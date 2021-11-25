NJ Sports Betting Guide - Best New Jersey Sportsbooks

New Jersey became one of the first states in the US to legalize NJ sports betting. So, if you are looking to place wagers in NJ, then you have come to the right place.

In our comprehensive guide, we will give you the full lowdown on NJ online sports betting. We will rank the five best sportsbooks in the state before tackling the land-based locations you can bet at. After running through the process of joining an NJ sportsbook, we will summarize our thoughts and answer some FAQs.

The Best NJ Sports Betting Sites List 2021

Before we examine the NJ betting landscape, let’s reveal our top 10 recommended sportsbooks:

XBet – Best overall NJ sports betting site

MyBookie – Superb NJ sports betting app

BetUS – One of the best NJ sports betting sites with a track record of delivering huge welcome bonuses

Bovada – Cracking New Jersey sports betting site for accessing live streams

– Cracking New Jersey sports betting site for accessing live streams BetOnline – Trusted site for sports betting in New Jersey

– Trusted site for sports betting in New Jersey Intertops – NJ bookies that support a wide range of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals

– NJ bookies that support a wide range of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals Sportsbetting.ag – Solid and reliable choice for NHL fans

– Solid and reliable choice for NHL fans BetNow – Excellent customer support provided

– Excellent customer support provided GT Bets – Serves up competitive odds for bettors

– Serves up competitive odds for bettors BUSR – Renowned bookie for horse racing

Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?

Yes, legalized sports betting in NJ was formally approved three years ago after the US Supreme Court decided to overturn a law prohibiting sports gambling across the country. New Jersey had given the green light to enact sports betting before the Supreme Court ruling arrived, so the state was quick to roll out sports betting.

You have to be at least 21 years old to bet at state-licensed online bookmakers in New Jersey, or 18 years old to place wagers at offshore sportsbooks. You will be able to tap into the full range of sports betting types in NJ, whether it be Moneyline, parlay or futures betting.

To wager at New Jersey betting sites, the only restriction is that you have to be located in NJ at the time you place your bet.

Online Sportsbooks

New Jersey is brimming with online sportsbooks. The best NJ sports betting sites will appeal to all types of bettors, and they will be excellent mobile betting platforms. There will be native iOS and Android apps that will help punters wager while they are on the go. Of course, the sites we have selected in this guide are good starting points. When it comes to NJ sports betting, you can place wagers with the following sportsbooks:

BetMGM

FanDuel

PointsBet

DraftKings

888Sport

bet365

Caesars

FOX Bet

William Hill

Unibet

TwinSpires

SugarHouse

Land-based Betting

Bettors can place wagers at land-based casinos that have partnered with a licensed sportsbook. The New Jersey Casino Control Commission oversee all gambling-related activity, so if you wish to bet in-person, you can do so at the following retail locations:

Wild Wild West Sportsbook, Atlantic City

Borgata Race & Sportsbook, Atlantic City

The Sportsbook at Golden Nugget, Atlantic City

Hard Rock Sportsbook, Atlantic City

Harrah’s, Atlantic City

William Hill Sportsbook at Ocean Resort, Atlantic City

DraftKings Sportsbook at Resorts, Atlantic City

William Hill Sportsbook at Tropicana, Atlantic City

NJ Horse Racing & Off Track Betting

New Jersey is one of the leaders of the east coast horse racing circuit, so NJ horse betting is very popular in the Garden State. The origins of horse racing in NJ dates back to 1853, while pari-mutuel racing was established in the state in 1941. New Jersey is home to some of the biggest events, including the Hambletonian Stakes, which is thought of as the “Kentucky Derby of harness racing”.

Although the mid-twentieth century was a golden age for horse racing in NJ, there are now only three race tracks that are used for horse race wagering, which are:

The Meadowlands

Freehold Raceway

Monmouth Park

There are also a handful of Off-Track Betting sites (OTBs), of which the majority are confined to Atlantic City. At the time of writing, there are 13 OTBs, which offer pari-mutuel wagering. Bettors can place wagers over the phone, and you must be 21 years or older to play.

