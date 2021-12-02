Best Delaware Casinos - Compare Online Casinos in DE

This guide to the best Delaware casinos includes everything you need to start gambling safely and legally online and offline. Read on for rankings and reviews of the top casinos, details on what games and bonuses to expect in DE, and a guide to starting gambling within the Blue Hen State.

The Best Delaware Online Casinos List 2021

According to our research, here are the best Delaware casinos:

Wild Casino – Overall best est online casino in Delaware

– Overall best est online casino in Delaware Ignition – Excellent live dealer casino

– Excellent live dealer casino BetUS – Delaware casino with top cryptocurrency bonuses

– Delaware casino with top cryptocurrency bonuses Bovada – Top mobile casino app

– Top mobile casino app Xbet – Best welcome bonus for small deposits

– Best welcome bonus for small deposits MyBookie – Wide range of of blackjack tournaments

– Wide range of of blackjack tournaments BetOnline – The best choice for poker

– The best choice for poker Cafe Casino – Good selection of jackpot slots

– Good selection of jackpot slots Intertops – Unbeatable roulette variety

– Unbeatable roulette variety MyB – Demo mode available for all games

Are Casinos Legal in Delaware?

Yes, they are. Delaware is among the most progressive states when it comes to gambling. However, because the state levies relatively high taxes on casino operators and has a population of less than one million, there are currently only three land-based casinos in DE. No plans for new Delaware casino hotels or other venues have been made public.

Gambling in bowling alleys and election wagering are currently banned in the state.

Online Casinos in Delaware

In 2012, Delaware was the first US state to legalize online casino gambling, followed by Nevada and New Jersey. The state is home to full-service online betting sites with roulette, poker, Blackjack, slots, and more.

The state’s three brick-and-mortar casinos started offering online gambling for free in 2013, followed by the introduction of real-money games in 2014. Although free play at DE online casinos is open to players anywhere globally, real money online casinos in Delaware are available only to those located within state borders.

Offshore Casino Sites

Offshore casinos are gambling sites licensed outside the United States, typically in an overseas jurisdiction such as Panama, Curacao, or Costa Rica. An offshore site is regulated and undergoes regular audits for fairness and industry best practices.

But not all offshore sites are equal. There are as many fraudulent sites as legitimate ones, so it’s essential to carry out due diligence before signing up and depositing with a provider. The first step is to check for licensing information, but there are other factors to consider. Consult our “How we rank the best Delaware casinos” section below for our selection criteria or sign up with one of the offshore sites on our list of casinos in Delaware near the top of this page to save time.

Although offshore casinos are technically not allowed in Delaware, there are no records of players being prosecuted or fined for gambling with an overseas site.

Land Based Delaware Casinos

Bally’s Dover Casino Resort in Dover, Kent.

Casino at Delaware Park in Newark, New Castle.

Harrington Raceway & Casino in Harrington, Kent.

Timeline of Delaware Casino Legislation

1993 : The Harness Racing Commission and the Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission are established and tasked with regulating betting and horse racing activities in the state.

: The Harness Racing Commission and the Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission are established and tasked with regulating betting and horse racing activities in the state. 1937 : Delaware Park, the state’s first legal betting race track, is opened.

: Delaware Park, the state’s first legal betting race track, is opened. 1974 : The Delaware Lottery sells its first tickets. All income from the lottery is used to fund state projects.

: The Delaware Lottery sells its first tickets. All income from the lottery is used to fund state projects. 2009 : casino games are permitted at racetracks, leading to the state’s first racinos.

: casino games are permitted at racetracks, leading to the state’s first racinos. 2012 : online poker and online gambling are legalized in the state.

: online poker and online gambling are legalized in the state. 2013 : the state’s three land-based casinos offer online slots, blackjack, and other games in free-to-play mode.

: the state’s three land-based casinos offer online slots, blackjack, and other games in free-to-play mode. 2014 : real-money games follow.

: real-money games follow. 2018: Delaware becomes the first US states with legal online sports wagering.

Best Delaware Online Casinos Reviewed

Now let’s take a closer look at Delaware’s best online casino sites.

