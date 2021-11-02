Best Casinos in California - Compare Online & Land Based Casinos in CA

Play your favorite slots and table games at some of the best casinos in California. These entertainment destinations are a great way to entertain yourself and put your skills to use.

We have created this casinos in California guide to help you pick the best options for you. In this article, we will cover both land-based and online casinos, providing you with the pros and cons of each. Keep reading to uncover some of the most exciting signup bonuses offered by California online casinos.

The Best California Online Casinos List 2021

If you’re looking to play hundreds of online slots, card games, and other casino games you are in the right place. The following list ranks the top 10 best online casinos in California.

Wild Casino – Best Overall Casino in California.

Best Overall Casino in California. Bovada – Top-Ranking Online Casino in California for User Experience.

– Top-Ranking Online Casino in California for User Experience. BetOnline – Best Online Casino for Poker in CA.

BetUS – One of the Best Casinos in California for Crypto.

MyBookie – Top Provider of Online Blackjack Tournaments.

Ignition – Best CA Online Casino for Live Games.

Intertops – One of the Best California Casinos for Ongoing Promotions.

MyB – Best Online Casino for Beginners.

Red Dog – Best Mobile Casino in CA.

Planet 7 – Top Customer Support Casino.

Are Casinos Legal in California?

The Golden State allows certain forms of casino gambling in licensed establishments. However, it is still far from implementing legislation to legalize online casinos. However, whilst this makes it impossible to have an online casino in California that is licensed by the State, residents can still sign up with offshore casinos.

You can find a number of land-based casinos in southern California as well as the north. There are also licensed cardrooms that let you play a variety of Poker games, Baccarat, and other popular games.

California Online Casino Law

Little has changed in terms of gambling laws since 2000 when land-based casinos were allowed to operate on tribal land. To this day, online casinos in California remain illegal, so it is impossible to get a State license.

This reality is certainly frustrating for thousands of eager players. Whilst there are numerous casinos in northern California as well as in the south, it can be quite a hassle to drive to them.

This is where offshore casino sites come in.

Offshore Casino Sites in CA

Offshore online casinos are platforms that are based and regulated abroad. Since it is extremely difficult to obtain a US-based operating license, all reputable online casinos seek international licenses. Some of the best-known providers of such offshore licenses include Curacao and Panama.

Choosing a licensed online casino over an unlicensed one brings several benefits. First, the casino is likely to be much more secure and fair with its players. Moreover, these casinos have a higher tendency to payout without hassle, since recourse through the licensing authority is possible.

All the online casinos mentioned on this page are licensed offshore sites. We have checked these platforms ourselves and have confirmed that they provide a secure and honest experience to players.

Land Based Casinos

All licensed casinos in California are located on tribal land. As a result, you will notice that the majority are either southern or northern California casinos.

Casinos in Northern California

The following are Indian casinos in California that are located in the northern part of the State:

