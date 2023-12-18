Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Prized Free Agent Meets with New York Mets and New York Yankees for Second Time As Decision Nears

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_16508408 (1)

 

Prized Japanese free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly had a big weekend in the Big Apple meeting with both the New York Mets and New York Yankees for a second time. 

Yamamoto met with Mets’ brass on Saturday evening at Steve Cohen’s home in Connecticut, reports Jon Heyman. The Mets meeting included Cohen and his wife, Alex, plus pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, manager Carlos Mendoza, and general manager David Stearns, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

Not to be out done, the Yankees met with Yamamoto in New York City on Sunday. The Sunday Yamamoto-Yankees meeting came at the behest of the free agent righty, according to reports.

 

Update

Yamamoto’s meeting with the Mets was also at his request.

 

Both clubs have put the full-court press on Yamamoto as of late, including bringing in current or former Japanese stars from each organization. Not a sticking point, but rather an area of comfort from Yamamoto is reportedly playing with other Japanese or Asian born players. The Mets’ Kodai Senga was reportedly present for the latest rounds of meetings with Yamamoto and former Yankees’ great Hideki Matsui has been the Bombers’ initial pitchman.

As the Yamamoto sweepstakes reaches its final stages –Yamamoto needs to sign by January 4 or return to Orix of Nippon Professional Baseball’s Pacific League– the Mets and Yankees are well positioned to meet the escalating dollar demands of his contract negotiations, which reportedly top over $300MM.

While the battle for Yamamoto’s services is certainly looking like a Bronx vs. Queens battle worthy of The Warriors, there are other teams reportedly “in” on baseball’s (newest) hottest free agent.

Who Else is “In” on Yamamoto?

You certainly have plenty of dark horses in the Yamamoto sweepstakes if you’re looking to place a wager on a team not from one of New York City’s five boroughs. The Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays are other notable teams still in contact with Yamamoto’s camp. The quintet of clubs have previously met with the free agent during his recruitment tour of the United States.

All five clubs have met with Yamamoto at least once. The Dodgers, Phillies, and Red Sox are the three clubs with a track record and willingness to spend big time money on free agents. Yamamoto’s reported $300MM negotiation mark is just a drop in the bucket for those clubs. The Blue Jays and Giants could be on the outside looking in when it comes to making the financial investment at ten years-plus and $300MM, although Toronto’s offer for Shohei Ohtani was reportedly “right there” with the Dodgers.

Topics  
Dodgers Mets MLB MLB News and Rumors Phillies Red Sox Yankees
Author image
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski
Arrow to top