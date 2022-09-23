MLB News and Rumors

Yankees postseason bound after win over Red Sox

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin
2 min read
USATSI_19087861_168396541_lowres-2
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The New York Yankees became playoff bound on Thursday after a 5-4 win in 10 innings over the Boston Red Sox. The Bronx Bombers become the fifth team to qualify for the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs so far. They are joined by the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and New York Mets.

Playoff Clinching Win

The Yankees won the game on a game-winning RBI single by Josh Donaldson of Pensacola, Florida, which scored Marwin Gonzalez of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela. Gonzalez came into the game in the 10th inning as a pinch runner for Anthony Rizzo.

Donaldson and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton of Panorama City, California led the Yankees with three hits each. One of Stanton’s hits was a two-run home run, his 28th home run of the season.

On the mound, Jameson Taillon, who represents Canada internationally, had a quality start as he pitched six shutout innings and only gave up four hits and one walk, to go along with eight strikeouts. Of the 101 pitches Taillon threw, 67 were strikes. Clay Holmes of Dothan, Alabama recorded the win for the Yankees, as he pitched two shutout innings. Holmes improved his record to seven wins and four losses with an earned run average of 2.59.

Where are the Yankees now?

New York leads the Toronto Blue Jays by seven and a half games in the American League East. It should be just a matter of time before New York clinches their 21st AL East division title since 1976.

Astros clinch AL West

The Houston Astros meanwhile have won the American League West. They clinched their division title on Monday by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0. Houston actually swept Tampa Bay as they won 5-0 on Tuesday and 5-2 on Wednesday. The Astros (99-52) lead the Seattle Mariners (82-67) by 16 full games. Despite being 16 games back, Seattle is the third ranked wildcard team in the American League, and have a four game lead over the Baltimore Orioles.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19092861_168396541_lowres-2

Kyle Bradish has memorable rookie performance for Orioles

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2s
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
Two-time MLB All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt to retire at the end of 2022
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 22 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves, New York Mets both postseason bound
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 21 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge’s Amazing Season Continues As He Hits 60th Home Run
Author image joshstedman  •  Sep 21 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge becomes sixth player ever to hit 60 home runs in a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 21 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALCS-Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays
Astros SP Framber Valdez sets MLB record for most consecutive quality starts
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 19 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Justin Verlander, Yordan Alvarez record milestones as Astros are postseason bound
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 17 2022
More News
Arrow to top