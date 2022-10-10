Zozo Championship | Best Betting Picks, Predictions and Golf Odds

After Tom Kim triumphed last week on the PGA Tour at the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC at Summerlin, this week attentions turn to the Zozo Championship from Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

After the Shriners Children’s Open last week, the PGA Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week on Asian soil? So without further ado, here are our 2022 Zozo Championship betting picks and predictions as we bid to select the winner this week from Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

Zozo Championship Betting Promos & Free Bet Offers

Zozo Championship Preview

After a compelling Shriners Children’s Open last week at TPC at Summerlin, this week is the turn of the Zozo Championship. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Japan this week, looking to get their 2022/23 PGA tour season’s off to a positive start. Golf in Japan is always a delight, especially for the Zozo Championship which seems to attract more crowds year after year on the PGA tour.

The Zozo Championship field will be hopeful of winning a sizable share of the extraordinary $11,000,000 prize pot. This is gradually becoming a bigger tournament each year on the PGA Tour, and certainly one that attracts big crowds and high viewing figures in America too.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as two-time major championship winner, Colin Morikawa, the super consistent, Xander Schauffele, and last year’s Zozo Championship champion, Hideki Matsuyama, all feature in a star studded field of extreme golfing talent.

Last year, Hideki Matsuyama triumphed after finishing on -15 par after the four days of golfing action. Matsuyama comes to Narashino Country Club this week aiming to defend his 2021 title on a course he is clearly a fan of. He is priced at +1200 with BetOnline to walk away with back-to-back victories here in the Zozo Championship.

Taking a look at the track itself, Narashino Country Club at is a quite sensational golf course. It is situated on the east coast of Japan and is a par 70 and 7,041 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery, including tremendous fairways and sloping greens. Fun fact, every hole on the course has two greens, like many Japanese golf courses.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Zozo Championship event this week from Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

Zozo Championship Betting Picks

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Zozo Championship Tip 1: Cameron Young To Win @ +1800 with BetOnline

Our first selection and tip to win the 2022 Zozo Championship this week from Japan, is the American golfing sensation and runner up at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews last year, Cameron Young.

Young took the PGA tour by storm last year, asserting himself as a major player after two Top 5 finishes in major championships as well as some stellar showings in regular events too.

The 25-year-old turned professional in 2019, and hasn’t won on the PGA Tour as of yet. That being said, he has been there or there abouts on several occasions, including the biggest tournaments of them all. In 2022, Young finished second at The Open Championship, just one shot behind the winner, Cameron Smith. He also finished in a tie for third at the PGA Championship, just a couple shots back of the winner, Justin Thomas.

Young hits the ball an absolute mile. His length and accuracy off the tee sets up a plethora of birdie opportunities throughout the course of a tournament. No wonder he makes a bucket load of birdies week in, week out.

He is in the form of his life and currently ranked at number 15 in the Official World Golf Rankings. No wonder he is amongst the favorites here and hence is our selection for this event.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +1800 with BetOnline.

Zozo Championship Tip 2: Keegan Bradley To Win and Each-Way @ +3000 with BetOnline

Our each-way selection this week at the Zozo Championship is former major champion and PGA Tour favorite, Keegan Bradley.

Bradley comes here in some fine form, after picking up where he left off last season with a fifth place finish a fortnight ago at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The 36-year-old has won four times on the PGA Tour, including the 2011 PGA Championship.

After a few tough years for Bradley, he has picked up his game in the past few years, becoming far more consistent. His last win came at the BMW Championship back in 2018, hen he defeated Justin Rose in a play-off. Bradley has had tonnes of Top 10 finishes since then, without actually converting them into wins.

However, he played sensational well in his last outing at the Sanderson Farms Championship two weeks ago, so will be happy with where his golf game is right now. Looks a good bet here at a brilliant price. He is one of the field who is definitely capable of putting on a birdie show and lifting the trophy come Sunday evening.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +3000 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Young and Bradley are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Xander Schauffele @ +750, Sungjae Im @ +1200, Collin Morikawa @ +1400, Davis Riley @ +5500 and Mito Pereira @ +4500. All prices are with BetOnline.

Zozo Championship Betting Odds

Already claimed the Zozo Championship golf betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out the chart below for the best PGA Tour golf odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Here is a list of BetOnline‘s prices for the upcoming golf this week:

Zozo Championship Golfers Odds Play Xander Schauffele +750 Sungjae Im +1200 Hideki Matsuyama +1200 Collin Morikawa +1400 Tom Kim +1400 Viktor Hovland +1600 Cameron Young +1800 Tyrrell Hatton +2000 Tommy Fleetwood +2200 Corey Conners +2800 Keegan Bradley +3000 Tom Hoge +3000 Si Woo Kim +3000 Cameron Davis +3500 Sahith Theegala +3500 Scott Stallings +3500

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change