Nevada Mobile Sports Betting - Best Nevada Sports Betting Apps

There are many great betting options in Nevada, a place with a rich history in all types of gambling. For those looking to place a wager on sport though, one option is through a Nevada sports betting app, offering an excellent and convenient way to place bets in the state.

Here we look at the very best available, what they offer players, the bonuses you can claim, and how to get started with them.

The Best Nevada Betting Apps List 2021

Here is a look at where you can find the very best Nevada sports betting apps – we take a look at why they stand out as being the best and what they offer.

XBet – Overall best Nevada sports betting app

MyBookie – Get tremendous betting odds when placing wagers on this app

BetUS – Ranks as one of the best sports betting apps in Nevada for beginners

Bovada – A huge betting platform, place bets on the action from all over the world

BetOnline – Get great Nevada mobile sports betting bonuses and promotions on this app

Intertops – Fantastic US sports coverage available

Sportsbetting.ag – Amongst the top Nevada sports betting apps for live in-play betting

Betnow – Excellent range with some great betting markets to enjoy

GT Bets – Great odds available when compared to other Nevada betting apps

BUSR – Strong all-round sportsbook, good in-play betting section

Best Nevada Betting Apps Reviewed

1. XBet – Overall best Nevada sports betting app

XBet have put together an excellent betting app for players, and on top of that, this app caters for the biggest events from the sports betting world, the ones we all want to enjoy. You can easily find these by clicking on the many quick links available on the site, taking you directly where you want to be.

The app also offers push notifications so that you can keep up to date with everything happening in the sports betting world. Those using the betting app alongside the desktop site will be pleased to know that both services are almost identical – when you know how to bet on one, you will understand the other too.

New players can claim the XBet welcome bonus – a 100% matched deposit offer up to $500 to get you started. There is no promo code, no minimum odds to hit, just a 7x wagering requirement attached before the funds can be withdrawn.

XBet Pros

New players can get up to $500 with a 100% matched bonus

Get direct access to top events with quick links

App and desktop site offer an almost identical platform

Push notifications keep you up to date

XBet Cons

Live betting is a little complex on the site

2. MyBookie – Get huge betting odds when placing wagers on this app

From the options available for mobile sports betting in Nevada, MyBookie is undoubtedly one of the best providers when it comes to betting odds. They have put together an excellent service and great markets to bet on, and when you know this betting site’s reputation, you can see why they have earned it.

The MyBookie betting app offers push notifications to keep you informed about the sports you bet on and what is coming next. In addition, they provide an excellent app, with easy navigation, some quick links to specific leagues and events such as the NBA, and not forgetting the very competitive odds that you will get when placing bets here.

There is a 100% matched deposit offer for new players, available up to $1000. The offer has no odds limit attached, but there is a 10x wagering requirement on the funds you will need to complete.

MyBookie Pros

Claim the welcome bonus, 100% matched up to $1000

Great odds to claim every time you bet

One of the best apps for US sports

Look out for push notifications about the sports you love

MyBookie Cons

Live betting could be made more accessible

3. BetUS – Ranks as one of the best sports betting apps in Nevada for beginners

There are many beginners in the sports betting world, all looking for a simple and easy way to bet, and BetUS have come up with one. Their sports betting app is full of great markets including moneyline betting and point spread betting but set out straightforwardly, allowing you to quickly understand how the industry works.

You will find regular promotions for existing customers on the app, which is on top of the strong odds already on offer here. Of all the options for mobile sports betting in Nevada, BetUS may be the best choice if you are looking for simplicity, effortless navigation, and nothing too complex.

New players signing up here can claim the welcome bonus also – a 100% matched deposit offer of up to $2500 on sports and a 25% matched offer up to $625 on casino gaming. The offers do not have minimum odds in place but do have a wagering requirement of 10x on sport and 30x on casino.

BetUS Pros

A welcome offer combining both sports and casino gaming

Get regular promotions as an existing customer

An app designed with simplicity and ease of use in mind

Excellent US sports odds

BetUS Cons

To claim the welcome bonus, a minimum deposit of $100 is needed

4. Bovada – A huge betting platform, place bets on the action from all over the world

One of the biggest names of the best sports betting apps Nevada players can access is Bovada. They have an excellent reputation in the industry, and when you look at the service they have on offer, it is easy to see why. They offer thousands of daily betting markets, great coverage of the big US leagues such as the NFL and some fantastic promotions to claim.

The app offers notifications surrounding the events you bet on, so you should be able to place your bets before the action starts. Look out for these, especially on US sports, where you will find some great markets to bet on. Also, watch for promotions you can claim on mobile – these are available regularly with Bovada to enhance your betting.

New players can get the Bovada welcome bonus, a 50% matched deposit offer up to $1000. The offer comes with no minimum odds, but there is a 5x wagering requirement that you need to be aware of.