New Jersey Sports Betting Legislation Timeline

After a near decade long battle, NJ sports betting was given the go-ahead. But how did we get here? Let’s look back on some of the key moments that helped ensure online sports betting in NJ with our detailed timeline:

2018 – New Jersey becomes a pioneer by legalizing and extending the Daily Fantasy Sports laws in 2018, and online betting is offered at casinos, sportsbooks, and racetracks. The Supreme Court struck down on a ban by PASPA (Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act).

2017 – A dozen different online casino brands offer hundreds of games for online players, more than any other state.

2013 – NJ becomes the first state in the country to legalize online casino games.

2012 – Legislation is signed to grant NJ sports betting online, but punters can’t bet on college games in the Garden State.

1979 – The New Jersey Lottery is formed. The NJ Lottery created the Pick-It game, now known as Pick-3, which becomes the first legal lottery game in the US that allows bettors to choose their numbers.

1953 – Bingos and raffles are re-legalized for nonprofits.

Offshore Betting in NJ

Offshore sports betting sites are a great alternative for sports betting in NJ. These sportsbooks will be complete with some of the best sports betting apps, and they have been outlined in our guide. You won’t struggle to find reliable NJ sports betting sites. However, to play at an offshore site in NJ, you have to be 18 years old or above.

Are Daily Fantasy Sports Legal in NJ?

New Jersey residents have been able to enjoy legal daily fantasy sports (DFS) for a few years now. Bettors can wager on a wide range of fantasy leagues, including NBA, MLB, and NFL.

Most of the major DFS operators have ties with New Jersey, including DraftKings and Fan Duel.

New Jersey has earned a reputation for being a gambling-friendly state, and after becoming the first state to extend the DFS laws, we expect it will continue to thrive here.

NJ Casino Laws

New Jersey, as mentioned, is an unquestioned leader when it comes to gambling. Residents are free to bet at licensed casino sites, and this became possible in 2011. Governor Chris Christie signed into law Bill S-12, which made significant changes to the regulation of casino gambling. Power was also transferred in regulating online casinos from the Casino Control Commission to the Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Land Based Casinos

New Jersey is home to around 10 casinos, and the biggest and best of them are largely confined to Atlantic City. All the casinos listed below are fully licensed, and can offer NJ sports betting.

Many of these casinos will have partnered with gaming operators, which will be welcomed by New Jersey residents.

Below is a list of some of the casinos in New Jersey where you can make in-person bets:

Borgata Casino, Atlantic City

Caesars Casino, Atlantic City

Hard Rock Casino, Atlantic City

Harrah’s Casino, Atlantic City

Ocean Casino, Atlantic City

Resorts Casino, Atlantic City

Online Casinos

You can freely bet at online casinos. There are over two dozen in New Jersey, and some of these casinos will offer online poker alongside table games and slots. You will be able to join a live dealer via video to replicate the experience of betting in person in Atlantic City.

Some of the best NJ sports betting sites will also run casino games, so you can play safely there for real money.

How Gambling is Taxed in New Jersey

Any winnings generated from NJ online sports betting will be subject to state and federal taxes. At the federal level, you’ll need to report sports betting winnings as gambling earnings on your tax return. For New Jersey state taxes, you’ll be required to pay an 8.5% tax rate on in-person sportsbook winnings. This rise to 13% in taxes for winnings made at online and mobile sportsbooks.

Remember that losses can offset your winnings. So, you will only need to report your net earnings from sports gambling on your tax returns.

Best New Jersey Sportsbooks Reviewed

So, we have put you in the picture with how NJ online sports betting works. It’s now time to run through the top 5 NJ sportsbooks, discuss the key features of each, and explain what separates them from other bookmakers:

1. XBet – Best overall NJ sports betting site

We have concluded that XBet is the best New Jersey sportsbook for 2021. Although it is a relative newcomer to the scene, it is perhaps one of the most exciting New Jersey sportsbooks we have come across. You will be spoilt for choice as to what to wager on when you sign up. In particular, there is a neat ‘featured’ tab that highlights all the upcoming fixtures and games, so you can pinpoint which markets to bet.

