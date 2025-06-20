MLB News and Rumors

Yankees and Mets are ice cold at the same time

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

The New York Yankees are leading the American League East and the New York Mets are leading the National League East at the moment. However, if you analyze the play recently of the Yankees and Mets, you would not have thought in a zillion years that these two teams would be leading their respective divisions. That is because the Yankees and Mets are two of the coldest teams in Major League Baseball. They have both lost six of their last seven games.

Inside look at the Yankees struggles

The Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday by a score of 7-3. That snapped a six game losing streak where they beaten three straight games by the Boston Red Sox and then three straight games by the Angels. In the three game set against the Red Sox, the significant problem for New York was actually hitting the baseball. At Fenway Park, the Yankees only scored four runs in three games. The game prior to the Yankees series in Boston, the Yankees got the win, but only beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0.

The offensive struggles actually continued in the series against the Angels. The Yankees were blanked by Los Angeles 1-0 on Monday and 2-0 on Tuesday, before only scoring two runs on Wednesday in a 3-2 defeat.

Inside look at the Mets struggles

The Mets meanwhile, are now tied for first place in the National League East with the Philadelphia Phillies. The reason for their struggles has more to do with poor pitching. In six games, the Mets have given up 41 runs during a six game losing streak, where they have given up close to seven runs per game. New York lost by scores of 7-5, 8-4, and 9-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays at home, before going to Atlanta and lose by scores of 5-4, 5-0, and 7-1. The Mets offense has not been stellar either as they have been shutout twice.

Topics  
Mets MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Yankees and Mets are ice cold at the same time

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  11min
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Game One-Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
Rays deliver biggest comeback of 2025 MLB season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 19 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26125609_168396541_lowres-2
Rockies tie franchise record for most home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 18 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Rangers DH Josh Smith and Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. named players of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 17 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24612145_168396541_lowres-2
Yankees relief pitcher Jake Cousins to undergo Tommy John surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 17 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals
Red Sox trade Rafael Devers to Giants
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 16 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26413533_168396541_lowres-2
Brewers trade Aaron Civale to White Sox for Andrew Vaughn
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 14 2025
More News
Arrow to top