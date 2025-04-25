NFL News and Rumors

Your Christmas Day Holiday Will Now Permanently Include An NFL Tripleheader

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL Logo

We are in the midst of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Christmas is exactly eight months away, but it is never too early to plan your holiday football viewing schedule.  Commissioner Roger Goodell told Pat McAfee on Friday, April 25, that the NFL Christmas tripleheader is here to stay and will be a permanent fixture in upcoming seasons. Three games will be played regardless of what day of the week Christmas falls on.

There was a time not so long ago when professional football only happened on Sundays, with one game on Monday.  Games can now happen any day of the week.  While this is great for NFL fans, it makes us wonder how the players will adjust to the erratic scheduling that limits their recovery and preparation.  Thursday games have already proved problematic for players and teams who have to deal with a short week somewhere unless they have their bye scheduled around a Thursday game.

Though the NFL has played on Thanksgiving Day for years, this move to seal Christmas as an NFL game day is a newer trend eclipsing the NBA’s longstanding ownership of the holiday.

NFL Schedule Release Is Imminent

Once the NFL Draft is completed, the next countdown will be for the schedule release slated for May 14. The marketing geniuses in the league office are known for dropping teasers about big games, so the Christmas Day matchups may be known beforehand.

This means you can plan your Christmas accordingly, with festivities around viewing the games at home, or taking a family trip to see your favorite team in action on Christmas Day.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Sports
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL Logo

Your Christmas Day Holiday Will Now Permanently Include An NFL Tripleheader

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: MAY 01 NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3
Roger Goodell Thinks Aloud About Speeding Up Next Year’s NFL Draft
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Penn State Nittany Lions Abdul Carter holding a jersey.
NFL Draft 2025: Top 10 Picks Recap
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Kerby Joseph puts his hands up and celebrates.
Highest-Paid NFL Safeties: Lions’ Kerby Joseph Takes The Top Spot
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 23 2025
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (left) with tight end George Kittle stand on the sideline.
49ers Contracts: Where Does Team Stand With Brock Purdy And George Kittle?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 22 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens stands up.
Highest-Paid NFL Centers: Eagles’ Cam Jurgens Enters Top Five With New Contract
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 21 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy points to his head.
Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell On QB J.J. McCarthy: ‘No Limitations’ For Offseason Work
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 21 2025
More News
Arrow to top