One of the reasons why XBet came out on top in our list of best NJ betting sites, is because of its flexibility as a payment provider. You will be able to deposit using a wide range of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, but you can also make deposits using more traditional methods.

On the promotional side of things, the welcome bonus is made up of a $500 bonus, which is 100% matched. The only downside, is that it is much smaller compared to other sites. Should you choose to activate the welcome bonus, there’s a 7x rollover requirement, but there are no minimum odds attached. For those that love horse racing, there’s a fabulous 7% rebate, and there is also a refer a friend scheme worth $100 per referral.

Click here to join XBet

XBet Pros:

Attractive refer a friend scheme and horse racing cash rebate

Fast payouts and a wide range of payment options

Extensive coverage of international events

Can easily navigate around the site to locate upcoming fixtures, using the ‘featured’ tab

XBet Cons:

Welcome bonus is much smaller in comparison to other betting sites

2. MyBookie – Superb NJ sports betting app

If you are looking to engage with an NJ bookmaker that has an excellent mobile platform, then MyBookie should be on your radar. Coming in at number two on our list, MyBookie is one of the most reliable and effective NJ betting apps on the market. The app works with Android and iOS devices, and you will be able to locate a full slate of sports that has competitive odds. This NJ sports betting app allows you to place wagers, edit bets, and it is great for live betting.

When judging a New Jersey sportsbook, one key criterion is the availability of markets. At MyBookie, you can be rest assured you will be able to wager as you wish, and you can bet on everything from the NBA and NFL to the Olympics.

We also think NJ sports betting sites should deliver with promotions. At MyBookie, you can capitalise on a cracking welcome bonus, where you can get a generous deposit match bonus of up to £1,000. To make the most of this bonus, you will need to enter the MyBookie promo code INSIDERS at the cashier, and the bonus comes with a 10x rollover requirement.

Click here to join MyBookie

MyBookie Pros:

Among the best sports betting apps NJ, and it is compatible with Android and iOS devices

Top Bets feature

Cryptocurrency payments accepted

Refer your Friends scheme

Active blog complete with all the latest news and tips

MyBookie Cons:

Short on eSports options compared to other sites

3. BetUS – One of the best NJ sports betting sites with a track record of delivering huge welcome bonuses

Trying to establish the best New Jersey sportsbook requires a lot of research. However, BetUS thoroughly warrants its place on our list. With tons of experience in the industry, BetUS is a respected operator. Here, you will be treated to an array of different sports, which covers everything from major US professional and college sports to rugby, soccer, and much more.

The BetUS welcome promotion is unrivalled. You will be able to claim a 125% deposit match bonus of up to $3,125. This can be redeemed by entering the code JOIN125 at the cashier. What’s great about this, is that there is a 100% sports bonus, as well as a 25% casino bonus, which gives bettors more options and variety.

Another noteworthy feature of BetUS, is the ‘Locker Room’, where you will be able to find all of the latest sports and gambling news. BetUS is a New Jersey sportsbook that will continue to grow.

Click here to join BetUS

BetUS Pros:

Unrivalled welcome promotion for new players

Well established and respected sportsbook

Speedy payouts

Excellent customer support, including live chat facility

BetUS Cons:

Limited payment options for deposits and withdrawals compared to competitors

4. Bovada – Cracking New Jersey sports betting site for accessing live streams

While MyBookie ranks higher in terms of being one of the most cutting-edge NJ betting apps, Bovada is still one of the best NJ best betting sites, and it is number four on our list. Bovada is famed for its intuitive mobile betting platform, and aside from accessing HD quality live streams across a wide range of sports, you can also bet in-play, so you don’t miss the action.

Bovada is also known as a New Jersey sportsbook that delivers futures betting, as you can tap into NBA futures. There is also a prop builder function that can be used to wager on popular college tournaments, such as March Madness. The odds are generally quite competitive, so you can be assured you get good value for money when you bet here.

