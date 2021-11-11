Online Gambling NY Guide - $5000 Free at NY Gambling Sites

Online gambling NY is undergoing an important transition right now. In the next couple of months, New York sports gambling will be legally allowed online. However, the introduction of online casinos in the State is still a dream.

In this online gambling NY guide, we will explain the different laws that affect sportsbooks and casinos. We will also highlight the top 10 best gambling sites that are accepting residents of NY State.

The Best New York Gambling Sites List 2021

Before we delve into the intricacies of online gambling NY laws, let’s have a quick look at the best gambling platforms that are accepting NY players. These are all legal sportsbooks and casinos that are licensed by reputable foreign jurisdictions.

BetOnline – Best Overall Site for Online Gambling NY.

MyBookie – One of the Top NY Gambling Apps for Blackjack.

Wild Casino – Superb Online Casino Welcome Bonus.

XBet – Top-Rated New York Sports Gambling Site for International Sports.

Bovada – Best Android and iOS Gambling Apps in NY.

Intertops – Best New York Gambling Site for Roulette.

Ignition – Top of its Class for Live Casino Games in NY.

MYB – Best NY Operator for Slots and Table Games.

Sportsbetting.ag – Best NY Sports Gambling Site for Fast Payouts.

BetNow – Best NY Sports Gambling Website for Prop Bets.

Is Online Gambling Legal in NY?

As we are writing this guide on online gambling in New York, the State is preparing to introduce online sports betting. This means that in a few months, it will be possible for eligible operators to apply for a NY State license.

However, it is, as yet, unclear how many operators will receive this license. As a result, offshore sportsbooks remain your best option for online gambling in New York.

The situation regarding online casinos in NY is, unfortunately, even more frustrating. As yet, there are no plans to legalize online casinos in the State.

Land Based Gambling in NY

If you are a resident of NY, you can travel to one of the licensed gambling establishments scattered across the State. The majority of these are casinos that are operated by Tribes and located on reservations. You can also place bets at licensed horse-racing tracks and other regulated properties.

In addition, the State lottery and pari-mutuel betting are also allowed.

NY Online Gambling

Online gambling in New York is already extremely popular and is only expected to grow as new laws come into effect. Currently, sports betting is the focus of efforts to introduce legal online gambling in NY. In time, if this proves successful, the State legislators might turn their attention to online casinos.

Fortunately, you do not need to wait for bureaucrats to do their work to start playing on New York gambling apps and websites. You can sign up today on one of our recommended NY online gambling sites to access a variety of sports betting markets and hundreds of online casino games.

Timeline of NY Gambling Legislation

The path to introduce legal gambling in NY is full of delays, disappointments, and to some extent, despair. It has taken an exhaustive amount of time to legalize online sports betting. Even worse, it is unclear if or when online casinos will be able to be legally based in the State.

The following are some of the most notable moments in the road to legalizing gambling in NY:

1967 – The New York Lottery launches.

– The New York Lottery launches. 1970 – Off-track horse race betting becomes legal in NY

– Off-track horse race betting becomes legal in NY 2001 – New York approves multiple Indian casinos

– New York approves multiple Indian casinos 2001 – Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs) become legal at racetracks, turning them into racinos.

– Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs) become legal at racetracks, turning them into racinos. 2002 – NY starts selling multi-state lottery tickets

– NY starts selling multi-state lottery tickets 2010 – New York joins the nationwide Powerball lottery

– New York joins the nationwide Powerball lottery 2013 – A law permitting the establishment of four commercial casinos in Upstate New York is passed.

– A law permitting the establishment of four commercial casinos in Upstate New York is passed. 2018 – PASPA is repealed and New York lawmakers set to work on legalizing sports betting.

– PASPA is repealed and New York lawmakers set to work on legalizing sports betting. 2019 – Online sports betting is legalized

– Online sports betting is legalized 2021 – Action begins to legalize NY sports betting apps.

NY Gambling Age

You must be at least 21 years of age to place an in-person sports bet or play at one of the licensed land-based casinos. The rules regarding online gambling NY are less clear, and it is usually acceptable for anyone over 18 years of age to create a new account.

