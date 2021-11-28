Best Casinos in Connecticut - Compare Online & Land Based Casinos in CT

When you are looking for Connecticut casinos, you have the option of playing online or visiting a land-based casino in the area. Here we are going to explain both options for you and highlight what the best online casinos have to offer, their bonuses, and how to sign up and get started with them.

The Best Connecticut Online Casinos List 2021

We have compared the various casinos on offer, which has led us to compile our Connecticut casinos list, highlighting the best on offer. This is below, and you will also see what makes each casino stand out as being very good.

Bovada – Best Online Casino Connecticut

Wild Casino – Top casino with regular promotions

BetOnline – One of the best casinos in Connecticut for slots

BetUS – Best Connecticut Casino App

MyBookie – A Connecticut online casino with a vast service and reputation

Ignition – Fantastic range of live games streamed from a studio

Intertops – One of the best online casinos in Connecticut for table games

MyB – A casino offering a fantastic mobile gaming service

Red Dog – Pick up some great bonus offers from this Connecticut casino online

Planet 7 – Strong games and great recurring bonuses to claim

Are Casinos Legal in Connecticut?

If you are looking to visit a casino then two land-based casinos are legally allowed to offer gaming in Connecticut, and these are both allowed to do this because they are on tribal lands.

The alternative option for players is to play with one of the many offshore casinos in Connecticut. These are located elsewhere outside of the state but are open for players to join in and play.

Online Casinos in Connecticut

If you want the convenience of playing inside a Connecticut online casino, then you have a wide range of sites to compare and look at. These are all offshore, providing a wide range of games for players to enjoy. These include slots games, table and card games, poker, and even live games, streamed directly from the studio to your computer or phone.

Offshore Casinos in Connecticut

Offshore casinos are those which are based outside of the state. They are licensed and regulated casinos, but this happens elsewhere. When choosing where to play, make sure you find a casino with a reputable license and a strong reputation from players who have used their services.

Land-Based Connecticut Casinos

If you would like to visit a land-based Connecticut casino, there are two options for players, both of which can operate due to being on tribal land.

Here are the details for both casinos:

Foxwoods Casino, 350 Trolley Line Blvd, Mashantucket, CT 06338

Mohegan Sun Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382

Timeline of Connecticut Casino Legislation

1992 – The Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut opens

1996 – The Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut opens

2015 – Legislation is passed to allow current tribal operators to come together and open a new casino in the future if they wish

2018 – Sports gambling is legislated in the US but so far, Connecticut is not a state to have changed the law to allow this

Best Connecticut Online Casinos Reviewed

1. Bovada – Best Online Casino Connecticut

Of the offshore gambling sites, the Bovada brand is undoubtedly one of the biggest, and they have an excellent casino service as part of that. This is one of the Connecticut online casinos that works hard on providing variety with games – the site is full of choice, with hundreds of titles.

In each section, you will find multiple versions of games – for example – there are many blackjack and roulette rooms with variations of those games, not just the standard version. Live gaming is also solid here, with many options for players who want to tune into the streams from the studio.

New players can claim the Bovada welcome bonus, up to $3000, giving you a great start as a new player so you can explore everything on offer here and try out some games you have not seen before. The wagering requirement attached to this offer is 25x for slots and 40x for all other game types.

Click here to visit Bovada

Bovada Pros

A welcome bonus of up to $3000

Many promotions for existing customers

Fantastic range of games to choose from

A great, easy to navigate platform

Bovada Cons

No live chat service for customer support

2. Wild Casino – Top casino with regular promotions

The Wild Casino is one of the best Connecticut casinos we looked at and part of that is down to their huge welcome bonus and the further promotions they have for existing customers. So if you are looking for a good deal, this is undoubtedly a casino where you will find that.

The game choice here is excellent, and as part of that, there are tables for high rollers and VIPs available, so if you are one of these, you know you will be welcomed by this site and given somewhere to play. Look out for slots here too – the choice is awe-inspiring.

