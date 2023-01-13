News

Youtuber Calls Logan Paul out for NFT Crypto Scam

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
Youtuber Calls Logan Paul out for NFT Crypto Scam
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

It’s just the start of 2023 but Logan Paul has found himself at the forefront of another controversy. The influencer, podcaster, turned professional wrestler is under fire due to his CryptoZoo project that has reportedly scammed fans and investors out of $18.2 million.

It’s been a year since Paul launched his crypto game project and nothing has materialized since. CryptoZoo launched in 2021 and Paul has apparently abandoned the project, resulting in millions lost by his fans.

Recently, a prominent YouTuber called Paul out for the failed project.

Logan Paul Accused of Running A Massive Scam With CryptoZoo

Paul took to his podcast ‘Impaulsive’ to encourage his fans to invest in his cryptocurrency game, CryptoZoo.

The project was selling cryptocurrency collectibles that will be able to be further used in a game.

Fans were able to buy cartoon eggs as NFTs with the hope that collectors would be able to hatch them into randomly chosen animal images. The collectors would then be able to breed their animals to create new species and collect coins linked to the cryptocurrency $ZOO.

There were promises of many games in 2022 but their NFT images have no playable features.

A Youtube investigator, Stephen “Coffeezilla” Findeisen released a few videos calling Paul’s CryptoZoo a huge scam.

On the day of the launch, $2.5 million worth of eggs were sold. After the sale, Paul completely stopped talking about the project leaving investors waiting.

Paul Apologizes for CryptoZoo Scandal

Paul advertised that he spent a million dollars trying to get this project off the ground. Since then Paul has been accused of scamming investors and leaving them with “worthless” digital items.

Paul retaliated to the accusations by posting an angry rebuttal video that he made a mistake in hiring “conmen” and felons but denies that any failures are his fault. He continued to threaten to sue Mr. Findeisen for getting the facts wrong.

However, shortly later in the week, Paul apologized for his reaction to the investigation and stated that his response was “rash and misaligned with the true issue at hand”.

Paul then apologized to all his fans that invested in the project and will be looking to make amends. The 27-year-old influencer has been advised to stay silent while his team delivers a solution on the game.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee on whether or not Paul will make good on his promises. Most of his NFTs eggs are currently trading at $180, which is a significant drop from $300 when they were first sold.

Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To News

News
Youtuber Calls Logan Paul out for NFT Crypto Scam

Youtuber Calls Logan Paul out for NFT Crypto Scam

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6min
News
ben johnson lions
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson A Wanted Man As Interviews Line Up
Author image Kyle Curran  •  10h
News
Donald Trump Has 14% Chance of Facing Criminal Indictment After Latest J6 Committee Hearing
Donald Trump Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Jail Time As Bookies Give Odds On Former US President
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 10 2023
News
880232960
Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Bookies Give Odds On Controversial Couple
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jan 5 2023
News
Untitled design - 1
Soccer star Kylian Mbappe attends Nets vs Spurs game
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 3 2023
News
NFL: Oakland Raiders at New York Jets
Four Possible Trade Destinations for Derek Carr
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 30 2022
News
Fight Out
FightOut Move-To-Earn ICO Raises $2.5m, Signs Sports Stars & Launches $250k Crypto Giveaway
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  Dec 29 2022
More News
Arrow to top