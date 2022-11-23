Zach Wilson Will Not Start Sunday in Chicago

The ongoing firestorm around Zach Wilson and the New York Jets has been re-lit. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 2021 second-overall pick will not start in Week 12 at Chicago.

Following the Jets’ loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Robert Saleh was noncommittal on if Wilson will remain the starter. It is not known who will start in Wilson’s place. Mike White is currently listed as the backup over Joe Flacco. However, Flacco started the first three games of the season while Wilson was recovering from a preseason knee injury.

It has not been a great season for Zach Wilson so far. He is only completing 55.6% of his passes, ranking last out of 35 qualified quarterbacks. He has thrown four touchdowns to five interceptions on a 72.6 passer rating, which ranks only ahead of rookie Kenny Pickett among the worst in the league. However, the Jets are 5-2 in his starts this season.

Wilson is coming off one of the worst starts in his short career in Week 11 against New England. He only completed nine passes in 22 attempts for 77 yards. Most notably, the Jets’ offense only mustered two yards of offense in the entire second half. They lost 10-3 on a walk-off punt return by Marcus Jones.

To add insult to injury, Zach Wilson’s handling of the postgame press conference drew ire across the NFL landscape. When asked if he feels that his performance let the defense down, Wilson plainly says “no.” Reports also came out mentioning that Wilson was carrying himself in the locker room as if he had no fault, lacking accountability. As a result, the locker room was rumored to not be pleased with Wilson, even before the press conference.