New players can claim the welcome bonus, which gives up to $5000. This is a 100% matched deposit of up to $1000 and something you can claim across your first five deposits. The wagering requirement on this offer is 30x, so make sure you take this on board when claiming the bonus.

Click here to visit Wild Casino

Wild Casino Pros

Massive welcome bonus for players, one of the biggest Connecticut online casino bonuses

A substantial range of slot games to enjoy

A casino that caters for high rollers and VIPs

Many promotions for existing customers

Wild Casino Cons

The casino does not offer live chat support for players

3. BetOnline – One of the best casinos in Connecticut for slots

BetOnline have a big reputation across all types of online gaming, and they stand up very well compared to other Connecticut online casinos. The variety here is excellent – live gaming is strong, as is table gaming but the most significant service element is slot gaming.

Another impressive element of the BetOnline service is its payout promise. They claim they will offer you any winnings from the casino back into your money account within 48 hours, across several different methods, making this a real money online casino in Connecticut that is excellent regarding payments.

There is a welcome bonus for new players. This is a 100% matched deposit offer of up to $1000, and you can claim this three times, giving you a total of $3000 as a potential bonus. Each of those comes with the same 40x wagering requirement attached before you can withdraw winnings.

Click here to visit BetOnline

BetOnline Pros

Great welcome bonus of up to $3000

Excellent payouts within 48 hours

Great reputation as an online gambling platform

A substantial variety of slot games

BetOnline Cons

Table and card game selection a little smaller than some others available

4. BetUS – Best Connecticut Casino App

If you are looking at Connecticut online casinos and trying to find your first, then BetUS may be the site for you. They have designed everything with new players in mind – the service is straightforward to access, with excellent navigation, despite offering many different games.

The size of this casino hasn’t been compromised at all, with many games to choose from in each section. Of those, the most impressive is the live section, with multiple game rooms to enjoy, great streams, and some of the top software providers have their games listed here.

If you are a new player, you can claim a welcome bonus using the 150% matched deposit offer – this is available up to $5000. However, the offer has a 30x wagering requirement attached to it, and there is a $10,000 cap on the winnings you can get from bonus funds, which is something to be aware of.

Click here to visit BetUS

BetUS Pros

Huge welcome bonus, 150% matched up to $5000

An excellent layout makes this ideal for new players

Great live casino games to choose from

A solid mobile platform

BetUS Cons

A small selection of slot games

5. MyBookie – A Connecticut online casino with a vast service and reputation

MyBookie has an excellent reputation for offering a colossal gambling platform, so if you want a casino in Connecticut that provides more than just casino gaming, this is an option for you. They offer excellent slot games, plus a wide range of table and card games – this is ideal if you like to play many different games and consider yourself an all-rounder.

Much of this comes down to the relationships they have with big providers. Of the best online casinos in Connecticut, this one has teamed up with many big-name providers, meaning the best games are available and many new games are regularly added to the site.

A welcome bonus is in place for new customers, which is a 150% matched deposit offer. This is available up to $750, and on top of this, you will find a great range of existing customer offers that you can claim after the welcome bonus to keep getting a good deal.

Click here to visit MyBookie

MyBookie Pros

Get a $750 welcome bonus as a new player

A casino that offers many promotions and bonuses

Great slots from some of the biggest software developers

A substantial range of live casino games

MyBookie Cons

A limited number of payment options

Top Connecticut Online Casinos Comparison

Casino Total Games Games Available Software Providers Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Bovada 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Real Time Gaming $3000 25x slots 40x other games Wild Casino 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno BetSoft $5000 30x BetOnline 150+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Rival Gaming $3000 40x BetUS 100+ Slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, keno Digital Gaming Solutions $5000 30x MyBookie 150+ Slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, keno BetSoft, Concept Gaming $750 30x Ignition 150+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Real Time Gaming $3000 25x Intertops 300+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Real Time Gaming $100 30x MyB 200+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno BetSoft $1000 30x Red Dog 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, keno Real Time Gaming $12250 35x Planet 7 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno BetSoft $4000 35x

How We Rank the Best Connecticut Online Casinos

We have shown you what we feel is the best online casino in Connecticut but it is also essential for us to explain why. So here we look at what is important to us and why we rate some casinos so highly.

