along with 44 strikeouts, one save, 18 holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.29. Soto’s save came in a 4-3 Orioles win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, his final appearance with Baltimore. Soto threw one shutout inning, and struck out two batters.

Two-time All-Star

Soto was selected to the All-Star Game two consecutive seasons with the Tigers in 2021 and 2022. During the 2022 season, Soto was an American League All-Star despite having a record of two wins and 11 losses. The reason why Soto was selected to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game because he had a career-high 30 saves.

Ryan McMahon

McMahon spent the last nine seasons with the Colorado Rockies and was a National League All-Star in 2024. In 2025, he batted .217 with 16 home runs and 35 runs batted in. During 100 games, 350 at bats and 401 plate appearances, McMahon scored 42 runs, and had 76 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, 49 walks, 141 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .314, and a slugging percentage of .403.

There is one genuine concern regarding McMahon this season and that is plate discipline. He leads the National League with 127 strikeouts. The Rockies entered this trade with the worst record in Major League Baseball with a record of 26 wins and 76 losses for a winning percentage of .255.