1. Wild Casino – Best Online Casino in Delaware

Wild Casino is the best online gambling site for players in Delaware, especially if you’re looking for a top-tier welcome package. The site offers to match up to $5,000 in deposits for new players. The reward is split between your first five deposits, with a 100% match on each. What’s more, there’s a reasonable wagering requirement of 35x. To claim the bonus, enter promo code WILD250 with each of your first five deposits.

The site offers a full range of casino games, including classic and progressive slots, several variants of blackjack, multiple roulette tables, live dealer casino games, baccarat, and more.

Whether you’re a high-roller or low-limit player, Wild Casino has games and tables to suit everyone’s needs. Bets start at pennies on specific slots to thousands of dollars for VIP live dealer games.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

Welcome package worth up to $5,000

Games for high rolling and amateur bettors

Lots of slot games for fans of the reels

Recurring promotions or existing players

Cons:

No live chat support

2. Ignition – Top Live Casino in Delaware

If you’re looking to play realistic live dealer games in Delaware, make sure you check out Ignition. This site is packed with realistic live gaming tables covering a whole range of games, from blackjack and baccarat to rulette and Super 6.

Tables are available 24/7, so you can have a go whenever you feel like it. What’s more, you can choose your table based on your dealer and then easily set your own table limits.

You’ll also find an interesting range of live poker tournaments at Ignition where you can play against other players, as well as a library packed with thrilling online slots.

You can kick things off at this Delaware casino site with two bonuses worth up to $1,500 each. One’s for the regular casino and another is for live poker play, so you can bag $3,000 in total!

Click here to visit Ignition.

Pros:

More than 30 live dealer tables

Set your table’s betting limits

Live poker tournaments and sit ‘n go tables

Up to $3,000 in welcome bonus cash

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live craps or keno

3. BetUS – Delaware Casino With Top Cryptocurrency Bonuses

BetUS casino a responsive site that’s easy to use on both mobile and desktop. Although its range of games is limited, the casino makes up for the deficit with an enormous 150% match up to $5,000 on your first deposit, a fantastic welcome bonus that also comes with a reasonable 30x wagering requirement. Use promo code CAS150 to claim the bonus.

On top of that, the casino boasts several exclusive bonuses for deposits made with Bitcoin and some altcoins.

BetUS has a fast-banking system with high deposit limits and 24/7 live chat customer support. It might not have as many table games or slots as some, but the excellent design and massive welcome bonus help it stand out among competitors.

Pros:

Minimalist and user-friendly design

150% matched up to a massive $5,000 welcome offer

Great on mobile

Customer support by 24/7 live chat

Cons:

Limited table game variety, especially roulette

4. Bovada – Top Mobile Casino App in DE

Bovada is a long-standing online casino brand serving US customers. They’re one of the most recognizable names on the scene, which is a vital sign of reliability and trustworthiness.

Over the years, Bovada has built up a massive game library that includes hundreds of slots, dozens of table games, and live dealer tables. When it comes to game variety, Bovada is tough to beat.

The casino has a lucrative loyalty program with custom rewards for regular players, cashback, and a refer-a-friend scheme that lets you earn rewards for getting a friend to sign up with Bovada; all of this is available through an unbeatable casino app.

As far as welcome bonuses go, there’s a $3,000 welcome package waiting for you if you’ve not played at Bovada before and are willing to make a deposit. The promotion has an excellent 25x wagering requirement – one of the best in the industry.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Well-known brand with a strong reputation

Welcome bonus of up to $3,000

Loyalty rewards system and regular promotions

Excellent mobile gambling app

Cons:

No 24/7 live-chat customer support

5. Xbet – Best Welcome Bonus For Small Deposits

Launched in 2013 in Costa Rica, XBet is another excellent choice for Delaware residents. The casino features over 200 slots, including modern 3D slots and jackpot games, in addition to table games, a live casino, and Keno jackpot. The casino’s games are powered by Betsoft and are compatible with Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Windows devices.