Range Of Games

We love Connecticut casinos that offer a wide range of games. This doesn’t just mean the number of games they offer, but it also covers the variety of game types and themes we see on the site. We want everyone to find something they will enjoy playing, and the size of the service is how to get that.

Software

Top software providers must be involved with the best casinos – these are the people who provide all the games for us to play. With top names involved, we will see high-quality games on offer and a stream of new titles added to the Connecticut casino sites that have great relationships with software providers.

Betting Limits

We don’t want anyone to be limited when they are playing and understand that some people out there like to play big. Therefore, the best Connecticut casinos should cater for high rollers, with tables specifically for more prominent staking players or VIP players, so that everyone feels welcome and can play how they like.

VIP Tables

Following on from betting limits, we want to see VIP tables in place with online casinos in Connecticut. These allow VIP players somewhere they can call their own, a particular area of the site where they can play along with other big VIP players.

Connecticut Casino Bonuses

Of course, bonuses play a massive part in casino gaming, both new player bonuses and ones for existing customers. We love online casino Connecticut with no deposit bonus available for players and will always look out for these. Elsewhere, we want to see big welcome bonuses and a regular stream of offers and bonuses for existing customers.

Mobile Experience

With more people playing games on their mobile, the mobile experience is becoming even more critical. The best Connecticut casinos offer a solid mobile platform with a casino app that can be downloaded, offering a complete service for players who want to play away from home.

What Games Can You Play at Online Connecticut Casinos?

The casinos in Connecticut offer a variety of different games for players to enjoy. These are split up into categories so that you can head to the parts of the site you love and get to the games you want very quickly.

Here are some of the biggest and best games available.

Blackjack

Our list of casinos in Connecticut will all offer blackjack to players, and this popular game is a big hit with many people. Standard versions and live versions of the game are available, putting you up against a computerized dealer or streamed from the studio, offering a social aspect to the game.

Roulette

Another game popular with Connecticut online casino players is roulette, which is determined by the spin of a wheel. This game is so popular because of the betting options available, go small with red or black and even or odd, or you can go for a big win by picking individual numbers.

Poker

There are many online poker rooms to enjoy with casino providers if you want to take on other players. These offer you the chance to take on players worldwide and bid to win their chips. On top of this, if you want to play alone, then video poker games can be found in many Connecticut casinos, offering you something different.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a popular table-based card game that many people enjoy playing online. Although behind blackjack in this category, it is still a game with a considerable appeal, so if you want to expand your card gaming knowledge, it is a game worth looking for in your casino.

Live Games

Many Connecticut online casinos are putting a lot of effort into live gaming. The games mentioned above can all be played as live games, with a dealer streamed from the studio. This offers more of a social aspect to gaming, giving players something different, and it is only expected to grow further in the future.

Connecticut Online Casino Software Providers

Behind the scenes of the casino industry, a lot is happening. One significant aspect of this is the work done by software providers, who are busy creating games for you to enjoy. Casinos team up with providers to showcase their games, and the more partnerships they have, the more games on offer, and the more likely you are to see new games added.

Look for big providers such as BetSoft, Real Time Gaming and others – these are known for offering high-quality games and regularly releasing new games to the market.

Casino Blackjack Games Roulette Games Other Games Software Providers Wild Casino 11 4 12 BetSoft Bovada 8 6 10 Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Real Time Gaming BetOnline 17 11 14 Rival Gaming BetUS 16 5 20 Digital Gaming Solutions MyBookie 22 6 13 BetSoft, Concept Gaming Ignition 8 7 10 Real Time Gaming Intertops 6 2 1 Real Time Gaming MyB 20 5 6 BetSoft Red Dog 2 3 5 Real Time Gaming Planet 7 8 3 14 BetSoft

Connecticut Online Casino Bonuses

All Connecticut online casinos will offer you a welcome bonus as a new player. This is a great way to get some bonus funds and explore the site and all it offers. Bonuses come in many different forms but are usually split up into three different categories.

