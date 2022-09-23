Yankees postseason bound after win over Red Sox

The New York Yankees became playoff bound on Thursday after a 5-4 win in 10 innings over the Boston Red Sox. The Bronx Bombers become the fifth team to qualify for the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs so far. They are joined by the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and New York Mets.

Playoff Clinching Win

The Yankees won the game on a game-winning RBI single by Josh Donaldson of Pensacola, Florida, which scored Marwin Gonzalez of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela. Gonzalez came into the game in the 10th inning as a pinch runner for Anthony Rizzo.

Donaldson and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton of Panorama City, California led the Yankees with three hits each. One of Stanton’s hits was a two-run home run, his 28th home run of the season.

On the mound, Jameson Taillon, who represents Canada internationally, had a quality start as he pitched six shutout innings and only gave up four hits and one walk, to go along with eight strikeouts. Of the 101 pitches Taillon threw, 67 were strikes. Clay Holmes of Dothan, Alabama recorded the win for the Yankees, as he pitched two shutout innings. Holmes improved his record to seven wins and four losses with an earned run average of 2.59.

Where are the Yankees now?

New York leads the Toronto Blue Jays by seven and a half games in the American League East. It should be just a matter of time before New York clinches their 21st AL East division title since 1976.

Astros clinch AL West

The Houston Astros meanwhile have won the American League West. They clinched their division title on Monday by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0. Houston actually swept Tampa Bay as they won 5-0 on Tuesday and 5-2 on Wednesday. The Astros (99-52) lead the Seattle Mariners (82-67) by 16 full games. Despite being 16 games back, Seattle is the third ranked wildcard team in the American League, and have a four game lead over the Baltimore Orioles.