Our only criticism is that the deposit bonus is capped at $500 and comes with a 40x wagering requirement (enter code XBC200 in the cashier to claim). Still, the reward is a 200% match, making it excellent for beginners looking to make smaller deposits. Furthermore, XBet has a 50% up to $500 reload casino bonus with a 50x playthrough that you can claim with subsequent deposits. There’s also a refer-a-player program and a weekend $1,000 deposit bonus for players willing to deposit at least $100.

You can fund your account with credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum, Ripple, and P2P transfers. There are currently no crypto bonuses, so you’re eligible for the same promotions regardless of you chosen deposit method.

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros:

Great for Delaware sports betting along with the casino

Responsive website that’s easy to navigate

Safe and secure banking

200% welcome bonus match

Cons:

Low welcome bonus cap

Top Delaware Online Casinos Comparison

Online Casinos Type of Games No. of Blackjack Games No. of Roulette Games Software Providers Wild Casino Slots, table games, video poker 11 8 Nucleus Gaming Bovada Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer, sportsbook, horse racing 24 4 Real Time Gaming, Rival, Visionary iGaming BetOnline Slots, table games, video poker, sportsbook, horse racing, tournaments 17 9 Real-Time gaming, DGS BetUS Slots, table games, video poker, sportsbook, horse racing, tournaments 17 5 Digital Gaming Solutions, Nucleus Gaming, Visionary iGaming MyBookie Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer 28 8 Concept gaming, Betsoft Ignition Slots, table games, video poker, virtual sports 31 7 Bodog Intertops Casino Slots, table games, video poker, tournaments, sportsbook 3 2 Real-Time Gaming MyBCasino Slots, table games, video poker, live dealers 14 5 Betsoft, Concept Gaming Red Dog Casino Slots, table games, video poker, live dealers 8 3 Real-Time Gaming Planet 7 Casino Slots, table games, video poker, live dealers 7 5 Realtime Gaming, Visionary iGaming,

How We Rank the Best Delaware Online Casinos

Range of games: casinos with more games in their portfolio received a significant ranking boost. The top Delaware casinos feature 150 to 400 games, with a range of slots, table games (Blackjack, roulette, craps, Baccarat), live dealer games, and video poker to choose from.

Software: because low-quality games grow boring quickly, the quality of games in the portfolio of a Delaware casino matters as much as the quantity. The top Delaware casinos we ranked feature various games from developers such as Real Time Gaming (RTG), Visionary iGaming, Revolver Gaming, Rival, Betsoft, Maiktone Magma, Nucleus Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, and Concept Gaming. The more Delaware casinos you sign up with, the more comprehensive the range of games you can play.

Betting limits: Whether you’re a high-roller or a recreational gambler, you’ll find suitable betting limits at the best Delaware casinos. Most ranked providers feature slots with betting limits ranging from pennies to dollars per spin. And if you’re in it for the huge wins, try your hand at any of the Visionary iGaming live dealer table games, which allow bets up to $5,000 per blackjack hand or roulette spin. As of today, Bovada features the highest betting limits.

VIP tables: some Delaware online casino sites offer VIP tables to their most active patrons. For example, Bovada has a special multi-hand blackjack table with a maximum bet in the thousands. These tables are often unlabeled; contact your casino’s support team via email or live chat for a list of their VIP tables.

Delaware casino bonuses: the best Delaware online casino sites attract gamblers by offering lucrative welcome bonuses and regular promos. When ranking providers, we paid close attention to bonus size, wagering requirements, and expiration date. New players can expect between $700 and $5,000 in welcome bonuses, in addition to Bitcoin-exclusive promotions, refer-a-friend rewards, redeposit bonuses, and cashback.

Mobile experience: most online gambling in 2021 takes place through iOS and Android tablets and smartphones. Most providers on our list cater to mobile users by offering dedicated, optimized apps or highly responsive web-based gambling platforms that adjust to fit the screens of all modern devices. Notably, a mobile app isn’t just a serviceable substitute for the browser-based version; it’s a fully-fledged platform you can use to create an account, deposit, withdraw, play for real money and in demo mode, and activate bonuses.

What Games Can You Play at Online Delaware Casinos?

