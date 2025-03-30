Yankees set franchise record for most home runs in a game

The New York Yankees set a franchise record for most home runs in a game with nine. They accomplished the feat in a 20-9 Yankees win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York on Saturday.

Who hit the home runs?

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California led the way with three home runs. Six other Yankees hit one home run. They were first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of Wilmington, Delaware, left fielder Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, Arizona, catcher Austin Wells of Scottsdale, shortstop Anthony Volpe of New York, New York, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. of Nassau, Bahamas, and pinch hitter Oswald Peraza of Barquisimeto, Venezuela. It was interesting that the Brewers starting pitcher was former Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes, who was traded to Milwaukee in the offseason, and gave up five home runs.

Other fascinating statistics

The Yankees were the first Major League Baseball team ever to hit three home runs in the the first three pitches a team has seen in a game. The Yankees players to hit a home run during this stretch were Goldschmidt, Bellinger and Judge.

Judge had four hits and one double. He had eight runs batted in and 14 total bases. This was the third time in Judge’s career he has hit three home runs in a game. He accomplished the feat in a 9-1 Yankees win over the Washington Nationals on August 23, 2023, and in a 7-1 Yankees win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 22, 2023.

The Yankees broke the franchise record of eight home runs. They accomplished the feat on June 28, 1939 in a 23-2 Yankees win over the Philadelphia Athletics and in a 16-3 Yankees win over the Chicago White Sox on July 31, 2007.

The Toronto Blue Jays have the Major League Baseball record for most home runs in a game. They had 10 in an 18-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on September 14, 1987.