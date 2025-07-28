Yankees add more experience with Amed Rosario

The New York Yankees continue to tinker with their lineup before the trade deadline on Thursday. On Saturday according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors, the Yankees acquired infielder Amed Rosario of Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic. Rosario was traded from the Washington Nationals to the Yankees for relief pitcher Clayton Beeter of Fort Worth, Texas and outfield prospect Browm Martinez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Rosario is the second infielder the Yankees have acquired via a trade over the weekend. On Friday, they acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon of Yorba Linda, California in a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

Seventh Major League Baseball Team

Rosario began his Major League Baseball career with the New York Mets from 2017 to 2020. He then went on to play three seasons with the Cleveland Indians/Guardians from 2021 to 2023, the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 and 2024, the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds in 2024, and the Washington Nationals in 2025.

Rosario’s 2025 MLB Statistics

Rosario batted .270 this season with five home runs and 18 runs batted in with the Nationals. During 46 games, 148 at bats and 158 plate appearances, he scored 19 runs and had 40 hits, eight doubles, one stolen base, seven walks, 63 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .426. Rosario’s stolen base came in a Nationals win. It came on April 7 in a 6-4 Nationals win over the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

On May 6, Rosario had his most memorable game as a member of the Nationals. He had a single, double, and home run in an 11-6 Nationals win over the Reds.

Triple specialist

Rosario has 46 triples in his career. In 2022, he had a Major League leading nine triples while with the Guardians.

Multiple defensive positions

Throughout the majority of Rosario’s career he has been used as a shortstop. Rosario has played 767 games at the position. However, in 2025, he only played one game at shortstop. Rosario played 24 games at third base, and 16 games at second base.

Beeter’s tough stint with the Yankees in 2025

Beeter only pitched in two games for the Yankees in 2025, but was ineffective in games the Yankees had against the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. In three and two third innings pitched, he had an earned run average of 14.73 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 2.46.