Offshore Gambling Sites in NY

By now you’ve probably realized that offshore gambling sites provide the most convenient way to carry out NY online gambling. In fact, all the casino and sportsbook operators listed on this guide are offshore sites, providing a great mix of security and entertainment.

The meaning of an offshore gambling site is that the owner or operator of the website is based outside of NY and the US. Our recommended top 10 sites for online gambling in New York are primarily licensed either in Panama or Curacao.

Even though they are not licensed in NY, these gambling sites have a long track record of supporting players from New York with great value an support. In addition, these sites have proven that they pay out in a timely manner and handle complaints in a professional way.

There are hundreds of offshore gambling sites available on the Internet, but not all are reputable and trustworthy. It is important that you only pick ones that are tried and tested so as to avoid the hassles of being scammed.

What Can You Gamble on in NY?

There are many different ways to gamble in the State. If you intend to visit an establishments in person, then your options include playing at licensed casinos and placing horse race bets at racetracks. You can also participate in the State’s lottery and place pari-mutuel bets.

If you don’t wish to waste time travelling or would like to get a comprehensive choice of betting options, then New York online gambling sites are your best option. By registering an account, you will be able to access hundreds of sports markets and casino games. In addition, you can claim a generous welcome bonus followed by an endless number of ongoing promotions.

Sports Gambling

Online gambling in New York is particularly populer when it comes to sports betting. The majority of sites listed on this page include a comprehensive sportsbook with 20+ sports. They offer a simple and user-friendly way to bet on local and global competitions, including:

NFL

NBA

NHL

Europa League

Six Nations

World Cup

Olympics

Bovada is a great example of a fully-fledged sports gambling site. Apart from offering an extensive choice of pre-game and in-play markets, the sportsbook offers a free streaming service on a selection of competitions. What’s more, you can claim a 50% sports bonus up to $1,000 when placing your first deposit.

Casino Gambling

Online casinos in NY are a great way to play the latest and best slots or join an exciting virtual or live table. The selection of games at our recommended gambling sites is equal to or larger than the biggest Vegas casinos. They oftentimes include a wide selection of genres, including Keno, Craps, Bingo, and Lotto.

If you are looking to experience one of the best casino gambling sites in NY, then we recommend Wild Casino. In addition to its immense variety of games, this NY online gambling site offers a seamless desktop and mobile experience.

Poker Gambling

Whilst most online casinos in NY offer some poker options, you can find dedicated platforms at some of the best operators. There you will find a selection of poker variants, including Hi/Lo, Omaha, and Hold’em, with a mix of standard and VIP tables. If this all sounds great, we recommend you join BetOnline since you will also be able to join monthly poker tournaments with $1 million in prizes.

Gambling Offers in NY

Online gambling NY is a fun and rewarding experience right from the moment when you sign up. One of the features that we consider when ranking the best NY gambling apps and websites is promotions. Unsurprisingly, the best gambling sites offer the most generous rewards with reasonable and fair terms.

Some of the most popular gambling offers in NY include:

Matched deposits

Matched deposit bonuses are ones that top up the value of your payment by a percentage. Available both as welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions, such rewards are extremely popular since they can normally be used across casino games and sports markets.

Free bets

Free bets are normally offered by sportsbooks as part of a welcome package, an ongoing promotion, a no-deposit bonus, or a loyalty club perk. These bets provide a risk-free way to gamble, oftentimes allowing you to withdraw any winnings arising from a correct prediction.

Free spins

Just like free bets, free spins are a popular reward that can be provided in a number of different ways. Unlike matched deposit bonuses, free spins are normally restricted to one or a few slots.

Free poker chips

You can get free poker chips when you sign up to some online casinos in NY. Whilst free spins can only be used on eligible slots, chips are only valid for one or a few table games.

How Gambling is Taxed in New York

Gambling payouts in New York are subject to a variety of federal and state taxes. In some cases, such as if you reside in NYC or Yonkers, an additional city tax may also apply.

Generally speaking, you would be liable to pay 24% federal tax for gambling payouts that surpass a certain threshold. Examples of such thresholds include:

$1,200 from online slots or bingo.

$1,500 from Keno.

$5,000 from Poker.

