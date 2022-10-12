MLB News and Rumors

Yankees reliever Scott Effross out long term with elbow injury

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
USATSI_18808811_168396541_lowres-2
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

New York Yankees righthanded relief pitcher Scott Effross of Twinsburg, Ohio is out with an elbow injury, and it was reported on Tuesday that he will need Tommy John surgery according to Greg Joyce of The New York Post. The injury will force Effross, who is a sidearmer, to miss the rest of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, and all likely the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Traded to the Yankees

Effross was initially drafted in the 15th round, 443rd overall by the Chicago Cubs in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Indiana University Bloomington. He spent his rookie season of 2021 with the Cubs, and the first four months of the 2022 MLB regular season playing on the north side of Chicago, before being traded to the Yankees on August 1 for pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

2022 statistics

In 60 games this season with the Chicago Cubs and Yankees, Effross had a record of one win, four losses, and an earned run average of 2.54. In 56 2/3 innings pitched, Effross had four saves, and gave up 45 hits, 16 earned runs, and 15 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.06, 16 holds and 62 strikeouts.

Effross’s lone win in 2022 came in a 3-2 Cubs win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 15. He also picked up saves in the Cubs’s 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 25, in the Yankees 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on August 13, in the Yankees’s 7-5 win over the Red Sox on September 24, and in the Yankees’s 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers on October 3.

Yankees Pitching Woes

Effross is one of three Yankees pitchers with injury issues. Zack Britton is out for the year with shoulder fatigue and Ron Marinaccio is out with a shin injury.

The Yankees did win their first postseason game of the 2022 MLB Playoffs on Tuesday as they beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1. In other action, Houston beat Seattle 8-7, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego 5-3, and Philadelphia beat Atlanta 7-6.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19199893_168396541_lowres-2

Five takeaways from MLB Wildcard Weekend

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 10 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB
2022 MLB postseason to begin with expanded format
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 7 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge sets American League record for most home runs in a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 5 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_17931833_168396541_lowres-2
MLB manager Tony La Russa retires at age 77
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 4 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies become 12th MLB team to make the 2022 playoffs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 4 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres clinch a National League wildcard spot
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 3 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19165880_168396541_lowres-2
Mariners name Justin Hollander general manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 3 2022
More News
Arrow to top