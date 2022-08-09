News

Yankees get promising Anthony Rizzo injury update

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees has been out for the past few games due to a back injury. This is an unfortunate injury for the Yankees considering how well he’s played this season. Rizzo currently is hitting .227 and has belted 27 home runs. He’s been a major factor in the Yankees’ success this season and if he’s not going to return as healthy as he was before this injury, the Yankees are going to find themselves in a difficult position.

Fortunately for New York, a positive injury update has come out about Rizzo and that should have their fans excited about what’s to come in the future for this team.

Anthony Rizzo Injury Update

Kristie Ackert reported the following on Anthony Rizzo:

“He’s hoping to kind of go through a full day and hopefully be able to tolerate everything and be in position to play tomorrow,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “but we’ll see as the day unfolds, but doing a lot better.”

“He wouldn’t have been able to do much but I think at the back end of yesterday, he started to feel like ‘I feel like I can swing the bat.’ So today, he’s in a position to go through everything so he gets through that,” Boone said. “Hopefully we’ll be in a position tomorrow to get him in there.”

It’s going to be interesting to see if the Yankees do play him today, but they might decide to continue rehabbing him just to make sure that he’s fully healthy before he gets back out on the field. They can’t allow him to come back prematurely because he’s one of their best players and they need him come playoff time. These regular season games don’t mean much for the Yankees, so making sure that he’s fully healthy should be the top priority for them.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors News
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

News

Myles Turner opens up about trade rumors, future in Indiana

Jon Conahan  •  Aug 5 2022
News
Ronald Acuna Jr. gives troubling injury update
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 5 2022
News
Bryce Harper gives pleasant injury update
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 5 2022
News
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
Sean McVay gives interesting injury update on Matthew Stafford
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 5 2022
News
Xander Bogaerts unhappy with Red Sox Trade Deadline moves
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 4 2022
News
Gerrit Cole speaks on brutal first inning against Mariners
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 4 2022
News
WATCH- Ariarne Titmus Helps Aussie Women Set 4x200 World Record
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus Helps Australians Set 4×200 World Record
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 2 2022
More News