Yankees sign first baseman Franchy Cordero

The New York Yankees signed first baseman Franchy Cordero of Azua, Dominican Republic to a one-year deal worth $1 million according to spotrac.com. The Yankees are the fourth team Cordero has played for in his Major League Baseball career. He has previously played for the San Diego Padres (2017 to 2019), the Kansas City Royals (2020), and the Boston Red Sox (2021 and 2022). Cordero had signed a minor-league deal with the Baltimore Orioles, but was released on March 27. It should be noted that Cordero will only earn $1 million if he plays for the Yankees at the Major League Baseball level. If Cordero is at the minor league level, he will only earn $18,000.

2022 MLB Statistics

This past season, Cordero batted .219 with eight home runs and 29 runs batted in. During 84 games, 275 plate appearances, and 242 at bats, he scored 36 runs and had 53 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, four stolen bases, 28 walks, 96 total bases, two sacrifice flies, two sacrifice bunts, an on base percentage of .300, and a slugging percentage of .397. Cordero’s triple came in a 6-5 Red Sox win over the Seattle Mariners on May 21.

Where does Cordero fit on the Yankees Roster?

Cordero is expected to backup Anthony Rizzo at first base. There is an expectation that DJ LeMahieu will also be in the first base mix when he is not playing second base or third base. It should be noted that Cordero also has experience in the outfield. Cordero has 156 career games in the outfield, including 39 games in 2022.

Yankees have Opening Day Success

The New York Yankees blanked the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on opening day. Aaron Judge hit a home run in his very first at bat of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season, while Gerrit Cole was sensational on the mound. The Yankees ace threw six outstanding innings and had 11 strikeouts compared to only three hits allowed and two walks.