$600 or more or at least 300 times the amount of your wager for any other form of gambling.

Before calculating your tax, it is possible to deduct losses and buy-ins as long as they are itemized.

Additional taxes include up to 8.82% in state income tax and up to 3.876% in city tax.

For more information regarding tax payable for NY gambling online, we recommend speaking to a tax professional.

Best New York Sportsbooks Reviewed

Now that you have a better understanding of NY online gambling rules and benefits, let’s have a closer look at some of the top-rated offshore operators.

1. BetOnline – Best Overall Site for Online Gambling NY

If you’ve ever used BetOnline before you won’t be surprised to see it at the top of our list. On the other hand, if you’ve never used it before, prepare to be as impressed as we were.

The combined online sportsbook and casino offers one of the best online gambling NY experiences. You can bet on over 25 different sports and eSports in both pre-game and in-play markets. On the casino side of things, BetOnline offers over 150 games, including a vast selection of online slots and poker tables.

BetOnline is offering a choice between two welcome bonuses. One is focused on casino games whilst the other is dedicated to sports bets. The latter offers you a match bonus of 50% up to $1,000 on your first deposit. This offer has a 30-day wagering requirement on bets with odds of 2:1 or higher. Enter promo code BOL1000 to receive your BetOnline sports welcome bonus today.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

Generous choice welcome offers

Comprehensive choice of in-play markets

24/7 live chat support

Very good selection of Blackjack and Poker tables

Cons:

No mobile app is available

2. MyBookie – One of the Top NY Gambling Apps for Blackjack

MyBookie is an extremely popular website for online gambling in New York. It scores high marks across the board, but it’s probably best known for its focus on Blackjack. With a registered account, you will be able to access over 30 Blackjack tables, including several live dealer versions.

MyBookie also organizes Blackjack tournaments which any registered player can join. These are available throughout the year and feature valuable prize pools.

On the other side of the platform is the MyBookie sportsbook. Ranking as one of the best gambling NY for sports, it offers over 20 different sports with special attention to national championships. In fact, it is a popular destination for fans of the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other tournaments.

Just like BetOnline and other top sites, MyBookie offers a choice of welcome offers. Its casino new player bonus consists of a 150% match bonus worth up to $750. This promotion is subject to a 40x wagering requirement that has no defined expiry date. To claim this bonus, enter the promo code MYB150 when making your first MyBookie deposit.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

Weekly blackjack tournaments with cash prizes

Good selection of ongoing player bonuses

$750 welcome casino bonus offer

Mobile-friendly platform

Cons:

Navigation takes some time to get used to

3. Wild Casino – Superb Online Casino Welcome Bonus

Unlike the first two online gambling in New York sites listed here, Wild Casino does not offer a sportsbook. However, the online casino platform is so impressive that it beat most of the other contenders

One of the best reasons to join Wild Casino today is its welcome bonus. New players from NY can claim a 250% match bonus on their first deposit of up to $1,000. You also claim an additional $4,000 in bonuses on your next four payments. The welcome offer has a wagering requirement of 35x that must be fulfilled within 30 days. Enter promo code WILD250 to receive your Wild Casino welcome bonus.

At Wild Casino, you’ll be able to play over 250 games, including a vast selection of online slots and table games. In addition, the casino features numerous jackpot games, including ones with either a progressive or daily drop win.

Wild Casino’s catalog includes special game categories, including craps, keno, and bingo. The selection is powered by some of the best game developers in the industry, including BetSoft.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

Five-part welcome bonus worth up to $5,000

Fast withdrawals

Over 200 slot games

Features 20+ specialty games

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live poker games

4. XBet – Top-Rated New York Sports Gambling Site for International Sports

No matter whether you’re a fan of the Champions League, the Six Nations Cup, the Olympics, or any other significant international competition, XBet has got you covered. This online sportsbook offers an extensive selection of both national as well as international competitions, with a good choice of pre-game and live bet markets.

You can also wager on horse races on the XBet racebook. This platform features a variety of thoroughbred and harness races from the US and around the world.

XBet is also a powerful casino, offering numerous slots and live dealer games. With a single account, you’ll be able to enjoy playing 3D slots, specialty games, and a whole host of live games.

