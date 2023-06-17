NBA Free Agency 2023: Zion Williamson Next Team Odds If Traded

One of the most fascinating offseason storylines is the status of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. Between his health problems on the court and personal issues off the court, reports have surfaced that the Pelicans may look to trade their All-Star forward. Which team is the favorite to acquire Williamson? Below, we explore the next team odds for Zion Williamson if he’s traded.
Zion Williamson Has No Relationship With New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson doesn’t have a relationship with the Pelicans’ organization 😳
“There is no relationship between Zion and the organization. And minimal relationship between Zion and his teammates, from what I understand.”
(Via @WindhorstESPN / h/t @RealGM ) pic.twitter.com/w8MCV3LD25
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 16, 2023
Things have gone from bad to worse in New Orleans.
According to Brian Windhorst, Williamson has “no relationship” with the Pelicans and minimal relationships with his teammates.
When Zion is on the court, he’s one of the most dominant players in the NBA. In 114 regular season games, Williamson is averaging 25.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while 60.5% from the field. However, Williamson can’t seem to stay healthy, having missed 194 games over three seasons.
Zion is entering the first year of a 5-year, $194,300,000 contract. Will the Pelicans trade their superstar forward?
Marc Stein reported the Pelicans are considering moving Williamson ahead of next week’s draft.
The Pelicans are considering the possibility of dealing Zion Williamson to Charlotte for the No. 2 pick
“Based on what I’m hearing, yes, the Pelicans are legitimately considering… doesn’t mean they would 100 percent do it, but they are considering the prospect of trying to… pic.twitter.com/PezisBXkwj
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 16, 2023
Zion Williamson Next Team Odds
Which team will Zion end up on if he’s traded?
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the Portland Trail Blazers (+200) as the favorite to acquire Zion. The Blazers have the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which would be involved in any deal for Zion.
The Charlotte Hornets (+300) have the No. 2 pick in the draft, and Stein reported that they would trade that pick to acquire Williamson.
Never count out the New York Knicks (+400), who have future first-round draft picks, expiring contracts, and talented young players.
View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.
|
Zion Williamson Next Team IF not Pelicans
|Odds
|Play
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+200
|Charlotte Hornets
|+300
|
New York Knicks
|+400
|Houston Rockets
|+500
|Utah Jazz
|+600
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+700
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|+800
|Orlando Magic
|+900
|
Golden State Warriors
|+1200
NBA Betting Guides 2023
- NBA Betting Guide 2023 – Discover Best NBA Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NBA Live Betting Guide 2023 – Compare Best NBA In Play Betting Sites.
- NBA Betting Apps Guide 2023 – Compare the Best Apps for NBA Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NBA Picks – Check Expert Basketball Picks & Predictions.
- The Latest NBA Odds – Compare the Best Basketball Odds.
- NBA Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Basketball Spread Bets.
- NBA Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Basketball Futures Bets.
- NBA Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Basketball Totals Bets.
- NBA Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Basketball Moneyline Bets.