Bovada Pros

Great welcome offer, get up to $1000

Watch for phone notifications about top events

Great app for US sports leagues

Excellent existing customer promotions to claim

Bovada Cons

Some European sports have limited betting markets

5. BetOnline – Get great Nevada mobile sports betting bonuses and promotions on this app

BetOnline offers a complete sports betting package to players. They have competitive odds, great markets, and some huge bonuses for both new and existing customers. This makes them one of the best sports betting apps Nevada customers can play on and why they have such a strong reputation in the industry.

In terms of the app specifically, we love the menu system in place, making it very easy to find what you want and allowing you to get your bets on quickly. This is replicated with the live betting section too, everything is in its place and makes sense to the user. So if you want to run your entire account through a mobile app, this is the app you need.

New customers can claim the BetOnline welcome offer, a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000. There is a promo code of BOL1000 to use for this offer – make sure you enter this when you sign up to get the deal.

BetOnline Pros

An excellent welcome offer for new players

A simple and easy to navigate app, with a great menu

Known for offering competitive odds

An ideal choice for live betting markets

BetOnline Cons

Website and app are a little different to navigate

The Best Nevada Betting Apps Compared

Now let’s see how these Nevada betting apps compare in terms of their key features:

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of sports Payment Methods XBet 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person MyBookie 100% up to $1000 None 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person BetUS 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency Bovada 50% up to $1000 None 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer BetOnline 50% up to $1000 BOL1000 30+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Intertops 100% up to $200 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1000 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person Betnow 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency GT Bets 100% up to $500 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency BUSR 100% up to $1000 None 20+ Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency

How We Rank the Best Nevada Sports Betting Apps

We have told you which betting apps we believe to be the best, but it is essential to show why and the vital factors for us. So here is a look at some of the most important areas for us and where apps need to shine to be the best.

Licensing & Security

We need to find sports betting apps in Nevada that are correctly licensed and have the proper security in place. We highly rate betting apps with a suitable strong license with an excellent reputation with players while also having every possible security measure in place to keep you and your funds safe.

Mobile Betting Experience

We are looking at mobile apps, so of course, the mobile betting experience is essential to us. Although we want mobile betting to be simple, the best sports betting apps Nevada players can access need to have a great layout to access any sport easily. On top of this, apps should also allow you to control every aspect of your account through it.

Betting Markets & Odds

Having a range of great markets to use and getting the best odds on the market are the main two aspects of betting for most people. So these are high up on our list of requirements, we want to see a lot of options both pre-match and in play, and we want the odds to be competitive compared to others available.

Mobile Betting Bonuses

Getting a bonus from your betting site is always a great thing, whether a welcome bonus as a new player or an existing customer bonus that you claim while you bet. We look for these – we want them to be available often and available to all so that everyone can get involved.

Live Betting & Streaming On Mobile

Rather than just placing bets pre-match, many people now combine that with in-play betting, placing a wager while the action takes place. Many sites now offer this and when we look at Nevada betting apps, we want them to provide live betting, while the very best will also provide live streaming as part of their service.

Payment Methods

Payment methods are crucial to us when comparing betting apps. We want to see a variety available on your Nevada mobile sports betting app because the more choice there is, the more chance you have of finding something you fully trust and have maybe used before. The key here is giving everyone what they want, so we go for those with a range of options as the best.

Customer Support

Should you need assistance while betting, the customer support team are the first people who will help you. Support needs to be strong – we want to see preferably 24-hour support, and the ability to contact them in many different ways, including via the app for those betting in this way.

Is Mobile Sports Betting Legal in Nevada?

Of the US states that currently offer legal sports betting, Nevada is without a doubt the state that has the richest betting history. Thanks to Las Vegas, Nevada leads the way in all forms of gambling, with a wide variety of ways to bet, and that includes placing wagers on your mobile.

Legal mobile sports betting is available for anyone who wants to get involved, and the choice on offer is excellent. From legal sportsbooks operating in the state to offshore betting sites that offer Nevada sports betting apps as part of their service, you have plenty of options if you want to join in.

History of Mobile Betting Legislation in Nevada

1949 – The state of Nevada passes a bill to legalize horse racing betting and team sports betting

1975 – The first Nevada sportsbooks are opened – previously, bets were placed inside casinos

2010 – The first Nevada sports betting apps are released for the public to bet on mobile

2018 – The US Supreme Court ends the federal ban on sports wagering, opening up other states to allow sports betting alongside Nevada

Offshore Betting Apps in Nevada

There are many choices available to those betting in Nevada – offshore betting apps are one of them. In addition, these offshore sportsbooks offer a strong service outside of Nevada, meaning they are located, licensed and regulated elsewhere, but accept players from Nevada who want to join them.

