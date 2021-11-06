Oklahoma Sports Betting Guide - Best OK Sportsbooks Reviewed

Welcome to our complete guide on Oklahoma sports betting. As sports betting in Oklahoma is still not permitted, we will show you how you can bet in this state.

We intend to give you the full lowdown on the best offshore sportsbooks you can use to place wagers, as well as answer some of the best FAQs. You can also expect to find details with regards to how the Oklahoma sports betting landscape may change in the future.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Oklahoma?

At this point, you may be wondering whether sports betting in Oklahoma is legal?

Well, the short answer to that is no. To elaborate further, Oklahoma sports betting looked to have been secured in April 2020 when the state authorized two OK tribes – the Otoe-Missouria and Camache Nation – to regulate and roll out sports betting facilities.

But this decision was later rescinded by Oklahoma’s Attorney General, who claimed the agreement that was in place had prevented the state from restricting the tribes’ betting activities. Subsequently, sports betting in Oklahoma is still waiting to see the light of day.

It is hoped that legal online sports betting in Oklahoma isn’t too far away, and that a fresh deal will be struck for one of the aforementioned OK tribes to take control. Perhaps, Oklahoma casinos may incorporate sports betting services into their product online.

Oklahoma Online Sportsbooks

Currently, none of the gaming tribes or business companies are allowed to offer betting services over the web.

At the same time, there is nothing stopping residents from signing up with an offshore sportsbook, including the ones outlined above. In other words, you can sign up to an offshore sportsbook and play in Oklahoma, as you won’t be in breach of state laws.

However, until Oklahoma sports betting is given the green light, the only option will be to wager at an offshore sportsbook.

Land-based Betting

Following legislation passed in August 2021, no physical establishment is allowed to offer legal sports betting in Oklahoma. The two tribes are still trying to resolve their differences. Other gaming tribes could follow. Nevertheless, the Attorney General is confident that you can expect land-based betting to become a reality at one of the eight casinos :

7 Clans Paradise Casino

7 Clans Chilocco Casino

7 Clans Red Rock Casino

7 Clans Perry Casino

Comanche Red River Hotel Casino

Comanche Nation Casino

Comanche Star Casino

Comanche Spur Casino

Horse Racing & Off-Track Betting in Oklahoma

Horse racing is a big part of the Oklahoma sports betting culture. After pari-mutuel sports betting was legalized in 1982 through the Oklahoma Racing Act (ORA), horse racing has become a popular pastime. The ORA has been responsible for regulating horse racing.

Off-track betting facilities (OTBs) are available through several casinos and roadhouse cafes, which allows players to wager on both regional and national races. Currently, there are four horse racing tracks in Oklahoma:

Blue Ribbon Dawns in Sallisaw

Will Rogers Downs in Claremore

Remington Park in Oklahoma City

Fair Meadows in Tulsa – this was the first to launch in the state back in 1989

Race tracks in Oklahoma will now offer advance-deposit wagering applications. Through the use of the ADW app, bettors in Oklahoma can keep an online horse racing betting bankroll, and use it to place wagers which can be done either online or over the phone.

However, this hasn’t materialised in the casino scene, where there appears to be little appetite for hose racing.

Oklahoma Sports Betting Legislation Timeline

What is the state of sports betting in Oklahoma and how have we got here? To get up to speed with where we are at, here’s a brief timeline of the key events of sports betting in Oklahoma. It is hoped things will change in the future:

2021 – Other gaming tribes team up in the quest to fight for legal land-based sports betting.

Other gaming tribes team up in the quest to fight for legal land-based sports betting. 2020 – The Otoe-Missouria and Comanche Nation tribes demand authorization for sports betting at their land-based facilities. The request is initially approved but ends up being blocked.

The Otoe-Missouria and Comanche Nation tribes demand authorization for sports betting at their land-based facilities. The request is initially approved but ends up being blocked. 2013 – Native tribes request permission to offer legal online sports betting in Oklahoma, but this is denied.

Native tribes request permission to offer legal online sports betting in Oklahoma, but this is denied. 1992 – The Charitable Games Act grants the Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission the right to host bingo, pull-tabs, and raffles.

The Charitable Games Act grants the Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission the right to host bingo, pull-tabs, and raffles. 1987 – North-American Indian Tribe Chocataw hosts the first high-stakes bingo games in the state’s history.

North-American Indian Tribe Chocataw hosts the first high-stakes bingo games in the state’s history. 1982 – Oklahoma legalizes horse racing, paving the way for a relaxation of the gambling laws.

