Yankees get promising Anthony Rizzo injury update

Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees has been out for the past few games due to a back injury. This is an unfortunate injury for the Yankees considering how well he’s played this season. Rizzo currently is hitting .227 and has belted 27 home runs. He’s been a major factor in the Yankees’ success this season and if he’s not going to return as healthy as he was before this injury, the Yankees are going to find themselves in a difficult position.

Fortunately for New York, a positive injury update has come out about Rizzo and that should have their fans excited about what’s to come in the future for this team.

Anthony Rizzo Injury Update

Kristie Ackert reported the following on Anthony Rizzo:

“He’s hoping to kind of go through a full day and hopefully be able to tolerate everything and be in position to play tomorrow,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “but we’ll see as the day unfolds, but doing a lot better.” “He wouldn’t have been able to do much but I think at the back end of yesterday, he started to feel like ‘I feel like I can swing the bat.’ So today, he’s in a position to go through everything so he gets through that,” Boone said. “Hopefully we’ll be in a position tomorrow to get him in there.”

It’s going to be interesting to see if the Yankees do play him today, but they might decide to continue rehabbing him just to make sure that he’s fully healthy before he gets back out on the field. They can’t allow him to come back prematurely because he’s one of their best players and they need him come playoff time. These regular season games don’t mean much for the Yankees, so making sure that he’s fully healthy should be the top priority for them.