Slots: from classic slots emulating old-school fruit machines to modern themed 3D games with stunning visual effects and animations that pop off the screen, slots are omnipresent at Delaware casinos. All of our recommended casinos offer wide-area progressive slots with seven-digit main prizes as well.

Blackjack: most online and land-based Delaware casinos offer several varieties of Blackjack. The premise of the game is simple: each player is dealt one face-up card and chooses whether to “stand” (draw no more cards) or “draw” (receive another card). The participant whose total score is closest but doesn’t exceed 21 wins the hand. Each variety of Blackjack comes with a different set of rules that dictate when and how players and the dealer can act. Some games feature side bets, though these usually come with a high house edge.

Roulette: anyone who has played at a Delaware casino online or offline knows roulette. The game is played using a spinning wheel with colored numbers along its border. The dealer spins the wheel and throws a ball that bounces around until it loses momentum and stops at one of the numbered slots. Players wager on whether the winning number will be odd or even, black or red, within a certain range, and so on. Several varieties of roulette exist; the best one is French roulette, with an RTP of 98.65%.

Baccarat: In this comparison card game, players are dealt two cards each, with an extra third card dealt under certain conditions. If your total point score is 8-9 during the initial deal, you win. The game is deceivingly simple but can provide lots of entertainment and satisfaction to mathematically minded players. Along with French Roulette, Baccarat features the lowest house edge found at online casinos (1.06%).

Live dealer: almost all online Delaware casino sites offer live dealer tables, usually from ViG. Roulette, Blackjack, craps, and Baccarat are ubiquitous and available in standard and VIP mode, where you can bet thousands of dollars per hand or spin. You connect to a live video feed from a dedicated studio designed to emulate the look and feel of an elegant casino floor, and you play table games with a live dealer you can interact with through chat.

Delaware Online Casino Software Providers

A software provider is a company that specializes in developing the games offered by online Delaware casinos. Gambling sites license titles from software providers and make them available through their platforms. As a result, the quality of an online casino’s game portfolio depends on the quality and variety of partnerships they have with gaming studios.

Most Delaware online casinos feature games from a handful (one to five) of gaming studios, so it pays to sign up with several sites for maximum game variety.

The Delaware online casinos we ranked feature games from the following top providers:

Realtime Gaming (RTG): in the gaming business since 1998. One of the most prominent software developers with hundreds of top quality slots to its name. Popular titles that came out from their production stable include Caesar’s Empire, Aladdin’s Wishes, Enchanted Garden, and Cash Bandits.

Nucleus Gaming: if you’ve ever played a slot game with true 3D Cinematics, chances are it was a Nucleus Gaming title. NG developed over 110 games, all mobile-optimized. Known for games such as The Haunted Carnival, The Forbidden Tom, and Shark Spin.

Visionary iGaming: hosts and provides the live dealer games at most casinos in Delaware. The industry’s top live casino blackjack, roulette, Baccarat, and craps tables are provided by ViG. Bets range from a few dollars up to $5,000 per spin or deal at the VIP tables.

Betsoft: In the business of casino game development since 2006, the company is noteworthy for its trademarked SLOTS3 series with fast-paced gameplay. Look for It Came From Venus!, Frankenslot’s Monster, or The True Sheriff to experience the thrill.

Delaware Online Casino Bonuses

Online casinos in Delaware strive to attract and retain players by offering several types of bonuses:

Matched deposit bonuses : the most popular bonus at casinos in Delaware. The provider will award you a bonus equal to a percentage of your first deposit. For example, a 150% up to $3,000 matched deposit bonus means the casino will award you a bonus equal to 1.5 times your deposit, but no more than $3,000. If you’re looking for a real money online casino in Delaware, please make sure they offer a matched deposit bonus to extract maximum value from your gameplay. No-deposit bonuses : you receive a bonus without making a deposit. As far as we know, there is currently no online casino in Delaware with no deposit offers, though some providers offer them for a limited time as part of a short-term marketing campaign. Free spins bonuses: casinos in Delaware sometimes include free slots spins with their welcome packages or award them to celebrate the release of a new game. Expect between 25 to 100 free spins to be used on specific slots. Winnings generated from free spins are usually awarded as bonus funds subject to the casino’s wagering requirements.



