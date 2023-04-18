The PGA Tour is set to head to TPC Louisiana on Thursday for the 2023 Zurich Classic. Find the 2023 Zurich Classic odds, predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

After two exciting weekends of golf, the PGA Tour looks to shake things up with the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Instead of the traditional stroke play, the Zurich Classic is one of the most fun events of the year and features a team event. The field will have 80 two-man teams competing in best ball and alternate shot formats.

The defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele have paired up again to defend their title. They lead the field with the best odds to win at +300, which happens to be some of the shortest odds this season. Closely behind them are the new tandem of Colin Morikawa and Max Homa, who check in at +600 odds to win at TPC Louisiana this weekend.

Scroll down below for Zurich Classic 2023 odds, predictions and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the Zurich Classic 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2023

📅 Date: Thursday April 20, 2023

🏆 Zurich Classic 2022 Winner: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

💰 Zurich Classic Purse: $8,600,000

📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

⛳ Golf Course: TPC Louisiana | New Orleans, Louisiana

🎲 Zurich Classic Odds: Cantlay/Schauffele +300 | Morikawa/Homa +600 | Im/Mitchell +1100 | T Kim/Si Woo Kim +1400

Zurich Classic 2023 Odds | Odds to Win Zurich Classic 2023

The Zurich Classic is the only team event scheduled on the PGA Tour. Instead of traditional stroke play this weekend, golf fans will get a front row seat to some of golf’s best pairs battling it out on the course in Four-ball (Thursday/Saturday) and Foursomes (Friday/Sunday) formats.

TPC Louisiana will boast the largest field of the year with a total of 160 players. Unlike other PGA Tour events, PGA Tour members can pair up with other players or sponsored guests on specific occasions.

After two long weeks of golf at the Masters and RBC Heritage, there will be a weaker field in Louisiana this weekend. Only eight of the top 20 players on the Official World Golf Rankings are in action, including Cantlay, Schauffele, Morikawa, and a few others.

This year, the defending champions, Cantlay and Schauffele, pair up again. They lead the field at +300 odds. A new pairing this year, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa are also among the favorites on the odds chart at +600 heading into the weekend.

Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell open with the third shortest odds checking in at +1100. The top five is rounded out with Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim (+1400) and Billy Horschel/Sam Burns (+1400).

Check out the complete Zurich Classic Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Zurich Classic 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions, picks, and best bets for the 2023 Zurich Classic.

Schauffele/Cantlay (+300)

Unsurprisingly Schauffele and Cantlay have the shortest odds this weekend in Louisiana. Not only are the pair defending champions but they are both coming off top five performances at the RBC Heritage.

Both players are running hot and rolling with momentum. At the Masters, both Cantlay and Schauffele cracked the top 15. Currently, Schauffele is 7th Shots Gained:Total while Cantlay is third. This isn’t their first time teaming up, and while they’ve found success in New Orleans, the pair has also played together in the Ryder Cup.

Theegala/Suh (+2000)

Pairing up with the rookie, Sahith Theegala will be playing with Justin Suh in New Orleans. Theegala enters TPC Louisiana on a hot streak and is coming off an impressive T5 performance at the RBC Heritage.

So far, Theegala has yet to miss a cut in 2023. He finished in solo-ninth place at the Masters and followed it up with a T5 performance at the RBC Heritage.

Meanwhile, Justin Suh has been fairly consistent this year. His best performances have been against elevated fields with a T5 finish at the Honda Classic and a T6 at the Players Championship. Now, he’ll have a chance to put his talents on display versus weaker competition.

Together, the two young players can do some damage this weekend at TPC Louisiana.

Hadwin/Taylor (+3300)

Despite growing up in the same town and playing on the same golf course, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin have never partnered up in this tournament.

The Canadians have a great friendship and have played a lot of practice rounds together, which should pay off in Louisiana. Together, the pair will be dangerous with Hadwin’s consistency and Talyor’s high ceiling.

Hadwin has only missed three cuts in his 14 starts this season. He had a top-15 finish at the Players Championship and ranks 30th on the PGA Tour for driving accuracy. Hadwin will likely put his team in a good position off-the-tee.

On the other hand, Taylor has four top-10 finishes this season, including second place at the WM Phoenix Open in February.

