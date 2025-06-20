Yankees and Mets are ice cold at the same time

The New York Yankees are leading the American League East and the New York Mets are leading the National League East at the moment. However, if you analyze the play recently of the Yankees and Mets, you would not have thought in a zillion years that these two teams would be leading their respective divisions. That is because the Yankees and Mets are two of the coldest teams in Major League Baseball. They have both lost six of their last seven games.

Inside look at the Yankees struggles

The Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday by a score of 7-3. That snapped a six game losing streak where they beaten three straight games by the Boston Red Sox and then three straight games by the Angels. In the three game set against the Red Sox, the significant problem for New York was actually hitting the baseball. At Fenway Park, the Yankees only scored four runs in three games. The game prior to the Yankees series in Boston, the Yankees got the win, but only beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0.

The offensive struggles actually continued in the series against the Angels. The Yankees were blanked by Los Angeles 1-0 on Monday and 2-0 on Tuesday, before only scoring two runs on Wednesday in a 3-2 defeat.

Inside look at the Mets struggles

The Mets meanwhile, are now tied for first place in the National League East with the Philadelphia Phillies. The reason for their struggles has more to do with poor pitching. In six games, the Mets have given up 41 runs during a six game losing streak, where they have given up close to seven runs per game. New York lost by scores of 7-5, 8-4, and 9-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays at home, before going to Atlanta and lose by scores of 5-4, 5-0, and 7-1. The Mets offense has not been stellar either as they have been shutout twice.