Common bonus terms and conditions

Online casinos in Delaware award bonuses to promote their gambling services. As a result, all bonuses come with restrictions designed to prevent players from immediately withdrawing their promotional money, as that would go against the spirit of these promotions.

The most common restriction is the wagering requirement (WR), also known as the turnover or playthrough. WR indicates how many times you must wager at a casino before you can withdraw bonus funds. For instance, a 35x WR means you must wager $35 to withdraw one dollar of your bonus funds. So if you receive a $1,000 bonus, you’ll have to wager $35,000 to cash it all out.

Furthermore, different games contribute differently toward meeting WR. As a general rule, the WR advertised by the casino applies only to games with the highest house edge, such as slots. If you plan to meet WR requirements playing a high-RTP game, such as Blackjack or roulette, expect to wager two to four times more to clear your bonus.

Additionally, some casinos in Delaware require you to claim your bonus or meet wagering requirements within a specific time, typically 30 days. Such deadlines should be prominently advertised on the casino’s website, and we also list them below for your convenience.

Finally, remember to enter the correct promo code while signing up or making your deposit. Otherwise, you may be exempt from redeeming your bonus. Watch out for typos and make sure to use the appropriate capitalization.

Delaware Online Casino Payment Methods

The most popular payment method at online casinos in Delaware is Bitcoin and altcoins, including Litecoin and Ethereum. Cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals are quick; your casino bankroll will reflect your transfer when your payment reaches your casino’s wallet. Bank transfers, VISA and Mastercard payments, checks, and person-to-person transfers are also available in some combination at most Delaware online casinos.

Withdrawals take between a few hours and a few days to process, depending on the chosen payment method and your standing at the casino; high-rollers have been known to request expedited withdrawals successfully. The minimum deposit limit ranges between $10 and $45, while the maximum varies by payment method. For example, credit and debit card deposits are usually capped at around $2,500, while crypto payments are often uncapped.

How to Play at a Delaware Casino

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to show you how easy it is to sign up and start gambling with Wild Casino:

Step 1: Create a Free Account:

Visit the Wild Casino website on your mobile or desktop device and click “Join Now” to launch the registration form:

Please make sure the information you enter is accurate because you’ll be asked to verify it by submitting a picture of a government-issued ID when you request a withdrawal.

Click “Create account” to continue. You can immediately start playing games in demo mode. To play for real money, proceed to the next step.

Step 2: Make a Deposit

Fire up the cashier and choose your preferred deposit option: Bitcoin, money order, wire transfer, or altcoins. Input a deposit amount and remember to fill out the “bonus code” field to claim your welcome bonus:

If you choose Bitcoin, Wild Casino will generate an address for your transfer.

Step 3: That’s it

You can now play any of the casino’s hundreds of slots and table games for real money from your desktop, smartphone, or tablet!

Wrapping Up

When it comes to online gambling, Delaware is a great place to be. There are three excellent land-based casinos in the small state, and online gambling for real money is legal and available to anyone within state lines and over the age of 18. Sign up with Wild Casino and start gambling today for the best selection of slots and excellent bonuses.

Ready to get started? Sign up for Wild Casino today and claim up to $3,000 in bonus cash with your first deposit!

FAQs

[Q1]Are casinos legal in delaware?[/Q1]

[A1]Yes. Delaware has legal brick-and-mortar gambling and was the first U.S. state to legalize online gambling.[/A1]

[Q2]Does Delaware have casinos?[/Q2]

[A2]Yes. The state is home to three land-based casinos.[/A2]

[Q3]What online casinos are there in Delaware?[/Q3]

[A3]Each of the state’s three land-based casinos offers a real money online casino in Delaware. You can also join one of the offshore gambling sites we recommend herein.[/A3]

[Q4]What is the best online casino in Delaware?[/Q4]

[A4]Wild Casino is the top provider in the state.[/A4]

[Q5]What is the largest casino in Delaware?[/Q5]

[A5]Dover Downs Hotel & Casino is the biggest, with over 2300 slots, video poker machines, and over 40 table games.[/A5]