Bear River Casino – 11 Bear Paws Way, Humboldt CA. Black Oak Casino – 19400 Tuolumne Road N, Tuolumne CA. Blue Lake Casino and Bingo – 777 Casino Way, Humboldt CA. Cache Creek Casino – 14455 Highway 16, Yolo CA. Cher-Ae Heights Casino – 27 Scenic Drive, Humboldt CA. Chicken Ranch Casino – 16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Tuolumne CA. Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino – 711 Lucky Lane, Madera CA. Colusa Casino & Bingo – 3770 Highway 45, Colusa CA. Coyote Valley Shodaki – 7751 North State Street, Mendocino CA. Desert Rose Casino – 901 Country Road 56, Modoc CA. Diamond Mountain Casino – 900 Skyline Drive, Lassen CA. Eagle Mountain Casino – 681 South Tule Road, Tulare CA. ELK Valley Casino – 2500 Howland Hill Road, Del Norte CA. Feather Falls Casino – 3 Alverda Drive, Butte CA. Garcia River Casino – 22215 Windy Hallow Road, Mendocino CA. Graton Resort & Casino – 288 Golf Course Drive West, Sonoma CA. Gold Country Casino – 4020 Olive Highway, Butte CA. Harrah’s Northern California – 4640 Coal Mine Rd, Amador CA. Hidden Oaks Casino – 77600 Highway 162, Mendocino CA. Hopland Sho-Ka-Wah Casino & Bingo – 13101 Nokomis Road, Mendocino CA Jackson Rancheria’s Resort & Casino – 1222 New York Ranch Road, Amador CA. Konocti Vista Casino – 2755 Mission Rancheria Road, Lake CA. Lucky 7 Casino – 350 North Indian Road, Del Norte CA. Lucky Bear Casino – Shopping Center, Highway 96, Humboldt CA. Mono Wind Casino – 37302 Rancheria Lane, Fresno CA Pit River Casino – 20265 Tamarack Ave, Shasta CA. River Rock Casino – 3250 Highway 128, Sonoma CA. Red Fox Casino – 200 Cahto Drive Mendocino CA. Red Hawk Casino – 1 Red Hawk Parkway, El Dorado CA. Redwood Hotel & Casino – 171 Klamath Blvd, Del Norte CA. Robinson Rancheria Bingo & Casino – 1545 East Highway 20, Lake CA. Rolling Hills Casino – 2655 Barham Ave, Tehama CA. Running Creek Casino – 635 E. Hwy 20, Lake CA. San Pablo Lytton Casino – 13255 San Pablo Avenue, Contra Costa CA. Sherwood Valley Rancheria Casino – 100 Kawi Place, Mendocino CA. Table Mountain Casino – 8184 Table Mountain Rd, Fresno CA. Thunder Valley Casino – 1200 Athens Ave, Placer CA. Twin Pine Casino – 22223 Highway 29, Lake CA. Win-River Casino – 2100 Redding Rancheria Road, Shasta CA.

Casinos in South California

Here are the southern California casinos that are licensed to operate legally in the State:

Agua Caliente Casino – 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Riverside CA. Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians – 84001 Avenue 54, Riverside CA. Barona Casino – 1932 Wildcat, San Diego CA. Cahuilla Creek Casino – 52802 Highway 371, Riverside CA. Casino Morongo – 49500 Seminole Dr, Riverside CA. Casino Pauma – 777 Pauma Reservation Road, San Diego CA. Chumash Casino – 3400 East Highway 246, Santa Barbara CA. Fantasy Springs Casino – 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Riverside CA. Golden Acorn Casino & Travel Center – 1800 Golden Acorn Road, San Diego CA. Harrah’s Rincon Casino & Resort – 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way, San Diego CA. Havasu Landing Resort Casino – Havasu Lake Road, San Bernardino CA. La Jolla Indian Slot Arcade – Highway 76, San Diego CA. La Posta Casino – 777 Crestwood Road, San Diego CA. Paiute Palace Casino – 2742 N. Sierra Highway, Inyo CA. Pala Casino – 11154 Highway 76, San Diego CA. Pechanga Gaming Center – 45000 Pechango Parkway, Riverside CA. Quechan Paradise Casino – 450 Quechan Road, Imperial CA. Red Earth Casino – 3089 Norm Niver Road, Imperial CA. San Manuel Indian Bingo & Casino – 777 San Manuel Blvd, San Bernardino CA. Soboba Legends Casino – 23333 Soboba Road, Riverside CA. Spa Hotel & Casino – 401 East Amado Rd, Riverside CA. Spotlight 29 Casino – 46-200 Harrison Place, Riverside CA. Sycuan Resort & Casino – 5469 Casino Way, San Diego CA. Tachi Palace – 17225 Jersey Avenue, Kings CA. Valley View Casino – 16300 Nyemii Pass Road, San Diego CA. Viejas Casino and Turf Club – 5000 Willows Road, San Diego CA.

