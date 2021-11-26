Nevada Sports Betting Guide - Best NV Sportsbooks Reviewed

Sports betting in Nevada is commonplace and has been around almost as long as casinos. Legislators and the common public accept this entertaining pastime and this makes it easy and safe to place your favorite sports bets.

With so much choice and variety available, picking the right Nevada sports betting apps and locations can be challenging. This is why we have created this Nevada sports betting guide. Keep reading to discover the best sportsbooks in the State and how you can benefit from generous bonuses and rewards.

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites List 2021

We don’t enjoy beating around the bush, so here are the top 10 best sites for sports betting in Nevada. All these online sportsbooks have been thoroughly researched and are safe for you to join right now.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Nevada?

Sports betting in Nevada is generally legal, although there are a few important conditions. The Silver State has always had an accepting approach to gambling sites and land-based sports betting and casinos.

Nevada often serves as a role model to states that are looking or have introduced sports betting legislation. Online New Jersey sportsbooks are a perfect example of this.

Online Sportsbooks

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is responsible for licensing online sports betting in Nevada. There are numerous Nevada sportsbook apps available, and most are provided or supported by renowned and respected brands. However, before a resident of the State can start playing on a mobile app, he or she needs to register an account in person.

This inconvenience is one of the reasons why offshore sportsbooks have become so popular. Today, it is estimated that over 50% of all sports betting in Nevada is carried out online.

Land-based Betting

There are almost 250 Nevada sportsbooks that are licensed to operate retail betting sites across the State. In most cases, these form part of larger casino chains and are, therefore, able to take advantage of their brand recognition and existing services.

Here are some of the best-known land-based Nevada sportsbooks and their operators:

Boyd Gaming – Sportsbooks include Aliante and Cannery.

Caesars Entertainment – Sportsbooks include Bally’s and Caesars Palace.

CG Technology – Sportsbooks include Cosmopolitan and Hard Rock.

MGM Resorts International – Sportsbooks include Aria and Bellagio.

South Point.

Station Casinos – Sportsbooks include Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch.

Treasure Island.

Westgate.

Wynn Las Vegas.

Nevada Horse Racing & Off Track Betting

Nevada’s horse racing scene is not as well-developed as in other states. The reason for this might be the fact that the State has been offering alternative gambling options for decades. This meant that horse racing had to compete with other forms of gambling, such as at sportsbooks and new online casinos.

In fact, live horse races in Nevada are only carried out on two tracks. Elko County Fair offers seven race days a year, whilst White Pines in Ely offers just two race days each year.

Off track betting is possible at a number of different establishments mainly located in Las Vegas and Reno. The fairly limited options available have led many horse racing fans to start online betting in Nevada.

Nevada Sports Betting Legislation Timeline

Until very recently, Nevada sportsbooks were the only ones operating legally in the US. Whilst most people around the world associate Nevada with Las Vegas and casinos, less realize that NV was also forward-looking when it came to sports betting.

Here is a timeline with some of the most important milestones in the history of sports betting in Nevada:

2018 – The US Supreme Court rules that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) is unconstitutional, giving States autonomy over their own sports betting laws.

The US Supreme Court rules that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) is unconstitutional, giving States autonomy over their own sports betting laws. 1992 – The US Congress passes the PASPA, effectively giving Nevada a monopoly over sports betting.

– The US Congress passes the PASPA, effectively giving Nevada a monopoly over sports betting. 1949 – The State legalized sports betting as well as live and off-track horse race betting.

Offshore Betting in Nevada

Even though online sports betting in Nevada is legal and there are several apps licensed in the State, many residents still opt for offshore betting sites. There are several reasons for this, including the fact that you can register online in just a few seconds and don’t need to travel to an in-person location.

Offshore casinos and sportsbooks offer a number of advantages, including generous sign up offers and a range of ongoing promotions. However, you must be careful which platform you choose. Some sites are unsafe or fail to pay out on time.

All the Nevada online sportsbooks we have listed on this guide are located offshore. They are all regulated by a foreign authority, such as Panama or Curacao, and have an established track record of paying out on time. In addition, they are fair and safe to use, providing a variety of US-friendly payment methods and, in many cases, 24/7 support.

XBet and MyBookie are two of the best offshore sites for sports betting in Nevada. Both these platforms offer generous bonuses with reasonable terms. They also offer over 20 different sports, with both pre-game and in-play markets.

Are Daily Fantasy Sports Legal in Nevada?

The short answer is, DFS are legal in Nevada. However, since 2015, the State has required that all operators offering Daily Fantasy Sports get hold of a license. This led all major operators, such as FanDuel and DraftKings, to stop accepting residents of Nevada.

Currently, USFantasy is the only licensed DFS provider in Nevada. Its services are available online as well as at 40 sportsbooks across the State.

Nevada Casino Laws

Nevada is the best-known US State for casinos and gambling. It is, therefore, hardly surprising that casinos are allowed to operate with a high degree of freedom.

