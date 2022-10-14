The Houston Astros have a two games to none lead in the American League Divisional Series and a major reason is because of the monster blasts so far by Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez of Las Tunas, Cuba. On Thursday, Alvarez became the first player in Major League Baseball postseason history to hit a walkoff home run in one game, followed by a go-ahead home run in the very next playoff game according to TBS Sports. Also according to ESPN, Alvarez is the first player in MLB postseason history to hit two go-ahead home runs in his career in the sixth inning or later when his team is trailing. In both games, the Astros came back to beat the Seattle Mariners. In game one, Houston was trailing Seattle 7-3 after seven innings before winning 8-7. In game two, Houston was trailing Seattle 2-1 after five innings before winning 4-2.

Game 1 Home Run

Alvarez had a big game offensively in game one on Tuesday. He had three hits in five at bats, scored two runs and had five runs batted in.

After Seattle jumped out to a 4-0 lead, Alvarez put the Astros on the scoreboard with a two-out double to left field in the third inning, which scored Jose Altuve and Chas McCormick. In the eighth inning, Alvarez had a one-out single to left field, and scored on a two-run home run by Alex Bregman to pull the Astros to within two runs, but still trailed Seattle 7-5.

Then in the ninth inning, Alvarez hit a 438-foot three-run home run off of Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray, who came into close the game, and was unable to achieve the one assignment he was given by Mariners manager Scott Servais. That was to get Alvarez out. Alvarez’s home run scored Jake Meyers and Jeremy Pena. All of a sudden a 7-5 Mariners lead became an 8-7 Astros victory.

Game 2 Home Run

Alvarez only had one hit in game two on Thursday. It was a two-run home run in the sixth inning off of Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo, that put the Astros up 3-2. Alvarez’s home run came with two out, was 371 feet, and scored Pena. The series now shifts to Seattle for game three on Saturday.