The final two women’s boxing events were determined at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The weight classes which were determined were the women’s featherweight and middleweight divisions. In the women’s featherweight division (women’s 57 kilograms), Yu-ting Lin of Chinese Taipei won gold, and in the women’s middleweight division (women’s 75 kilograms), the gold medalist was Qian Li of China.

Yu-ting Lin

Lin, who was the number one seed in the women’s 57 kilogram weight class, outscored all four of her opponents by a combined score of 20-0. She beat Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan 5-0 in the round of 16, Svetlana Staneva of Bulgaria 5-0 in the quarterfinals, bronze medalist Esra Yildiz of Turkey 5-0 in the semifinals, and silver medalist Julia Szeremeta of Poland 5-0 in the final. Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines was the other bronze medalist.

Lin won one of two gold medals for Chinese Taipei at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The other gold medal came in the sport of badminton as Yang Lee and Chi-lin Wang won gold in men’s doubles.

In an interesting note, Lin was disqualified from the 2023 World Women’s Boxing Championships in New Delhi. She previously won three medals at the World Women’s Boxing Championships. She won gold in New Delhi in 2018 in the bantamweight division, bronze in Ulan-Ude in 2019 in the featherweight division, and gold in Istanbul in 2022 in the featherweight division.

Qian Li

Li, who won the 2018 world championship, was one of three Chinese female boxers to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She was joined by Wu Yu in the flyweight division, and Yuan Chang in the bantamweight division. These were the first three Chinese female boxers that won Olympic gold ever.

In the middleweight division, Li defeated Hergie Bacyadan of the Philippines 5-0 in the round of 16, Lovlina Borgohain of India 4-1 in the quarterfinals, bronze medalist Caitlin Parker 5-0 in the semifinals, and silver medalist Atheyna Bylon 4-1 in the gold medal final. Cindy Ngamba of the Refugee Olympic Team won the other bronze medal. It was the only medal for the Refugee Olympic Team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.