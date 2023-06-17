NBA News and Rumors

NBA Free Agency 2023: Zion Williamson Next Team Odds If Traded

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson

One of the most fascinating offseason storylines is the status of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. Between his health problems on the court and personal issues off the court, reports have surfaced that the Pelicans may look to trade their All-Star forward. Which team is the favorite to acquire Williamson? Below, we explore the next team odds for Zion Williamson if he’s traded.

Zion Williamson Has No Relationship With New Orleans Pelicans

Things have gone from bad to worse in New Orleans.

According to Brian Windhorst, Williamson has “no relationship” with the Pelicans and minimal relationships with his teammates.

When Zion is on the court, he’s one of the most dominant players in the NBA. In 114 regular season games, Williamson is averaging 25.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while 60.5% from the field. However, Williamson can’t seem to stay healthy, having missed 194 games over three seasons.

Zion is entering the first year of a 5-year, $194,300,000 contract. Will the Pelicans trade their superstar forward?

Marc Stein reported the Pelicans are considering moving Williamson ahead of next week’s draft.

Zion Williamson Next Team Odds

Which team will Zion end up on if he’s traded?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the Portland Trail Blazers (+200) as the favorite to acquire Zion. The Blazers have the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which would be involved in any deal for Zion.

The Charlotte Hornets (+300) have the No. 2 pick in the draft, and Stein reported that they would trade that pick to acquire Williamson.

Never count out the New York Knicks (+400), who have future first-round draft picks, expiring contracts, and talented young players.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

Zion Williamson Next Team IF not Pelicans
 Odds Play
Portland Trail Blazers +200 BetOnline logo
Charlotte Hornets +300 BetOnline logo
 New York Knicks
 +400 BetOnline logo
Houston Rockets +500 BetOnline logo
Utah Jazz +600 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Timberwolves +700 BetOnline logo
Oklahoma City Thunder
 +800 BetOnline logo
 Orlando Magic +900 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors
 +1200 BetOnline logo

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Pelicans
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell

NBA Free Agency 2023: D’Angelo Russell Next Team Odds

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  27min
NBA News and Rumors
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Suspended 25 Games By NBA
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook Next Team Odds: Knicks, Bulls Lead The Pack
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 15 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets Championship Parade
Best Moments From Denver Nuggets’ Championship Parade
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 15 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari
Danilo Gallinari Exercises Player Option, Will Return To Celtics
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 15 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard Next Team Odds: Heat, Nets Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 14 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks
Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds: Heat, Suns Top The List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top