Land Based Casinos

Between Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada is home to hundreds of land-based casinos. Together, these establishments offer over 160,000 slot machines, along with thousands of Blackjack, Roulette, and Poker tables. There are simply too many casinos to list, but here are some of the most popular ones:

Caesar’s Palace Hotel and Casino.

El Cortez Hotel and Casino.

Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.

Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa.

The Bellagio.

The Cosmopolitan.

Online Casinos

Online casinos in Nevada provide a more convenient and instant way to play slots and table games. The State does not regulate the online casino industry, and, as a result, offshore casinos provide the best option to gamble online.

Many of our recommended Nevada sports betting sites offer a well-equipped online casino. Intertops, for example, offers hundreds of online slots coupled with a variety of Roulette and Blackjack tables. This online casino and sportsbook is also home to a dedicated Poker platform, with a special welcome bonus and a variety of variants.

How Gambling is Taxed in Nevada

Since Nevada does not have an income tax system, the main taxes that you are liable to pay from any gambling winnings are federal. A flat, 24% rate is applicable on gambling winnings that pass any of the following thresholds:

$600 or more if the amount is at least 300 times the wager.

$1,200 or more in winnings from bingo or slot machines.

$1,500 or more in winnings from keno.

More than $5,000 in winnings from a poker tournament.

Any winnings subject to a federal income tax withholding requirement.

In many cases, it is possible to reduce the calculated winnings by deducting the original wager or providing itemized losses. We strongly recommend that you speak to a professional to get further information regarding Nevada sports betting tax rules.

Best Nevada Sportsbooks Reviewed

Now would be a good time to have a look at our top five best online sportsbook Nevada. We have researched all of these platforms thoroughly and found them to be safe and fair. In addition, we have included details of the welcome offers available if you sign up today.

1. XBet – Best Overall Nevada Online Sports Betting Site

XBet ranks as our top online sportsbook in Nevada, and it won’t take you long to understand why this is so. The platform is easy to use and offers an intuitive interface that is available on both desktop computers and mobile devices. Support is available 24/7 via live chat and you can pay using USD or cryptocurrencies. In fact, XBet is considered to be one of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks in Nevada.

With a registered XBet account, you will be able to place bets on 20+ sports, including baseball, basketball, and football. This sportsbook is also great for horse racing, offering you up to 7% of your bets as bonus credits. There are several other bonuses available, including a refer-a-friend reward that you can claim as many times as you wish.

If you enjoy bonuses, XBet is happy to get you started with a 100% match deposit bonus worth up to $500. This offer requires you to fulfill a wagering requirement on bets with minimum odds of 2:1. There is no expiry period for this requirement. Enter promo code XB100 when placing your first deposit.

Xbet Pros:

Offers very good horse racing rebates

Easy to use

Quick cryptocurrency payouts

24/7 live chat support

Xbet Cons:

Relatively small bonus

2. MyBookie – Best Nevada Sportsbook for NBA and NFL Betting

If you’re a fan of basketball or football, then MyBookie will probably be the best Nevada sportsbook for you. This well-equipped platform offers one of the broadest selection of NBA and NFL markets, and is amongst the first sportsbooks to list them.

At the same time, MyBookie offers an additional 18+ sports, as well as markets for eSports and special events. This online Nevada sportsbook is renowned for providing some of the best odds and a good selection of bets. In fact, for most sports, you’ll be able to choose between standard bets, such as moneylines, and advanced bets, such as parlays.

You can sign up to MyBookie today via your computer or smartphone. With your first deposit, this top NV sportsbook is rewarding you with a 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000. Before withdrawing your bonus, you will need to fulfill a rollover requirement on bets with odds of 2.5:1 or higher. Enter the MyBookie promo code MYB100 to receive your welcome bonus.

MyBookie Pros:

Mobile-friendly sportsbook

Great odds, especially on NBA, NFL, and MLB

Top provider of eSports markets, especially LoL

Features virtual sports

MyBookie Cons:

Website interface takes some time to get used to

3. BetUS – Most Valuable Online Welcome Bonus in NV

BetUS is known for offering the highest-value welcome bonus in Nevada. It is so impressive that we will begin this mini review by explaining it. New players who register a new account and place their first deposit will be able to claim a 125% match bonus worth up to $2,500.

This offer is subject to a 14-day rollover requirement of bets with minimum odds of 2.8:1 or higher. To benefit from this BetUS welcome bonus simply enter promo code JOIN125.

BetUS is a powerful online sportsbook and casino in Nevada. On the sports side of things, the platform offers over 23 sports, including baseball, hockey, and rugby. Pre-game and live markets are available, both for sports and other activities, such as eSports, politics, and entertainment.

The online casino is just as comprehensive, with hundreds of online slots and table games to choose from. You can also claim a variety of ongoing bonuses and promotions that are solely valid for casino games, or claim rewards that can be used on both sports betting and games.

BetUS Pros:

Very generous welcome bonus

Superb US sports coverage

Excellent selection of ongoing promotions

24/7 live chat support

BetUS Cons:

A limited selection of eSports markets

4. Bovada – Top Provider of Live Sports Betting in Nevada

All of the offshore sportsbooks we’ve listed thus far offer an extensive selection of live markets, but we think that Bovada does this better than anyone else. This renowned online sportsbook and casino offers one of the largest selection of live markets across its 20+ sports and eSports categories.

