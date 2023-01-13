Youtuber Calls Logan Paul out for NFT Crypto Scam

It’s just the start of 2023 but Logan Paul has found himself at the forefront of another controversy. The influencer, podcaster, turned professional wrestler is under fire due to his CryptoZoo project that has reportedly scammed fans and investors out of $18.2 million.

It’s been a year since Paul launched his crypto game project and nothing has materialized since. CryptoZoo launched in 2021 and Paul has apparently abandoned the project, resulting in millions lost by his fans.

Recently, a prominent YouTuber called Paul out for the failed project.

Logan Paul Accused of Running A Massive Scam With CryptoZoo

Paul took to his podcast ‘Impaulsive’ to encourage his fans to invest in his cryptocurrency game, CryptoZoo.

The project was selling cryptocurrency collectibles that will be able to be further used in a game.

Fans were able to buy cartoon eggs as NFTs with the hope that collectors would be able to hatch them into randomly chosen animal images. The collectors would then be able to breed their animals to create new species and collect coins linked to the cryptocurrency $ZOO.

There were promises of many games in 2022 but their NFT images have no playable features.

A Youtube investigator, Stephen “Coffeezilla” Findeisen released a few videos calling Paul’s CryptoZoo a huge scam.

On the day of the launch, $2.5 million worth of eggs were sold. After the sale, Paul completely stopped talking about the project leaving investors waiting.

Paul Apologizes for CryptoZoo Scandal

Paul advertised that he spent a million dollars trying to get this project off the ground. Since then Paul has been accused of scamming investors and leaving them with “worthless” digital items.

Paul retaliated to the accusations by posting an angry rebuttal video that he made a mistake in hiring “conmen” and felons but denies that any failures are his fault. He continued to threaten to sue Mr. Findeisen for getting the facts wrong.

However, shortly later in the week, Paul apologized for his reaction to the investigation and stated that his response was “rash and misaligned with the true issue at hand”.

Paul then apologized to all his fans that invested in the project and will be looking to make amends. The 27-year-old influencer has been advised to stay silent while his team delivers a solution on the game.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee on whether or not Paul will make good on his promises. Most of his NFTs eggs are currently trading at $180, which is a significant drop from $300 when they were first sold.