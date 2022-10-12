Yankees reliever Scott Effross out long term with elbow injury

New York Yankees righthanded relief pitcher Scott Effross of Twinsburg, Ohio is out with an elbow injury, and it was reported on Tuesday that he will need Tommy John surgery according to Greg Joyce of The New York Post. The injury will force Effross, who is a sidearmer, to miss the rest of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, and all likely the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Traded to the Yankees

Effross was initially drafted in the 15th round, 443rd overall by the Chicago Cubs in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Indiana University Bloomington. He spent his rookie season of 2021 with the Cubs, and the first four months of the 2022 MLB regular season playing on the north side of Chicago, before being traded to the Yankees on August 1 for pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

2022 statistics

In 60 games this season with the Chicago Cubs and Yankees, Effross had a record of one win, four losses, and an earned run average of 2.54. In 56 2/3 innings pitched, Effross had four saves, and gave up 45 hits, 16 earned runs, and 15 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.06, 16 holds and 62 strikeouts.

Effross’s lone win in 2022 came in a 3-2 Cubs win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 15. He also picked up saves in the Cubs’s 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 25, in the Yankees 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on August 13, in the Yankees’s 7-5 win over the Red Sox on September 24, and in the Yankees’s 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers on October 3.

Yankees Pitching Woes

Effross is one of three Yankees pitchers with injury issues. Zack Britton is out for the year with shoulder fatigue and Ron Marinaccio is out with a shin injury.

The Yankees did win their first postseason game of the 2022 MLB Playoffs on Tuesday as they beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1. In other action, Houston beat Seattle 8-7, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego 5-3, and Philadelphia beat Atlanta 7-6.