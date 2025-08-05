Zach Allen, Broncos Agree to Four-Year Extension

The Denver Broncos are solidifying a key part of their interior defense. The team has reportedly agreed to a lucrative four-year contract extension with defensive lineman, Zach Allen, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The deal is worth $102 million, with $69.5 million in guaranteed money. Allen is one of the more underappreciated defensive linemen in the league. He has found a home in the Mile High City. After a career year, he has now been rewarded with a lucrative contract extension.

Zach Allen’s Importance to Denver’s Defensive Line

Zach Allen is the true leader of the Denver Broncos’ defensive line. While he may not be a household name like Patrick Surtain, his importance should not go unnoticed. In his two seasons with Denver, Allen has posted totals of 13.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 121 combined tackles, a safety, and two passes deflected. The former Boston College product led all defensive tackles with 67 pressures during the 2024 campaign. Moreover, he generated 14 of those 67 pressures while facing double teams.

As a former third-round pick with the Arizona Cardinals, Zach Allen took time to develop in the NFL. Now, the star defensive lineman has become one of the best in the league. He was even ranked as the 90th player on the NFL Top 100 list going into this season. If the Broncos’ defense continues to be a dominant force, Allen will once again play a key role in Denver’s success. He is the latest crucial player from the Broncos to get paid—and he will be expected to produce at a high level once again.

Denver Broncos Serious About Competing for AFC West Title This Season

The Denver Broncos have a legitimate chance at competing for the AFC West crown this coming year. Denver had a busy offseason, making key additions on both sides of the ball. Additionally, they will be looking for another solid season from their young quarterback Bo Nix. While the Chiefs remain the favorites to win the division, this Denver Broncos squad should not be overlooked. Their already stout defense improved this offseason, and the team also added playmakers Evan Engram and J.K. Dobbins as extra reinforcements for the offense. On paper, this team could surprise some peers. With the recent extensions of Zach Allen and Courtland Sutton, the Broncos are clearly serious about becoming legitimate contenders in the AFC once again.