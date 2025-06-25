NHL News and Rumors

Zdeno Chara and Alexander Mogilny among inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens

The Hockey Hall of Fame will be inducting four players from the National Hockey League into their museum in 2025. The quartet this year are forwards Joe Thornton and Alexander Mogilny, and defensemen Zdeno Chara and Duncan Keith. Let’s take a look at these four former NHL All-Stars.

Zdeno Chara

Chara of Trencin, Slovakia was an elite NHL defenseman, who played primarily with the Boston Bruins from 2006 to 2020. He was also with the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators. Chara won a Norris Trophy with the Bruins in 2009, and Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011. The seven-time NHL All-Star had 680 points in 1680 games, and was an impressive +301. Chara’s +33 led the Bruins in the 2010-11 NHL season. What impressed everyone about Chara was his size. At 6’9″, 250 pounds, he was among the most intimidating players in the entire league.

Duncan Keith

Also known for his defensive proficiency, Keith of Winnipeg, Manitoba, had 646 points in 1256 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers from 2005 to 2020. He won three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, and 2015), two Norris Trophies (2010 and 2014), and won the Conn Smythe Trophy while with the Blackhawks in 2015. You could argue that Keith’s best hockey was the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He led all players in postseason assists (18), and postseason plus/minus (+16).

Alexander Mogilny

Everyone knows of the prolific goal scoring prowess of Russian Alexander Ovechkin. However, you could make the argument that Mogilny was the best Russian goal scorer in the NHL prior to the Great 8. Mogilny of Khabarovsk, had 473 goals in 990 NHL regular season games with the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, and Toronto Maple Leafs from 1989 to 2006. It was the 1992-93 season where Mogilny deserved significant attention. He led the NHL with 76 goals and 11 power-play goals while with the Sabres. Mogilny also had 559 assists and 1032 career points. Mogilny won a Stanley Cup with the Devils in 2000, and won the Lady Byng Trophy with the Maple Leafs in 2002-03. He only had 12 penalty minutes in 73 games.

Joe Thornton

The veteran centre from London, Ontario had 430 goals and 1109 assists for 1539 points in 1714 games with the Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers from 1997 to 2022. Thornton’s finest NHL season came in 2005-06. In a remarkable year, he became the first player in NHL history to win the Hart Trophy while playing for two teams in the same season (Bruins and Sharks). Thornton led the NHL that year in assists (96) and points (125). He then led the NHL in assists twice more (92 in 2006-07, and 67 in 2007-08).

 

Topics  
Boston Bruins Chicago Blackhawks Devils NHL News and Rumors Sabres San Jose Sharks Toronto Maple Leafs Vancouver Canucks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens

Zdeno Chara and Alexander Mogilny among inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22913551_168396541_lowres-2
Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to the Flyers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 24 2025
NHL News and Rumors
RCallahan
X reacts to Jonathan Toews coming home to Winnipeg
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 20 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25773795_168396541_lowres-2
Devils trade left winger Erik Haula to Predators
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 19 2025
NHL News and Rumors
World Cup Of Hockey 2016 - Team Europe Practice
X reacts to Florida Panthers winning the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 18 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes
Live Updates Game 5 NHL Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 14 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck and Anze Kopitar win major NHL Awards
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 13 2025
More News
Arrow to top