Oklahoma legalizes horse racing, paving the way for a relaxation of the gambling laws. 1916 – To curb gambling-related violence, OK lawmakers prohibit all types of real-money wagering.

To curb gambling-related violence, OK lawmakers prohibit all types of real-money wagering. 1916 – Native American tribes are relocated to Oklahoma from the East.

Offshore Betting in Oklahoma

Like many other US jurisdictions, offshore betting is more of a legal grey area, as Oklahoma neither forbids nor allows gambling with an offshore sportsbook. That hasn’t put off thousands of residents playing at online offshore sportsbooks, and there have been few cases of players being prosecuted.

To have a fabulous betting experience, we recommend you stick to the offshore sportsbooks we have suggested in this guide, as they are an excellent starting point. Many of these offshore sportsbooks contain excellent betting apps, and above all, they are licensed, so they are safe to play at.

Are Daily Fantasy Sports Legal in Oklahoma?

As fantasy sports providers consider DFS a skill-based game, Oklahoma punters are allowed to freely place wagers. Many residents will take part in contests, and there is little regulation surrounding fantasy sports in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma House and Senate brought in the Oklahoma sports betting bill HB 2278 and bill SB 1296 in an effort to regulate daily fantasy sports. Although there have been serious legal hurdles, fantasy sports enthusiasts living in Oklahoma can enjoy DFS at any of the following platforms:

DraftKings

FanDuel

Yahoo! Fantasy sports

PlayDraft

CBS Sports

Oklahoma Casino Laws

In comparison to sports betting, the Oklahoma casino laws are very lenient.

Online Casinos

Online gambling, as it currently stands, is unregulated in Oklahoma. As with DFS, most of the pushback has come from gaming tribes that want to keep a vice-like grip on the OK gambling market. If and when online casinos become legal in Oklahoma, it is imagined they will be offered by one of the native tribes.

Nevertheless, if you wish to gamble online, you will find dozens of offshore online casinos without much trouble. Offshore casino sites aren’t regulated by the state, and we recommend you use the following:

These casinos will offer a wide range of classic table games, such as blackjacks, craps, and roulette. You will also find plenty of video poker titles that are powered by the top gaming developers.

Land Based Casinos in Oklahoma

There are over 100 active and thriving land-based casinos in Oklahoma, which are owned and operated by the gaming tribes. These establishments will provide access to all the latest roulette, baccarat, and keno titles you can think of.

For more casual gambling entertainment, you will be able to take part in the state-run lottery or play a bingo game at one of the many casinos or charity gaming halls.

All four of the state’s race tracks feature a selection of casino-style betting options, and so you should visit one of the land-based gambling venues below:

