One of baseball’s best rivalries is between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. It has been for well over 100 years. That rivalry will continue this weekend at Yankee Stadium. While the Yankees are comfortably in a playoff spot in the American League, the Red Sox are in striking distance of a playoff position.

Where do the Yankees stand?

New York leads the Baltimore Orioles by a game and a half in the American League East. With a record of 84 wins and 62 losses, they are tied with the Cleveland Guardians for the best record in the American League.

Where do the Red Sox stand?

The Red Sox are at 74 wins and 72 losses. Even though they are only two games above .500 in the American League, they are in the playoff conversation. Boston enters play against New York four games back of the Minnesota Twins for the final wildcard spot. However one issue for Boston is the fact that they are not the only team trying to catch the Twins. The Detroit Tigers are also in contention at 75 wins and 72 losses, while the Red Sox are tied in the standings with the Seattle Mariners.

Who are the best players?

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California is the overwhelming favourite to win his second American League Most Valuable Player award in the last three years. He leads the Major Leagues in home runs (51), runs batted in (126), walks (119), on base percentage (.454), slugging percentage (.686), and total bases (352). Judge is also third in the American League with a .320 batting average. He only trails Bobby Witt of the Kansas City Royals (.333) and Vladimir Guerrero of the Toronto Blue Jays (.321).

Meanwhile, Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran of Corona, California is tied for third in the American League with 174 hits. He also leads the Major Leagues with 44 doubles and 13 triples.