We are in the midst of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Christmas is exactly eight months away, but it is never too early to plan your holiday football viewing schedule. Commissioner Roger Goodell told Pat McAfee on Friday, April 25, that the NFL Christmas tripleheader is here to stay and will be a permanent fixture in upcoming seasons. Three games will be played regardless of what day of the week Christmas falls on.

Roger Goodell says the NFL will schedule three games on Christmas Day every season. The NFL has taken over Christmas Day in recent years, and the commissioner has confirmed that it will continue—no matter the day of the week. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 25, 2025

There was a time not so long ago when professional football only happened on Sundays, with one game on Monday. Games can now happen any day of the week. While this is great for NFL fans, it makes us wonder how the players will adjust to the erratic scheduling that limits their recovery and preparation. Thursday games have already proved problematic for players and teams who have to deal with a short week somewhere unless they have their bye scheduled around a Thursday game.

Though the NFL has played on Thanksgiving Day for years, this move to seal Christmas as an NFL game day is a newer trend eclipsing the NBA’s longstanding ownership of the holiday.

NFL Schedule Release Is Imminent

Once the NFL Draft is completed, the next countdown will be for the schedule release slated for May 14. The marketing geniuses in the league office are known for dropping teasers about big games, so the Christmas Day matchups may be known beforehand.

We interrupt this Draft for an important announcement: 2025 NFL Schedule Release. Wednesday May 14. pic.twitter.com/CNcgWg3NdU — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2025

This means you can plan your Christmas accordingly, with festivities around viewing the games at home, or taking a family trip to see your favorite team in action on Christmas Day.