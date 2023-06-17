NBA Free Agency 2023: Zion Williamson Next Team Odds If Traded

One of the most fascinating offseason storylines is the status of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. Between his health problems on the court and personal issues off the court, reports have surfaced that the Pelicans may look to trade their All-Star forward. Which team is the favorite to acquire Williamson? Below, we explore the next team odds for Zion Williamson if he’s traded.

Zion Williamson Has No Relationship With New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson doesn’t have a relationship with the Pelicans’ organization 😳 “There is no relationship between Zion and the organization. And minimal relationship between Zion and his teammates, from what I understand.” (Via @WindhorstESPN / h/t @RealGM ) pic.twitter.com/w8MCV3LD25 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 16, 2023

Things have gone from bad to worse in New Orleans.

According to Brian Windhorst, Williamson has “no relationship” with the Pelicans and minimal relationships with his teammates.

When Zion is on the court, he’s one of the most dominant players in the NBA. In 114 regular season games, Williamson is averaging 25.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while 60.5% from the field. However, Williamson can’t seem to stay healthy, having missed 194 games over three seasons.

Zion is entering the first year of a 5-year, $194,300,000 contract. Will the Pelicans trade their superstar forward?

Marc Stein reported the Pelicans are considering moving Williamson ahead of next week’s draft.

The Pelicans are considering the possibility of dealing Zion Williamson to Charlotte for the No. 2 pick “Based on what I’m hearing, yes, the Pelicans are legitimately considering… doesn’t mean they would 100 percent do it, but they are considering the prospect of trying to… pic.twitter.com/PezisBXkwj — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 16, 2023

Zion Williamson Next Team Odds

Which team will Zion end up on if he’s traded?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the Portland Trail Blazers (+200) as the favorite to acquire Zion. The Blazers have the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which would be involved in any deal for Zion.

The Charlotte Hornets (+300) have the No. 2 pick in the draft, and Stein reported that they would trade that pick to acquire Williamson.

Never count out the New York Knicks (+400), who have future first-round draft picks, expiring contracts, and talented young players.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

Zion Williamson Next Team IF not Pelicans Odds Play Portland Trail Blazers +200 Charlotte Hornets +300 New York Knicks +400 Houston Rockets +500 Utah Jazz +600 Minnesota Timberwolves +700 Oklahoma City Thunder +800 Orlando Magic +900 Golden State Warriors +1200