Matched Deposits

Matched deposits are the most common type of bonus you will find. These are all based on your deposits into the casino account. Most offer this on the first deposit, while some offer it on multiple payments into the account. The casino will match your deposit based on a percentage, with 100% being the most common – this means your bonus amount will be identical to your deposit.

Free Spins

Another popular option is free spins, which are given out to players to explore the slots available on the site. There may be limitations to the games you can play, so check this, and obviously can only be used in the slots section, which may put some people off. However, if you are looking for new slots to try out, this is a great bonus to do that with.

No Deposit Bonuses

A no deposit bonus is exactly as it sounds, a bonus you get without depositing your own money. This means they are usually minor compared to the first two options and much harder to find. However, if you find one, you get a free chance to explore a site, see what is on offer and potentially win some funds without putting anything in.

Bonus Terms & Conditions

One of the most important aspects of a bonus is understanding what you need to do and any key terms. For example, look for the maximum amount of bonus you can receive, as well as what you have to deposit to get that, or what the percentage is matched at.

Other aspects to look for are the wagering requirement needed before you can withdraw, a promo code to use if you need one, and any time limits attached, which could be on the time you have to make a deposit or time to spend the bonus.

Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Expiry Date Bovada $3000 No code 25x slots 40x other games Ongoing Wild Casino $5000 No code 30x Ongoing BetOnline $3000 BOLCASINO 40x Ongoing BetUS $5000 CAS150 30x Ongoing MyBookie $750 MYB150 30x Ongoing Ignition $3000 No code 25x Ongoing Intertops $100 No code 30x Ongoing MyB $1000 No code 30x Ongoing Red Dog $12250 WAGGINGTAILS 35x Ongoing Planet 7 $4000 WELCOME777 35x Ongoing

Connecticut Online Casino Payment Methods

The good news for players is that there are several different ways to fund an account for real money online casinos in Connecticut. By offering these, players can find something they feel comfortable using online and trust to work properly. This takes away any worry, allowing players to enjoy their gaming.

Below is a table showing the available payment methods with a variety of top Connecticut casinos.

Gambling Site Payment Methods Fees Bovada Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer None Wild Casino Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None BetOnline Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person None BetUS Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None MyBookie Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person None Ignition Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None Intertops Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller None MyB Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person None Red Dog Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, neosurf None Planet 7 Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None

How to Play at a Connecticut Casino

Here we are going to show you how to sign up with an online casino, and we are going to use the Bovada casino as our example. The great news is that many casinos offer the same kind of sign up process for players to follow.

Step 1 – Sign Up

Click on one of our links above to visit the Bovada website – this will take you directly to the casino section of the site to get you started.

Step 2 – Create account

There is a verification process to confirm your identity – complete this now to avoid delays or problems in the future.

Step 3 – Deposit Funds

Funds will appear in your account instantly, which means it is time to explore the site, pick out some games you would like to play and start betting on them.

Step 4 – Play

Now you can browse Bovada’s casino games and start playing!

Conclusion

There are many options for those wanting to play with a Connecticut casino. These include offshore casino sites, such as the fantastic Bovada casino that is available and two land-based tribal casinos.

When comparing Connecticut online casinos, look for ones that offer a wide range of games, excellent bonuses, mobile gaming and great payment methods. We have been looking for this and why we feel Bovada comes out as being the best available because they cover all of this and a lot more. Join Bovada today and claim your welcome bonus up to $3,000!

FAQs

What online casinos are legal in Connecticut?

There are two legal tribal casinos in Connecticut, plus offshore options for players who want to play online.

Are there casinos in Connecticut?

Yes, two tribal casinos are in Connecticut – these are the Foxwoods Casino and the Mohegan Sun Casino.

What is the best online casino in Connecticut?

There are many great options for players, but the one that stands out as the best is the Bovada casino.

When will Connecticut legalize online gambling?

There are no plans in place for this to happen at anytime soon.

Is Las Atlantis legal in Connecticut?

Las Atlantis is an offshore casino site licensed outside of Connecticut and can accept players from the state.