Due to having a far broader appeal, these names are some of the biggest in the betting industry and have a strong reputation for the service they offer. Additionally, offshore betting apps are accessible from Nevada – there is no law stating these cannot be accessed by players, with many choosing to take advantage of this and sign up with one of the many operators available.

Best iPhone Betting Apps in Nevada

The iPhone is one of the most popular phones on the planet, and with so many users having one of these, betting app developers need to make sure they have an iPhone betting app available. This can be downloaded to your phone, giving you instant access to the sportsbook you have signed up to.

By being an app specifically for iPhone devices, you know that everything will work fine, the content will fit on the screen perfectly, and the app will work seamlessly on your phone.

Best Android Betting Apps in Nevada

Android phones are another popular option for people, and to cope with the demand, Android betting apps are also available for download. These can be added to your phone and work with the Android system to give you simple access to your sportsbook in just a few clicks.

If you have an Android phone and download this app, you will get an app specifically designed to work on your phone, fit the screen and work quickly, using the Android software on the device.

Best Mobile Betting Offers in Nevada

With such a wide range of betting apps in Nevada, they are all battling to attract new customers and the primary way they do this is with a welcome bonus.

Some of these bonuses are significant, up to $1000, so they are well worth checking out.

A popular welcome bonus is a matched deposit, where the sportsbook will match your initial deposit into your account. For example, if you deposit $400 into your account, you will get a $400 bonus. Likewise, if you deposit $50 into your account, you will get a $50 bonus.

It is important to remember though that all bonuses have terms and conditions attached to them for wagering. These terms typically focus on the odds you can bet the bonus on and how many times you have to wager the bonus before you can withdraw any winnings from it.

Below are the welcome bonuses on offer from the best NV betting apps, along with their promo codes and minimum odds requirements:

Gambling Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds XBet 100% up to $500 None None MyBookie 100% up to $1000 None None BetUS 100% up to $2500 plus casino 25% up to $625 None None Bovada 50% up to $1000 None None BetOnline 50% up to $1000 BOL1000 None Intertops 100% up to $200 None None Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1000 None None Betnow 100% up to $500 None None GT Bets 100% up to $500 None None BUSR 100% up to $1000 None None

Depositing and Withdrawing at Nevada Betting Apps

Depositing and withdrawing from your account should be a seamless and straightforward process. So we make sure that all the betting apps that we recommend offer a wide range of secure payments, including debit and credit cards, bank transfers, and even cryptocurrency. And the good news is that none of the Nevada betting apps we have listed charge any fees for depositing or withdrawing.

Payout times are relatively standard across all the betting apps – typically 2-5 business days while minimum deposit amounts are low – allowing you to deposit as little as $10 into your account at Sportsbetting.ag and BetUS.

Now let’s look at the payment methods available, along with the minimum deposit and payout times from these betting apps:

Gambling Site Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Payout Times XBet Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days MyBookie Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days BetUS Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $10 2-5 business days Bovada Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer $20 2-5 business days BetOnline Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $20 2-5 business days Intertops Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller $20 2-5 business days Sportsbetting.ag Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person $10 2-5 business days Betnow Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days GT Bets Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days BUSR Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency $20 2-5 business days

How to Get Started with a Nevada Sports Betting App

Signing up with a sportsbook for mobile sports betting in Nevada is a simple and easy task, with most sportsbooks offering a similar type of sign up form and steps to follow. Here, we are going to show you the entire process step-by-step, using XBet as our example.

Step 1: Download the app

Start by downloading the XBet app from either the Apple store for iOS or google play store for android

Step 2: Enter details

Here you need to add a few personal details, enter your email, password, name, phone number and date of birth.

On XBet, the next step is to choose which bonus you would like to claim before finalizing your sign up.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

One you have created your account, you can deposit your funds with one of the deposit methods available.

Step 4: Start Betting

When these funds are in your account, it is time to start exploring the app and placing your sports bets!

Conclusion

There are many great options for those looking to place sports bets in Nevada. The best sports betting apps Nevada players can access are of exceptionally high quality, but standing out above them is XBet.

The standout features of this betting app are the competitive odds, strong betting markets and great layout which makes finding the top events very easy, making it an excellent choice for players.

With a rich history around gambling, Nevada players and operators know the importance of high-level quality – and this has led to some great betting platforms being created, full of what players want. As a result, Nevada sports betting is excellent, from big bonuses to new markets, massive odds, and more. Sign up to XBet today to claim your $500 welcome bonus!

FAQs

Is mobile sports betting legal in Nevada?

Mobile sports betting is legal in Nevada, with Nevada betting apps available for players to download.

What sports betting apps are legal in Nevada?

Players can choose an offshore betting app to play in Nevada or use the in-state betting providers.

What is the best sportsbook app in Nevada?

There are many great sportsbook apps in Nevada, but the one that stands out for us is XBet, which offers players an excellent betting service.

Is DraftKings legal in Nevada?

No, DraftKings is not currently legally available in Nevada.