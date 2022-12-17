MLB News and Rumors

Yankees sign starting pitcher Carlos Rodon to six-year deal

Jeremy Freeborn
2 min read
USATSI_18122482_168396541_lowres-4
The New York Yankees pitching rotation just got stronger. On Thursday, they signed Carlos Rodon of Miami, Florida to a six-year contract worth $162 million. The Yankees become the third team Rodon has played for following seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox and one season with the San Francisco Giants. A two-time All-Star, Rodon represented the American League in 2021, and the National League in 2022.

2022 Statistics

In 2022, Rodon’s only season with the Giants, he had a record of 14 wins and eight losses, with an earned run average of 2.88 in 31 games. During 178 innings pitched, he gave up 131 hits, 57 earned runs, 12 home runs, and 52 walks, to go along with 237 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.03. Rodon’s FIP was a Major League leading 2.25, and he had the highest number of strikeouts in Major League Baseball per innings pitched with 12. FIP stands for Fielding Independent Pitching, and is a statistic that measures a pitcher’s ability to prevent home runs, walks, and hit by pitches, and causes strikeouts.

Rodon had a complete game for the second straight year. He only gave up one earned run in nine innings,  struck out 12, and only walked two batters in a 3-1 Giants win over the San Diego Padres on July 9.  In 2021, Rodon threw a no-hitter in an 8-0 win over the Cleveland Indians, while Rodon was with the Chicago White Sox.

Career Statistics

Rodon has a career record of 56 wins and 46 losses in 152 games, with an earned run average of 3.60. In 847 1/3 innings pitched, he has given up 731 hits, 339 earned runs, 91 home runs, and 319 walks, to go along with 947 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.24.

Yankees Rotation

There is a possibility that the Yankees could go to a six-man rotation now in 2022. Joining Rodon in 2023, are ace Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Frankie Montas, Domingo German and Luis Severino.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