Aside from that, the promotions are worth talking about. The welcome bonus is a tempting 100% deposit match of up to $1,000, which is a brilliant deal for new players. This can be redeemed by entering the Bovada bonus code BVD1000. You must use the code when you make your first deposit and it comes with a 5x wagering requirement.

Click here to join Bovada

Bovada Pros:

Boasts one of the best NJ betting apps

Generous Bitcoin promotion

HD-quality for live streaming events

Huge $1,000 welcome bonus

Bovada Cons:

No e-wallet payment option

5. BetOnline – Trusted site for sports betting in New Jersey

When putting together our list of best NJ betting sites, we couldn’t overlook BetOnline. First and foremost, BetOnline is fully licensed, so you can bet safely in the knowledge you are playing at a secure site.

The roster of sports you will be able to bet on here is impressive. You will be able to bet in play, so you can see the odds change in real time. Whether you wish to bet on US sports or other tournaments from around the world, you will be able to do so here at BetOnline. The biggest soccer leagues can be wagered on, and BetOnline has plenty of creditability. There are also various types of bets you can try out, which covers parlays and teasers.

In the promotions department, BetOnline ranks well. The welcome bonus consists of a 50% deposit match up to $1,000. To get your hands on the bonus, you must enter the BetOnline promo code BOL1000. The bonus applies just to the sportsbook, and it has wagering requirements of 10x.

Click here to join BetOnline

BetOnline Pros:

Excellent welcome offer for new players

Great coverage of sports from all around the world

User-friendly New Jersey bookmaker

Existing promotions include reload bonuses and mobile bonuses

BetOnline Cons:

Mobile betting is available but there is no native app that can be downloaded

Best New Jersey Betting Sites Comparison

Now, we have reviewed the top five sports betting sites in New Jersey, let’s compare the types of bonuses, markets, and features they offer:

Sportsbook Bonus Promo code Available Markets Live Streaming (Y/N) Payment methods XBet 100% matched up to $500 N/A 21 No Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Credit card, debit card MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYB100 18 Yes Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum BetUS 100% deposit match up to $3,125 JOIN125 22 No Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Credit card, debit card Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $1,000 BVD1000 22 Yes Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 BOL1000 20 No Credit card, debit card, Skrill, Neteller, wire transfer, money order, Bitcoin

How to use a NJ Sportsbook

Let’s now walk you through the process of making a sports bet. Here’s how you do so at the best NJ sports betting site on this list – XBet:

Step 1: Create an Account

Visit XBet and click on ‘Join Now’. This will open up the registration form.

Step 2: Enter your Details

You will then be asked to fill in your personal details, which will entail your name, email address, and a zip code to create an account. Don’t forget to come up with a memorable password too.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Before you can deposit funds into your account to place a bet, make sure you confirm your email address. Click on the verification link that will have been sent to you by the XBet team to complete this step.

Step 4: Deposit Funds into Your Account

Once you’ve logged onto your XBet, head over to the ‘Cashier’ section to make your first deposit. You will be presented with a list of payment options, so make sure you can bet with your preferred method before proceeding.

Step 5: Start Betting

Once you have completed all the above steps, you can begin betting. Head over to the sports lobby, and wager as you wish!

Conclusion

Betting in New Jersey continues to grow, and thanks to our comprehensive guide, you will be able to find the perfect site for you.

Sign up to XBet today to collect a 100% deposit match up to $500!

FAQs

Can you bet on sports in NJ?

Yes, you can bet both online and in-person. Sports betting was legalized in NJ in 2018.

Where in New Jersey can I bet on sports?

There are dozens of licensed online and in-person sportsbooks available in New Jersey. We highly recommend FanDuel and BetMGM.

Can you bet online in New Jersey?

Yes, you can providing you are at least 21 years old. Casino games, poker, and daily fantasy sports are also legal in the state.

What betting apps are there in New Jersey?

There are tons of sportsbooks that have betting apps, which includes BetMGM, bet365 and Caesars. Alternatively, you can use the offshore sites we have recommended in this guide, such as Bovada and MyBookie.

What is the best New Jersey sportsbook?

While there are plenty of fabulous sportsbooks in New Jersey, our extensive research and analysis have shown XBet to be the best in the state.