Indian Casinos in California

With the exception of card rooms and licensed race tracks, Indian casinos are the only legal business that can provide gambling services. Since they are limited primarily to either the north or south of the State, they can be difficult to reach if you live in cities in the center, such as Monterey.

This is one of the reasons why playing at online casinos in California is so popular.

California Casino Legislation Timeline

Legalized gambling in California has been around for almost a century, yet regulated online casinos remain a distant wish. Here is an overview of key moments in the timelines to regulate online casino California for real money.

1933 – California legalizes horse race betting.

1984 – The California State Lottery is introduced.

1988 – The Gambling Control Act is passed, regulating card rooms in the state.

2000 – Voters approve legalizing casino gambling on tribal land through a referendum.

2016 – Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) legislation passes the CA Assembly but stops at the CA Senate.

2018 – The Supreme Court passes a ruling that gives individual US States the power to set their own sports betting laws.

Whilst the politicians continue to debate and discuss the issue of real money online casino California, you can sign up to reputable sites right now. Browse through our recommended list above or read through our summarized reviews below to find your favorite one. Remember to claim your welcome bonus when placing your first deposit and watch out for ongoing offers and promotions.

Best California Online Casinos Reviewed

Here is a review of the best casinos in California and their associated welcome offers.

1. Wild Casino – Best Overall Casino in California

We have picked Wild Casino as the best online casino for real money in California for the overall user experience. This online casino offers a great variety of games, including table games that are available both in a virtual and live format.

The rewards new and existing players through a number of exciting offers and promotions. You can get even more rewards by joining the exclusive VIP program.

To start you off, Wild Casino will reward your first deposit with a 250% match bonus of up to $1,000. This is one of the most generous promotions offered by online casinos in California and comes with a wagering requirement of 35x. Enter promo code WILD250 to claim your first deposit bonus.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

Generous four-part welcome bonus

Great selection of live dealer games

Very good choice of payment methods

Fast payouts

Cons:

Most bonuses are focused primarily on online slots

2. Bovada – Top-Ranking Online Casino in California for User Experience

It is difficult to top Bovada as the number one online casino for real money in California. Easy to use and accessible across devices, the casino offers an extensive selection of virtual and live games. In fact, Bovada is a popular destination for players of online Baccarat, Roulette, Poker, and Blackjack.

By registering a new Bovada account you will be able to double your first three deposits by up to $3,000. Before you withdraw your bonus you must wager it 25 times. Use promo code CAWELCOME100 to receive your Bovada welcome offer.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus

30+ live casino games

Good choice of online slots and casual games

Dedicated poker bonus available

Cons:

Certain payment methods carry fees

3. BetOnline – Best Online Casino for Poker in CA

If you enjoy playing online poker, BetOnline is probably the best casino in California for you. This online platform offers a great selection of poker rooms, including high-stakes tables and popular variants. You can play these and all other games by visiting the casino’s website or downloading the Android or iOS app.

When you register a new BetOnline casino account you will receive a 100% match bonus up to $3,000. This casino in California is offering its bonus across your first three payments and has set a wagering requirement of 30x within 30 days. Enter promo code BOLCASINO to claim this BetOnline promotion.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

Dedicated Poker platform

200+ online slots

25+ live dealer tables

One of the best sportsbooks in CA

Cons:

Limited choice of bonuses for non-poker games

4. BetUS – One of the Best Casinos in California for Crypto

BetUS is one of the best casinos in California for players that enjoy using cryptocurrencies. This platform accepts payments in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum, providing fast payouts at a very low cost.

Apart from supporting crypto payments, BetUS is one of the best California casinos for games. When you register an account you will be able to play over 250 slots, 35 table games, and over 20 video poker titles. These are available both on computer and mobile.

The BetUS casino’s new player bonus is also extremely popular. You can get a 250% crypto match deposit bonus of up to $5,000 with your first payment. This offer has a 30x rollover requirement that you must fulfill in 14 days. Use promo code CAS250 to receive your BetUS welcome bonus.

Click here to visit BetUS.