Another important reason to join XBet today is its choice of welcome bonuses. If you’re a fan of sports or eSports, you’ll want to pick the 100% match deposit bonus of up to $500. This offer is subject to wagering on bets with minimum odds of 2:1. There is no expiration date to meet this requirement, nor is there a promo code to claim your XBet sportsbook welcome offer.

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros:

Mobile-friendly platform

Up to 7% rebate on horse races

Easy to use

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Limited banking options available

5. Bovada – Best Android and iOS Gambling Apps in NY

Bovada offers a comprehensive sports betting and online casino experience both on its website and mobile apps. The gambling apps are available to download on both Android and iOS devices and offer the same feature-rich options as the main site.

The Bovada sportsbook is a top-ranking online gambling NY platform for a variety of reasons. Apart from being home to over 20 sports, it offers a free streaming service on select matches throughout the year. You can also access one of the largest selections of live bets and competitive odds.

The Bovada casino is equally appealing, with hundreds of slots and table games to choose from. Just like with its sportsbook, the Bovada casino excels in offering live dealer games, including Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat.

Bovada offers a great choice of welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions. One of the most popular ones is applicable on sports bets and subject to a cryptocurrency deposit. By entering promo code BTCSWB750 you’ll be able to claim a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $750. Before withdrawing any winnings, you will need to fulfill the wagering requirement on bets with minimum odds of 2:1 or better.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Live streaming available on the sportsbook

Daily special bets for NFL and NBA

Android and iOS app available

Thousands of sports markets are available

Cons:

The most valuable welcome bonus requires cryptocurrency payment

New York Betting Sites Comparison

If you’re still unsure about which online gambling NY site is best for you, we’ve created the following comparison table to help you choose.

How to Get Started with a NY Gambling Site

We’ve mentioned earlier in this online gambling NY guide how simple it is to register an account and start gambling. Now, we’re going to show you how to do it.

As an example, we’ve picked BetOnline since it is a favorite site for both sports betting and casino games. In addition, this gambling site rewards you with a choice of $1,000 welcome bonuses that you can use on either sports bets or at the casino.

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit BetOnline and click on ‘Join Now’. This will open the signup form.

Step 2: Fill in Your Information

Enter the details required to create your new account. These include your name, postcode, email address, and mobile number.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Before you can deposit funds or place your first sports bet, you will need to confirm your email address. Click on the confirmation link within the email to complete this step.

Step 4: Make a Deposit

Once you’re logged into your BetOnline account, click on ‘Cashier’ to place your first deposit. Once you select your preferred method, remember to include the appropriate promo code. For example, the BetOnline sportsbook promo code BOL1000 gives you a 50% top-up on your deposit.

Step 5: Place Your Wager

Choose between BetOnline’s sportsbook or casino and start gambling by selecting the appropriate market or casino game.

Conclusion

Online Gambling in New York is getting better, with plenty of opportunities to place sports bets or casino games. We hope that by now you understand the benefits of offshore platforms and why you should pick one of the reputable operators listed on this page.

All our recommended NY online gambling sites come with a selection of bonuses. BetOnline, for example, offers a choice of either a sports or casino welcome offer. The sports bonus consists of a 50% match deposit of up to $1,000. Remember to enter promo code BOL1000 to activate this reward.

FAQs

Is online gambling legal in New York?

Online sports gambling is now legal in the State and NY gambling apps will also be allowed as of 2022. Online casinos cannot be based in the State, however, you can still play casino games on offshore sites.

Can you gamble online in NY?

Yes, online gambling NY is possible at our recommended offshore sportsbooks and casinos.

What is the NY gambling age?

In-person gambling requires a minimum age of 21. Online gambling in New York is possible if you are 18 years or older.

What are the best gambling sites in NY?

You can view our full selection of top gambling sites on this guide. Our top pick is BetOnline since it offers both sports bets and casino games. You can also pick your favorite welcome bonus worth up to $1,000.

Are gambling apps legal in NY?

Licensed sports gambling apps can legally be based in the State as of 2022. Offshore casino and sportsbook apps are already allowed and accessible to NY residents.