Live betting options include several short-term markets, such as the next team to score or winner at halftime. In many cases, you can cash out early in order to maximize your winnings or minimize your losses. Bovada is also known for providing live streaming of particular matches, allowing you to follow the action directly from your smartphone, tablet, or desktop.

The live-action fun at Bovada begins with your new player bonus. By registering an account today and placing a qualifying cryptocurrency deposit, you’ll be able to benefit from a 100% match bonus worth up to $750. This offer comes with a wagering requirement on bets with minimum odds of 2:1. Enter promo code BTCSWB750 to receive your Bovada welcome bonus.

Bovada Pros:

Extensive sports coverage

Unique markets on NFL and NBA games

Streaming on select matches is available

No expiry period for the welcome bonus

Bovada Cons:

No eWallets supported

5. BetOnline – One of the Best Sports Betting Apps in Nevada

BetOnline is a top Nevada sports betting app and offers a fully-comprehensive online sportsbook that features over 25 sports and eSports. Every day, this Nevada sports betting platform offers hundreds of markets across national and international competitions. These markets include a combination of both standard and exotic bets. In fact, BetOnline offers great odds for if bets, teasers, and parlays.

You can access BetOnline’s feature-rich platform from your desktop computer or digital device. Even though the sportsbook does not include downloadable gambling apps, it offers a mobile-optimized website that is responsive to different screen sizes and operating systems.

BetOnline is currently offering all eligible NV users a generous welcome bonus worth up to $1,000. To claim this offer, you simply need to place a qualifying deposit. BetOnline will then top it up by 50%. This match offer has a 30-day validity period within which you need to fulfill a wagering requirement on bets with minimum odds of 2:1. Enter promo code BOL1000 to receive your BetOnline welcome bonus.

BetOnline Pros:

Extensive sports and eSports coverage

Accepts USD and cryptocurrencies

Teaser and if bets available

24/7 live chat support

BetOnline Cons:

PayPal not available

Best Nevada Betting Sites Comparison

Have you found the best online sportsbook Nevada for you? If not, this comparison table might help.

Sportsbook Number of Sports Welcome Bonus Live Streaming Payment Methods XBet 21 100% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin MyBookie 18 100% deposit match up to $1,000 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin BetUS 22 125% deposit match up to $2,500 No Credit card, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Bovada 22 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 Yes Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin BetOnline 20 100% deposit match up to $1,000 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin Intertops 17 100% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill SportsBetting.ag 16 100% deposit match up to $1,000 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow 10 100% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash GT Bets 18 100% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple BUSR 17 20% deposit match up to $500 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin

How to Use a Nevada Sportsbook

If online sports betting in Nevada is completely new to you, this section will help you navigate through registration and payment. We will also explain what you need to do to claim a welcome bonus and place your first sports bet.

In this example, we have chosen XBet since we consider it to be the best online sportsbook Nevada. Apart from being very easy to use, this Nevada sportsbook is offering you a 100% match deposit bonus worth up to $500.

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit XBet and click on ‘Join Now’. This will open the sign up form.

Step 2: Fill in Your Information

Enter the details required to create your new account. These include your name, postcode, email address, and mobile number.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Before you can deposit funds or place your first bet, you will need to confirm your email address. Click on the confirmation link within the email to complete this step.

Step 4: Make a Deposit

Click on ‘Cashier’ to select your preferred payment method. Enter the details of your payment and include the promo code XB100 to claim your welcome bonus.

Step 5: Place Your Wager

Visit the XBet sportsbook, pick your favorite sport and browse through the available markets. Click on a market, set the value of your bet on the bet slip and click on ‘Confirm Bet’ to place your first sportsbook wager.

Conclusion

Sports betting in Nevada is a relatively simple and straightforward process. Given the State’s long acceptance of gambling, you should not find any major obstacles to bet on your favorite sports and play top casino games.

Our recommended Nevada online sports betting sites provide a safe and rewarding environment for you to have fun. Remember, by choosing the best online sportsbook Nevada, XBet, you can benefit from a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $500.

FAQs

Is betting legal in Nevada?

Yes, most forms of betting are legally allowed in Nevada, although online casinos are unregulated.

Can I bet online in Nevada?

Yes, you can place bets at numerous Nevada sports betting sites and online casinos. Some of the best platforms include XBet and MyBookie.

How do I place a sports bet in Nevada?

By signing up to one of our recommended offshore Nevada sports betting sites, you will be able to register a new account and place your first sports bet in minutes. We explain how you can do all this in this in-depth Nevada sports betting guide.

What betting apps are in Nevada?

There are hundreds of licensed or offshore betting apps in Nevada. Licensed apps require you to register in person, whereas our recommended offshore betting apps let you register online. We recommend Bovada and XBet as two of the best betting apps in the State.

What’s the best sportsbook in Nevada?

The best online sportsbook Nevada is XBet, since it offers a great choice of sports and markets, coupled with a user-friendly interface and generous player bonuses.