Pros:

300+ casino games available

Generous welcome bonus

Fast payouts with crypto

Comprehensive sportsbook and racebook available

Cons:

Limited options for USD payments

5. MyBookie – Top Provider of Online Blackjack Tournaments

MyBookie is one of the best casinos in California for online Blackjack tournaments. You can participate in most of these competitions for free and look forward to payouts of up to 3:2 for winning hands.

MyBookie Casino also provides a good choice of online slots and other table games.

The casino’s current welcome promotion consists of a 150% match deposit bonus of up to $750. Like many other California casinos, MyBookie requires you to wager your bonus 40x. Use promo code MYB150 to activate your MyBookie welcome bonus today.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

High Blackjack payouts

Comprehensive choice of live games

Generous welcome offer

Great variety of jackpot slots

Cons:

Higher than average rollover requirements

Best California Online Casinos Compared

It can be difficult to pick the best online casino for real money in California with so many great contenders. To help you understand the key features of our top five recommendations, we’ve created this helpful table.

Online Casino Number of Games Types of Games Software Providers Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Wild Casino 300+ Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer Nucleus Gaming 250% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 35x Bovada 150+ Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer Real Time Gaming, Rival, Visionary iGaming Match deposit bonus up to $3,000 25x BetOnline 250+ Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer Real-Time gaming, DGS Match deposit bonus up to $3,000 30x BetUS 200+ Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer Digital Gaming Solutions, Nucleus Gaming, Visionary iGaming 150% match deposit bonus up to $5,000 30x MyBookie 200+ Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer Concept gaming, Betsoft 150% match deposit bonus up to $750 30x

How We Choose the Best Californian Online Casinos

Deciding which sites make it to our top 10 best casinos in California is no easy task. Our team of industry professionals carries out extensive research into each provider, checking a long list of characteristics.

Here are some of the casino features we check:

Range of games

The best real money online casino California must provide a good number and variety of games. Online slots are the most popular genre of casino games, so naturally, there should be hundreds of these. However, we also ensure that our top picks provide a great choice of virtual and live table games and other genres, including video poker and scratchcards.

Software

To give players a comprehensive choice, the best online casinos in California partner with multiple game brands. This allows them to offer a variety of themes, payouts, and game mechanics.

Betting limits

Our recommended online casinos in California are able to cater to a wide variety of players and bankrolls. They offer games that accept both low and high minimum bets. This is especially evident in their table games, with some tables accepting bets as low as $1 and others exclusively designed for high-stakes players.

VIP tables

By joining the majority of our recommended California casinos you will have the opportunity to sit at exclusive VIP tables. These can be available as both virtual and live games and normally feature high roller stakes and side bets.

California casino bonuses

The best real money online casino California are eager to keep new and existing players happy through a number of bonuses. All our recommended platforms offer you a generous reward when you sign up and place your first deposit. You can then claim numerous ongoing offers as a registered player.

Mobile experience

You can enjoy playing at the best casinos in California from your smartphone and tablet. Whilst some operators provide betting apps, others offer a mobile-optimized main website.

What Casino Games Can You Play in California?

Table games available at real money online casino California include Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, and Baccarat. These popular card and wheel games are provided in a number of different formats, including live dealer games.

If you enjoy playing these and other online games, our recommended California casinos are ideally suited for you. Apart from the classic versions of these table games, you will be able to enjoy numerous variants, including ones with faster gameplay, higher payouts, or a lower house edge.

California Online Casino Software Providers

In many cases, games featured at online casinos in California are provided by third-party game developers. There are several top-rated game providers in CA including BetSoft and RTG. The best platforms tend to offer multiple providers since this allows them to feature a greater number and selection.

Here are some of the game varieties available at our recommended real money online casino California.

