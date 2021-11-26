NJ Mobile Sports Betting - Best NJ Betting Apps

The betting scene in New Jersey is growing and part of the reason for this is the number of excellent NJ betting apps available. Here we will take a look at the best on the market, explain why they are good and what they offer, and give you all you need to get started with them and claim one of the many available welcome bonuses.

Best NJ Betting Apps Reviewed

1. XBet – The best platform of the available NJ betting apps

The XBet betting app stands out as being the best platform for sports betting in New Jersey. They have put together an excellent service, which is easy to navigate because several quick links take you directly to the largest events in the coming hours and days.

On top of this, XBet uses a range of push notifications to keep players up to date with everything. This means you won’t miss a thing, thanks to the app. This and the desktop site work in similar ways, so you can quickly move between the two and find everything you need.

New players can claim a 100% matched deposit bonus from XBet for up to $500. The offer has no promo code and no minimum odds to hit on the bets you place, just a 7x wagering requirement that needs to be fulfilled.

XBet Pros

• New players can get up to $500 with a 100% matched bonus

• Keep up to date with push notifications

• Use quick links to access the significant events easily

• Both the app and desktop site work in an almost identical way

XBet Cons

• Live betting is a little complex on the site

2. MyBookie – Great betting app for big odds, some of the best on the market

The MyBookie service is one of the best on the market, with some great betting markets being perhaps the top highlight of what they offer. Many players will know this site due to their reputation for being top quality, and their service behind that certainly backs it up.

If you want to stay ahead of the action, enable push notifications from the app, explaining what is coming up next in your favorite sports. On top of this, the app is excellent for navigation, allowing easy access to any sport, league or competition. Lastly, the odds on offer here are great, some of the best on the market for Over/Under betting, so you know you will get a good deal on your wager.

Players who sign up can access a new player bonus – a 100% matched offer up to $1000. There are no minimum odds required as part of this offer, but you will need to hit the 10x wagering requirement attached to it.

MyBookie Pros

Claim the welcome bonus, 100% matched up to $1000

Watch out for push notifications to keep ahead of the action

Very competitive betting odds

Excellent coverage of all the big US sports

MyBookie Cons

Live betting could be made easier to understand

3. BetUS – One of the best sports betting apps NJ beginners can access

If you are looking for your first gambling app, then BetUS may have the perfect platform. This is the most suited to newcomers of the available NJ betting apps, with a straightforward layout, even though the site is packed full of betting opportunities.

When you are on the app, look out for promotions that existing customers can claim, there are many of these. You should have no problem accessing these, thanks to the great menus in place. This makes the BetUS platform one of the best New Jersey sports betting apps for players.

Those opening a new account with BetUS can claim the 100% matched deposit offer for sports, available up to $2500. On top of this, a casino bonus is available of 25% up to $625, giving you two rewards. A wagering requirement of 10x is on the sports bonus and 30x on the casino bonus.

BetUS Pros

A welcome offer combining both sports and casino gaming

Great odds, especially on US sports

Look out for a range of existing customer offers

A simple, easy to use layout

BetUS Cons

To claim the welcome bonus, a minimum deposit of $100 is needed

4. Bovada – A huge gambling platform, offering everything you can imagine

Of the NJ betting apps available, this one from Bovada may be the biggest on offer. They have a great name in the industry, are known for the size of their service and have fantastic betting options on offer for all players, especially across the major US sports leagues such as the NHL. On top of this, lookout for a range of great promos you can claim here.

The app has notifications on offer based on what you bet on, making sure you don’t miss a thing and get your bets on ahead of your favorite events taking place. There are thousands of markets here, but Bovada do all they can to make sure you know about everything.

New players can claim the Bovada welcome bonus, a 50% matched deposit offer up to $1000. You will need to complete the 5x wagering requirement attached to this, but there are no minimum odds that you need to hit.