Ada Gaming Center – Ada

Apache Casino Hotel – Lawton

Buffalo Run Casino – Miami

Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs – Claremore

Cash Springs Gaming Center – Sulphur

Cherokee Casino – Fort Gibson

Cherokee Casino – Roland

Cherokee Casino – Sallisaw

Cherokee Casino – Tahlequah

Cherokee Casino – West Siloam Springs

Chisholm Trail Casino – Duncan

Choctaw Casino Resort – Durant

Choctaw Casino – Broken Bow

Choctaw Casino – Grant

Choctaw Casino – Idabel

Choctaw Casino – McAlester

Choctaw Casino – Pocola

Choctaw Casino – Stringtown

Comanche Nation Casino – Lawton

Comanche Red River Casino – Devol

Comanche Spur Casino – Eligin

Comanche Star Casino – Walters

Creek Nation Casino of Eufaula – Eufaula

Creek Nation Casino of Okmulgee – Okmulgee

Eastern Shawnee Casino – Wyandotte

FireLake Casino – Shawnee

Grand Casino Hotel Resort – Shawnee

Gold Mountain Casino – Ardmore

Grand Lake Casino – Grove

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa – Catoosa

High Winds Casino – Miami

Kickapoo Casino – Harrah

Kickapoo Casino in Shawnee – Shawnee

Kiowa Casino – Devol

Lucky Star Casino – Clinton

Lucky Star Casino – Concho

Lucky Turtle Casino – Wyandotte

Madill Gaming Center – Madill

Muscogee Creek Nation Casino – Muskogee

Newcastle Casino – Newcastle

Osage Casino – Bartlesville

Osage Casino – Hominy

Osage Casino – Pawhuska

Osage Casino – Ponca City

Osage Casino – Sand Springs

Osage Casino – Tulsa

Quapaw Casino – Miami

Red Hawk Gaming Center – Wetumka

Remington Park Racetrack & Casino – Oklahoma City

RiverStar Casino – Terral

River Spirit Casino – Tulsa

Riverwind Casino – Norman

Sac & Fox Casino – Shawnee

SaltCreek Casino – Pocasset

Seven Clans – Perry

Seven Clans – Red Rock

Texoma Casino – Kingston

The Stables Casino – Miami

Thunderbird Wild Wild West Casino – Norman

Treasure Valley Casino – Davis

Stigler Casino – Stigler, Oklahoma

Washita Casino – Paoli

WinStar World Casino – Thackerville

Wyandotte Nation Casino – Wyandotte

Oklahoma Gambling Tax

Oklahoma considers all income that has been generated from wagering as being chance taxable income. Therefore, they are subject to the same rates as income acquired from any other source. The state’s tax laws recognize several income tax brackets, and it is split up as follows:

A federal tax of 24-25%, which is subtracted and paid by your casino or gaming establishment to the IRS.

A state income tax between 0.5% and 5%, depending on your total annual income, marital status, and available deductions.

Tribal casinos have to pay up to 10% in taxes, which is calculated on their gross revenues. In the last fiscal year, the gambling industry paid $167 million in taxes to the state.

Best Oklahoma Sportsbooks Reviewed

Now, we have given you a clearer idea of how Oklahoma sports betting works, let’s take a deep dive and review the best Oklahoma sportsbooks. This is based on a wide variety of factors, including wagering options, bonuses, and a choice of markets available.

1. BetOnline – Best overall Oklahoma sports betting site

Coming out on top of our list for Oklahoma sports betting is BetOnline. Arguably one of the most popular sportsbooks, BetOnline has a proven track record with over 20 years of experience in the field, and it is always attracting new punters.

One of the reasons behind the rise of BetOnline, is the huge range of markets you can tackle. In particular, it is a great option for NBA bettors, where you can place all different types of wagers, including futures bets, prop bets, and NBA draft bets.

Like most other Oklahoma sports betting providers, BetOnline has a dedicated Android and iOS betting app which will suit those who like to wager while on the move.

We shouldn’t overlook the strength of BetOnline’s welcome bonus which is a $1,000 first deposit match bonus with the BOL100 BetOnline promo code. This offer comes with a 10x wagering requirement.

Aside from that, BetOnline is a trusted and secure sportsbook that provides a range of deposit options. This includes debit and credit cards, and it is also one of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks in the business.

Pros:

Attractive welcome bonus

Deposit using checks

NBA drafts and futures

Responsive mobile app

Cons:

Website can run slowly at times

2. Bovada – Fantastic Oklahoma sports betting site for market selection

Since Bovada exploded onto the scene over a decade ago, it has become a go-to option for keen sports betting enthusiasts. For a start, they advertise a great bonus which comprises a 100% matched deposit bonus up to $1,000, and you can activate it upon signing up when entering the Bovada promo code BVD1000 at the cashier.

There are a huge range of live in-play markets to tap into, covering sports events from across the world. For eSports fans, you will find plenty of options for tournaments and competitions for League of Legends, CS:Go and Dota 2.

Added to that, Bovada offers a live stream for most sports, such you can watch the action unfold while you are on the move, and the quality of the stream is excellent too.

If you prefer to deposit using cryptocurrencies, you won’t be short-changed, and there’s plenty of fun to be had if you play at this offshore sportsbook.

Pros:

Excellent web and mobile applications

Extensive market coverage

Unmatched Bitcoin deposit bonus

Launched to target US bettors

Cons:

Lines for traditional sports events can be late

3. MyBookie – Top Oklahoma sports betting site for live streaming

Whether you are an avid follower of basketball, boxing arts, MMA or soccer, you won’t struggle to find what you want to bet on at MyBookie. When it comes to Oklahoma sports betting, MyBookie is undoubtedly one of the best bookmakers around.

MyBookie has very competitive odds across a wide range of markets, and it is exceptional when it comes to Esports. In particular, MyBookie excels when it comes to covering League of Legends, boasting over a dozen tournaments, including Riot Gaming’s major competitions.

And we shouldn’t forget about MyBookie’s opening bonus offer. New players can tap into a deposit bonus up to $1,000 which can be used to wager on your favorite sports. Here, you will also find that MyBookie is one of the best sportsbooks when it comes to offering high limits for Bitcoin transfers, which will please those who prefer to deposit using this payment method.

Overall, this bookmaker is a prime example of the best that Oklahoma sports betting has to offer.

