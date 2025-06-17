New York Yankees righthanded relief pitcher Jake Cousins of Park Ridge, Illinois will be out long term with Tommy John Surgery according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. Cousins is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season and the first half of the 2026 MLB season too. It should be noted that Cousins has not pitched at all during the 2025 MLB season, and last pitched on October 28 in game three of the World Series.

When did Cousins first experience pain?

It was announced that Cousins was diagnosed with a forearm strain during training camp. He was sent to the 60 day injury list at the beginning of the regular season.

Cousins in 2024

Cousins pitched in 37 games during the regular season and had a record of two wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.37. In 38 innings pitched, he gave up 20 hits, 10 earned runs, five home runs and 20 walks, to go along with 53 strikeouts, eight holds, one save, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.05. Cousins’s wins came in an 8-3 Yankees win over the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7 (two walks, two hits, and one unearned run in two innings of work), and in a 10-4 Yankees win over the Kansas City Royals on September 9 (one shutout inning where he had two strikeouts and one walk). Cousins’s save came in a 4-1 Yankees win over the lowly Chicago White Sox on August 13 (two strikeouts and one walk).

Not missing Cousins much

At this point of the season, the Yankees are comfortably in a playoff spot in the American League. They have a record of 42 wins and 29 losses and lead the Tampa Bay Rays by two and a half games in the American League East. The only team better in the junior circuit are the Detroit Tigers at 46 wins and 27 losses.