Online Casinos Type of Games No. of Blackjack Games No. of Roulette Games Software Providers Wild Casino Slots, table games, video poker 11 8 Nucleus Gaming Bovada Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer, sportsbook, horse racing 24 4 Real Time Gaming, Rival, Visionary iGaming BetOnline Slots, table games, video poker, sportsbook, horse racing, tournaments 17 9 Real-Time gaming, DGS BetUS Slots, table games, video poker, sportsbook, horse racing, tournaments 17 5 Digital Gaming Solutions, Nucleus Gaming, Visionary iGaming MyBookie Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer 28 8 Concept gaming, Betsoft Ignition Slots, table games, video poker, virtual sports 31 7 Bodog Intertops Casino Slots, table games, video poker, tournaments, sportsbook 3 2 Real-Time Gaming MyBCasino Slots, table games, video poker, live dealers 14 5 Betsoft, Concept Gaming Red Dog Casino Slots, table games, video poker, live dealers 8 3 Real-Time Gaming Planet 7 Casino Slots, table games, video poker, live dealers 7 5 Realtime Gaming, Visionary iGaming,

Online Casino Bonuses in CA

One of the many advantages of signing up with one of our listed casinos in California is the ability to claim a welcome bonus along with ongoing promotions. These rewards can take many different forms, including match deposit bonuses, free spins, and cashback. The most coveted type of reward is the online casino real money no deposit in California, however, this is very rare.

The following are the main welcome bonuses available at our top five casinos in California.

Online Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Expiry Period Wild Casino 250% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 WILD250 35x None Bovada Match deposit bonus up to $3,000 CAWELCOME100 25x None BetOnline Match deposit bonus up to $3,000 BOLCASINO 30x 30 days BetUS 150% match deposit bonus up to $5,000 CAS150 30x 14 days MyBookie 150% match deposit bonus up to $750 No code 30x None

Casino Payment Methods

To make it as easy as possible to fund your casino account, our recommended operators support a variety of payment methods. Whilst you can pay in USD through a number of convenient and instant payment methods, several California casinos let you pay using cryptocurrencies. Using crypto is an ideal way to enjoy faster payouts and generally better promotions.

Here are the main payment methods accepted by our top casinos in California:

Online Casino Accepted Payment Methods Fees Payout Times BetOnline Visa, Mastercard, Person to Person, Money Order, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tether None Up to 48 Hours Bovada Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin None 24 Hours Wild Casino Visa, Bitcoin, Mastercard, Amex, Ripple, Ethereum, Stellar, Bitcoin Cash None 24 Hours MyBookie Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum None Up to 48 Hours BetUS Credit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bank wire None Up to 48 Hours

How to Get Started at a California Casino

In the following section of this casinos in California guide, we will walk you through the signup process at a typical online casino. For this example, we shall be using Wild Casino. Remember that by registering a new account with this provider you can claim a welcome bonus of up to $5,000.

Step 1: Register

Visit the Wild Casino website and click on ‘Join Now’. Fill in the form with your basic details, remembering to include an email address and mobile number.

Step 2: Verify

You will need to verify your email address before placing your first deposit. Click on the link included in the confirmation email to complete this step.

Step 3: Deposit

On the cashier page, you will be able to choose your preferred payment method. Remember to deposit a minimum of $20 to claim your welcome offer and to enter the promo code WILD250.

Step 4: Play

In the casino’s lobby, you can browse through the game selection and start playing your favorite game. Once you load the game, select the value of your wager and follow the instructions to start a new round.

Conclusion

You can find several enticing casinos in California to play your favorite online slots and table games. Remember to always pick licensed and reputable platforms such as the ones listed on this page. Get your bonus at Wild Casino – with your first deposit with a 250% match up to $1000!

FAQs

How many casinos are there in California?

The State has 88 licensed card rooms and 65 licensed casinos.

What is the best casino in California?

The best casinos in California are listed on this page. We recommend Wild Casino as the best one overall.

What Indian casinos are there in California?

You can find 65 licensed casinos across Indian territories.

Are online casinos legal in California?

No, at the moment there are no licensed online casinos in the State.

What are the best online casinos in California?

You can find our top 10 list of the best California casinos on this page.