Pros:

Huge range of wagering options

Generous welcome offer

Top Oklahoma online sports betting site for basketball

Quick withdrawals

Accepts cryptocurrencies as payment method

Cons:

Limited when it comes to eSports offering

4. BetUS- One of the best Oklahoma sports for welcome bonuses

BetUS, which was founded in 1994, warrants a place on our list of best Oklahoma sportsbooks. Boasting a license from Costa Rica, BetUS allows you to access a wide range of sports markets, which covers everything from mainstream sports, such as NFL to bowling.

And if you’re an avid eSports fan, you won’t be disappointed. You can bet on staples like LoL and CS:Go, as well as less popular titles, such as Tekken and WarCraft.

One of the standout features of the site, is the huge welcome bonus on offer. The welcome package is worth a whopping $2,500. New users can claim this by entering the BetUS promo code JOIN125 when prompted. The promotion is a 125% deposit match, and so you get more bang for your buck in the long term.

Pros:

Largest sports bonus in the business

Decent sports coverage

Novelty section with unique lines

Last-minute bets one of the standout features

Cons:

Prohibitive bonus playthrough requirements

5. XBet – Great online sportsbook in Oklahoma for coverage of international events

When it comes to sports betting in Oklahoma, XBet is highly rated, and it is always forward-thinking with its ideas. This is probably best encompassed by the fact that you can bet on virtually any sport in the world, and game lines are clearly set well in advance.

XBet doesn’t just have its hand in sport, and it is also well served by its casino product where customers can bet on a range of slot games that are provided by Betsoft, which is a trusted and reliable software provider.

In terms of promotions, players can bankroll their accounts through a variety of bonus offers. For sport, you can tap into a 100% matched deposit bonus, and the generosity extends to the casino side where there is a 100% matched deposit of up to $500.

XBet has been around for some time now, but it continues to make great strides. We expect it to continue to hold sway in the Oklahoma sports betting scene for some time to come.

Pros:

Good regular promos

Fantastic casino product to sit alongside sports offering

Quick crypto withdrawals

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Smaller bonuses than other Oklahoma sports betting sites

Top Oklahoma Betting Sites Comparison

Here’s how the best Oklahoma sportsbooks match up with one another.

Sportsbook Bonus Promo code Available markets Live Streaming (Y/N) Payment methods BetOnline 100% up to $1,000 BOL1000 20 No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, money order, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple Bovada 100% bonus up to $1,000 BVD1000 22 Yes Credit card, debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin MyBookie 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MYBY50 18 Yes Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum BetUS 125% up to $2,500 JOIN125 22 No VISA, Mastercard, AmEx, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill XBet 100% up to $500 N/A 21 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple Intertops 100% deposit match up to $500 N/A 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill Sportsbetting.ag 100% deposit match up to $1,000 SB1000 16 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow 100% deposit BN100 10 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash GT Bets 100% deposit match up to $500 N/A 18 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple BUSR 20% deposit match up to $500 N/A 17 No Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin

How to Get Started with an Oklahoma Sportsbook

Oklahoma sports betting should be fun. Want to know how to get started? We will walk you through the process of setting up an account with our top recommended sportsbook, BetOnline.

Step 1: Create a BetOnline Account

Firstly, head over to the BetOnline website, and click the ‘Join Now’ button. You will just need to supply a few basic details, such as date of birth and a password to open an account.

Step 2: Verify Your Email

Then, BetOnline will send a verification to your email – click on the link to confirm your identity and complete the registration process.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

You will now be able to fund your BetOnline account, and you can do this through a variety of methods, including debit cards, credit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies.

Step 4: Start Betting

Now the fun begins. Simply browse the markets and begin your betting adventure!

Conclusion

As of yet, it is unclear when sports betting in Oklahoma will be fully legalized. It is hoped it won’t be too far away, and it can join the vibrant US sports betting scene. In the meantime, check out the aforementioned offshore sportsbooks we have recommended. Kickstart your betting journey by seeing what BetOnline has to offer today!

FAQs

Is sports betting legal in Oklahoma?

As things stand, no it’s not. Sportsbooks can’t offer online sports betting services within state lines, so residents have to bet at offshore sportsbooks instead.

When is Oklahoma going to legalize sports betting?

It’s difficult to say. The future looks promising despite the uncertainty. A realistic prospect for legal sports betting could be by the end of 2022.

Where can I bet on sports in Oklahoma?

There are a range of offshore sportsbooks you can bet at, including Bovada, BetOnline, and MyBookie.

Can I use DraftKings sportsbook in Oklahoma?

Yes, DraftKings can be used for daily fantasy sports contests, and they accept wagers from Oklahoma residents.

What is the best sportsbook in Oklahoma?

There are some fantastic sportsbooks in Oklahoma, but our research has deemed BetOnline to be the best.