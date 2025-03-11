There was significant news on Monday from one of Major League Baseball’s most high profile teams, the New York Yankees. In a monumental announcement, the baseball world found out that Gerrit Cole of Tustin, California, the ace of the Yankees pitching staff, and one of the best pitchers in the Major Leagues, would be out for the entire 2025 MLB season with Tommy John surgery.

Poor Spring Training Start

There were concerns about Cole on Thursday when he pitched poorly in an 8-4 Yankees loss to the Minnesota Twins. Cole was hit hard by the Twins as Minnesota scored six runs in two and two third innings. According to Bryan Hoch of mlb.com, Cole was concerned after a diagnostic imaging test.

Injured last year too

This is the second straight year Cole did not start the season with the Yankees. Last year he right elbow inflammation and was not on the Yankees mound until June.

Gerrit Cole in 2024

This past season, Cole had a record of eight wins and five losses with an earned run average of 3.41. During 17 games, and 95 innings pitched, Cole gave up 78 hits, 36 earned runs, 11 home runs, and 29 walks, to go alomg with 99 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.13.

Cole’s Accolades

Cole won the American League Cy Young Award in 2023. A six-time MLB All-Star (2015 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2018 and 2019 with the Houston Astros, and 2021, 2022, and 2023 with the Yankees), Cole led the American League with 16 wins in 2021. He also led the Major Leagues in strikeouts with 326 in 2019, and 257 in 2022.

Who is the Yankees’s ace now?

The answer is Max Fried of Santa Monica, California. The Yankees new starting pitcher had been with the Atlanta Braves since 2017 before signing as a free agent on December 17. Fried has one thing on his Major League resume that Cole does not have and that is a World Series ring.