Bovada Pros

Great welcome offer, get up to $1000

Some fantastic promotions for existing customers

Turn notifications on for info about upcoming events

Great sportsbook for the big US leagues

Bovada Cons

Some European sports have limited betting markets

5. BetOnline – One of the top betting apps in NJ for bonuses and promotions

BetOnline are seen as one of the best sports betting apps NJ players can access because of their fantastic all-round coverage. They have great Parlay odds, many markets to use, great bonuses for players, a solid live betting area, and everything anyone could ever need.

Of the NJ betting apps we looked at, this one has a solid layout and a great menu system. In addition, you can get where you need to be quick here, so if you are short of time, you can still get your bets on without any worry, regardless of the games and competitions you want to bet on.

A welcome bonus is available for new customers – a 50% matched deposit offer of up to $1000. To claim, use the code BOL1000, which will ensure you get this particular offer when you sign up and begin to explore everything on offer here.

BetOnline Pros

Get up to $1000 with the new player offer

A solid live betting platform

Easy app to navigate

Competitive odds on offer

BetOnline Cons

The desktop website is a little complex

The Best New Jersey Betting Apps Compared

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of sports Payment Methods XBet 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person MyBookie 100% up to $1000 None 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person BetUS 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency Bovada 50% up to $1000 None 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer BetOnline 50% up to $1000 BOL1000 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Intertops 100% up to $200 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1000 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Betnow 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency GT Bets 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency BUSR 100% up to $1000 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency

How We Rank the Best NJ Sports Betting Apps

Licensing & Security

Staying safe while betting is essential to us, so we look for New Jersey betting apps that have a license and the correct security in place. Our top apps have strong licenses that players trust, and they have ensured their website and app is fitted with the most robust security measures, such as the ones we see from XBet and BetOnline.

Mobile Betting Experience

On a mobile sports betting app, the mobile experience is vital for us and one of the most essential aspects. An app in our eyes should be simple and easy to use, be full of great betting opportunities and allow you to manage every aspect of your account on it without the need for a computer.

Betting Markets & Odds

The markets you can use and the odds on offer from the sportsbook should be at the centre of your betting. The best NJ betting apps should offer competitive odds, the best in the industry on occasions, while also offering a wide variety of markets to use like the choice we see from Bovada and MyBookie.

Mobile Betting Bonuses

We want you to get a good deal when betting, so bonuses and promotions are essential to find – in particular, we love what XBet has on offer in this category. Not only do we look for regular promotions, but we also want mobile betting bonuses for you to claim as mobile players, offering you something extra on top of what regular players get.

Live Betting & Streaming On Mobile

We want NJ betting apps to focus on the live betting element that continues to grow. This means offering an excellent live betting platform, offering a wide range of markets and covering events from all over the world. On top of this, the ability to watch selected sports and competitions is also a big positive and the live betting platforms that stand out to us are BetOnline and Bovada.

Payment Methods

When it comes to payment methods, we want choice for players, so we look for those offering a variety of ways. Having this choice in place makes it more likely you will find a method you are comfortable with and are happy to use online, meaning you can enjoy gaming and not worry about depositing funds safely.

Customer Support

We always look at the customer support on offer because this is an area that many people forget about. We want this to be easily accessible, directly via the app if possible. We look for methods of contact and opening hours, with longer hours preferred and 24-hour support if possible.

Is Mobile Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?

Yes, mobile sports betting in New Jersey is legal for players to access. Online betting via both computers and mobile devices was made legal in the state in June 2018. Of all the states that have made sports betting legal, no state has worked harder to challenge Nevada and the monopoly they have than New Jersey – this is a state that takes sports betting very seriously.

This all looks great for the future of sports betting too – if you are in New Jersey and want to get involved, then the state is doing all it can to make sports betting very accessible for players.

