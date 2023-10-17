ZOZO Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The PGA Tour fall schedule heads over to Japan with the 2023 ZOZO Championship. The field will tee off at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Find the 2023 ZOZO Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

It’s one of the best fields golf fans have seen in a while as 16 of the top 50 players are set to tee off in Japan this weekend for the Zozo Championship. While the Zozo Championship is a no-cut event and only features 78 players, the field is filled with past winners and some of the world’s strongest players.

The field is highlighted by Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, and more.

The top online sportsbooks have priced Schauffele as the favorite with +750 odds as he’s set to make his first appearance since the Ryder Cup. The top five round out with Collin Morikawa (+1100), Hideki Matsuyama (+1400), Rickie Fowler (+1600), and Sungjae Im (+1600).

Scroll below for ZOZO Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Zozo Championship will be hosted at the 7,079-yard par-70 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

There will be a $8.5 million purse on the line and the field is the strongest yet since the start of the FedEx Cup Fall schedule. Unlike the other PGA Tour events, the Zozo Championship will feature a 78-player field with no cuts. Every player is guaranteed four rounds of golf in Japan.

There will be 16 of the world’s top 50 players in action this weekend, including a few well-rested superstars. Heading into Thursday, Xander Schauffele is the favorite to win with +750 odds. The top online sportsbooks have Collin Morikawa (+1100), Hideki Matsuyama (+1400), Rickie Fowler (+1600), and Sungjae Im (+1600) with the next-best odds.

Check out the complete ZOZO Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers ZOZO Championship Odds Play Xander Schauffele +750 Collin Morikawa +1100 Hideki Matsuyama +1400 Rickie Fowler +1600 Sungjae Im +1600 Min Woo Lee +1800 Sahith Theegala +2000 Keegan Bradley +2200 Cameron Davis +2200 Adam Scott +2200 Eric Cole +3000 Adam Schenk +3500 Adam Svensson +3500 Thomas Detry +4000 Vincent Norrman +4000 Takumi Kanaya +4000 Nicolai Hojgaard +4000 Beau Hossler +4000 Alex Noren +4500 Keith Mitchell +5000 J.J Spaun +5000 Justin Suh +5000 Emiliano Grillo +5000 Tom Hoge +5000 S.H. Kim +5000 Aaron Rai +5000 Mark Hubbard +5000 Ben Griffin +5500 Taylor Moore +5500 Garrick Higgo +5500 Cameron Champ +5500 Kurt Kitayama +6000

ZOZO Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 ZOZO Championship:

Xander Schauffele (+750)

Xander Schauffele is set to make his first appearance since losing at the Ryder Cup in Italy. He’s set to make his fifth consecutive appearance at ZOZO Championship after placing T9 last year.

The last time Schauffele played stroke play was at the 2023 Tour Championship, where he finished solo second behind Viktor Hovland. It’s been a few months since then but Schauffele’s game fits the best with this course and he will arguably be the most talented player in the field.

Keegan Bradley (+2200)

Looking to defend his 2022 title, Keegan Bradley heads into Japan looking for his seventh career win. He has a strong chance to defend his title and provides some value to bettors at +2200 odds.

Bradley has had a strong year finishing second at the Farmers Insurance Open in January before winning the Travelers Championship in style by setting the tournament record. This will be his third career start for him in Japan and he’s never finished outside the top 15. He’ll look to become the first golfer to successfully defend his title at Zozo Championship.



Cameron Champ Top 20 Finish (+185)

Champ is coming off a strong finish at the Shriners Children’s Open where he placed T18 in the field. He’s been playing confidently and seems to be in form halfway through the fall schedule.

Champ’s ceiling is massive and he’s proved that he can win with three career victories already. He’s fresh off of two top-20 appearances and will have a fighting chance in Japan despite the strength of the field.

