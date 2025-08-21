For the second time this season, the New York Yankees have hit nine home runs in a single game. They accomplished the feat on March 29 in a 20-9 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, and accomplished the feat again on Tuesday in a 13-3 Yankees win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Even though the Rays were the home team, do not forget, they are using Steinbrenner Field in Tampa this season, which is the minor league home of the Yankees. The nine home runs in a game are a franchise record.

Who hit the nine home runs for the Yankees?

Three Yankees had two home runs each. Outfielder Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, Arizona, right fielder Giancarlo Stanton of Panorama City, California, and third baseman Jose Caballero of Las Tablas, Panama all hit two dingeers. Three Yankees had one home run each. They were designated hitter Aaron Judge of Linden, California, catcher Ben Rice of Cohasset, Massachusetts, and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. of Nassau, Bahamas.

For Judge, it was his 40th home run of the 2025 Major League Baseball season. He is second in the American League in home runs. The only player with more home runs in the junior circuit is Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh of Cullowhee, North Carolina with 47 home runs.

Won by 10 runs

This is actually the sixth time this season the Yankees have won a baseball game by 10 runs or more. They also accomplished the feat on March 29 in a 20-9 Yankees win over the Milwaukee Brewers (the other time they had nine home runs), on April 29 in a 15-3 Yankees win over the Baltimore Orioles, on May 11 in a 12-2 win over the Athletics, on May 24 in a 13-1 Yankees win over the Colorado Rockies, and on July 11 in an 11-0 Yankees win over the Chicago Cubs.

Great Runs for and Against Ratio

On Wednesday, the Yankees beat the Rays again 6-4. The Yankees have a runs for and against ratio of +111 (scored 655 runs and given up 544 runs). That is the best runs for and against ratio in the American League, and the third best for and against ratio in all of Major League Baseball. The only two teams with a better ratio are the Milwaukee Brewers (+162), and the Chicago Cubs (+116).

The Yankees have now won five straight games and are in second place in the American League East. They are four games back of the division leading Toronto Blue Jays.