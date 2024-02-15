The 2024 Super Bowl witnessed a remarkable 24% surge in young female viewership from the previous year, a phenomenon largely credited to the influential ‘Taylor Swift Effect’. Attracting a historic number of 58.8 million female viewers overall, the event saw an unprecedented increase in its young and female audience, marking a new era in Super Bowl viewership trends.

Taylor Swift Leads to Largest Female Super Bowl Viewership Ever

Taylor Swift’s influence on female viewership was evident throughout the NFL season, after she began attending Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. This trend culminated in Super Bowl LVIII, where female viewership not only eclipsed previous records but also significantly outpaced the overall 7% increase in total viewership.

Super Bowl LVIII witnessed the largest female audience ever, with women making up an unprecedented 47.5% of viewers. This surpassed the previous high of 47.1% during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. The impact of Swift’s presence was also evident in the younger demographics, with the 12-17 and 18-34 age groups witnessing a 6% and 10% increase in viewership, respectively.

Super Bowl LVIII Sees Huge Spike in Young Viewers

The detailed viewership breakdown further highlights this trend. The 18-24 female demographic experienced the most significant increase, with 3.87 million viewers – a 24% jump from the previous year. In comparison, men in the same age group saw a 20% increase. Notably, the 12-17 female demographic also showed an 11% rise in viewership. These three demographics collectively contributed to 24% of the additional audience for this year’s game.

While there were gains across all demographics, the most notable increases were in the young and female categories, which had been the focus of much attention throughout the season. In contrast, the 25-54 demographic saw relatively modest increases, with the overall viewership in this group rising by just 3%.

NFL Owes it All to Swifties

Interestingly, the growth in viewership did not diminish with age. Adults aged 55 and over saw an 8% increase in viewership, matching the gains in the 18-34 and 12-17 age brackets. Within this, female viewership rose by 9%, while male viewership increased by 7%.

Overall, female viewership saw an 8% increase from the previous year, rising from 53.78 million to 58.18 million. This contrasted with a 5% increase among male viewers, underscoring the significant impact of female audiences on the Super Bowl’s viewership dynamics. The 2024 Super Bowl not only set a new record in female viewership but also marked a shift in the event’s audience profile, reflecting the broader appeal and influence of cultural icons like Taylor Swift in attracting diverse viewer demographics.