History of Mobile Betting Legislation in NJ

2009 – New Jersey was the first state to try and legalize sports betting, pushing hard in a case that lasted a decade, including mobile betting

2017 – Optimism was raised for legal sports betting when the US Supreme Court heard the state of New Jersey and their attempts to legalize

2018 – in May 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the state of New Jersey, confirming they could offer legal sports betting and not siding with the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992. In June 2018, the changes were signed into law and in August 2018, the first New Jersey sportsbooks opened

Offshore Betting Apps in New Jersey

There are many options for people who want to use legal NJ betting apps and they include the use of offshore sportsbooks. These are situated outside of New Jersey – they are licensed elsewhere but can offer their services to people of the state.

These New Jersey sports betting apps come from some of the biggest names in the industry, offering a high-quality service that includes competitive odds, great markets, in-play betting and some big bonuses to claim.

Best iPhone Betting Apps in NJ

With the different phones available, operators need to provide various NJ sports betting apps to download. For example, if you have an iPhone, then an iPhone betting app is what you need – download this to your device and you will be able to access any betting you need quickly.

These apps are designed specifically to run on iPhone devices, so the phone will easily handle the app and its functions, and all of that should fit perfectly on the phone screen.

Best Android Betting Apps in NJ

Many phones run off the Android software, and there are betting apps specifically made to run perfectly on this. If you have an Android device, you want an Android betting app from your provider, giving you a fantastic experience.

With a specific android betting app, you will get the best possible experience while betting on your phone.

Best Mobile Betting Offers in New Jersey

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds XBet 100% up to $500 None None MyBookie 100% up to $1000 None None BetUS 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 None Bovada 50% up to $1000 None None BetOnline 50% up to $1000 BOL1000 None Intertops 100% up to $200 None None Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1000 None None Betnow 100% up to $500 None None GT Bets 100% up to $500 None None BUSR 100% up to $1000 None None

Depositing and Withdrawing at NJ Betting Apps

Gambling Site Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Payout Times XBet Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days MyBookie Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days BetUS Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $10 2-5 business days Bovada Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer $20 2-5 business days BetOnline Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days Intertops Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller $20 2-5 business days Sportsbetting.ag Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $10 2-5 business days Betnow Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days GT Bets Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days BUSR Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days

How to Get Started with a NJ Sports Betting App

Signing up with one of the NJ betting apps is straightforward to do. Here we will show how you do this step-by-step, and the betting site we will use for our example is XBet, though many offer a very similar sign-up process.

First of all, head over to the XBet website by following the link above. On the XBet website, look for the green box that says ‘Join Now.’ Clicking this takes you to the sign-up form – first of all, enter your email, name, phone number, and create a password for the account. On the next page, enter your address, which you will need to confirm by completing the verification process, do this straight away to avoid any delays later. When this has been completed, select the welcome bonus you want to claim and your account is now open. Download the mobile app onto your phone, and log in using the details you have created. Go to the cashier area of the site, and make the first deposit, making sure you consider the welcome bonus. Funds will be in your account instantly, and it is now time to explore your new betting app, check out the markets on offer and place your first bets.

Conclusion

There are many great betting options in New Jersey and here we have put together the best sports betting apps NJ players can access. Of these, the Xbet app stands out from the crowd as being the best on the market and an excellent option for those looking to find somewhere new to place their bets.

They offer many of the main features that we love, including a great mobile platform, fantastic bonuses for players, competitive odds, and many markets to choose from.

If you are based in New Jersey, looking to get involved with NJ mobile sports betting, XBet is an excellent option for any punter.

FAQs

What sports betting apps are legal in NJ?

There are many excellent sports betting apps available in NJ – both sportsbooks operate in the state plus offshore betting sites.

Is mobile sports betting legal in NJ?

Yes, in 2018, after many years of trying, online betting, including mobile sports betting, became legal in New Jersey.

What is the best sportsbook app in NJ?

Many great sportsbooks have apps available for New Jersey players, but the best of those is XBet, who have put together an excellent betting platform.