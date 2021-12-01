Best Casinos in Georgia - Compare Online & Land Based Casinos in GA

If you’ve made your way to this page, it’s fair to assume you’re looking for insight into the best Georgia casinos. You might want to know whether such gambling institutions are legal in the Peach State. Perhaps you’d like to understand the different games on offer, or whether you can collect a casino bonus. Whatever your concern, this guide is here to answer all of your questions around casinos in Georgia.

The Best Georgia Online Casinos List 2021

Our expert team of researchers has taken the time to assess the very best online casino sites. Here’s our top ten:

Wild Casino – Overall Best Casino in Georgia

BetUS – One of the top Georgia casinos with a great app

Bovada – Best casino for wide selection of crypto bonuses

XBet – Top New Georgia online casino

MyBookie – Best Casino in Georgia for Blackjack

BetOnline – Excellent range of slots

Ignition – One of the best live dealer casinos in Georgia

Intertops – Well known international betting brand

MyB – Best Georgia Casino for Beginners

Red Dog – Terrific range of casino bonuses

Are Casinos Legal in Georgia?

At the moment, casinos are not legal in GA. Towards the start of 2021, lawmakers were discussing sports betting legislation, but that eventually collapsed. It appears that if anything is going to change in terms of gambling laws in Georgia, sports betting will likely come first. So for the foreseeable future, it looks as though casinos will remain prohibited.

Online Casinos in Georgia

The law is clear that neither land-based nor online casinos in Georgia are allowed. Don’t expect to see any GA-based operators launching a casino website any time soon.

Offshore Casino Sites

Although you may not legally play at a Georgia casino online, you can safely enjoy online wagering at offshore sites. Many online casinos exist around the world and they are licensed by reputable gaming bodies in places like Malta, Curaçao or Gibraltar.

Since their servers are not even based in the USA, let alone in Georgia, they are not beholden to the local laws. As a result, if you are able to visit the site, you will be able to open an account. To play at an offshore casino, make sure that their terms and conditions do not forbid players from the USA. Most such sites accept US Dollars via globally renowned payment methods like Visa, Mastercard or major e-wallets.

Land Based Georgia Casinos

If you’re looking for Georgia casino hotels and resorts, you’re out of luck. Due to the law prohibiting casinos in any form, there are no such land-based casinos. Watch this space for news of any upcoming regulatory changes.

Timeline of Georgia Casino Legislation

There is not much of a history of gambling in the Peach State. Pretty much all forms of wagering have been prohibited since the 1830s. Ever since, things have moved slowly in terms of gambling legislation, particularly when compared with other states.

1878 – After a briefly successful period, the sale of lottery tickets is banned, meaning no more legal gambling of any kind exists in GA.

1976 – Charity-based raffle and bingo games are legalized

1993 – Georgia’s state lottery is created

2011 – The discovery of internet cafes being used as illegal online casino dens leads to a state-wide crackdown

2012 – Lottery tickets can now be sold online

2015 – A well-known casino cruise ship, the Escapade, now operated by Tradewinds, sails for the final time after losing its license

2016 – A resolution from Ron Stephens proposes the creation of up to six new casinos in the state, but no progress is made.

2021 – Ron Stephens is once again involved with a House Resolution calling for the approval of a limited number of casino resorts in GA

Best Georgia Online Casinos Reviewed

Although online casinos are not strictly permitted in GA, there are many offshore sites at which you can safely play. Here are some of the very best sites, taken from our earlier list of casinos in Georgia.

1. Wild Casino – Overall Best Online Casino in Georgia

We rate Wild casino as the best online casino in Georgia for several reasons. First of all, let’s start with the choice of games. There’s plenty of classic casino table games, engaging live dealer products in high definition and a strong selection of video slots.

Secondly, there’s one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry. New players can bag up to $5,000 when registering by using the code WILD250 on their first deposit, followed by WILD100 over the next four. Deposit at least $20 to qualify and the rollover requirements is 35x the deposit plus bonus amount.

Finally, when it comes to technology, the site is extremely progressive. With more than 10 different cryptocurrency payment options and some of the most high-tech slots titles and speciality games, nobody can accuse Wild Casino of lagging behind the times.

Pros:

Lots of cryptocurrency options

Extremely attractive welcome package

Old school favourites like keno and video poker

Refer a Friend bonus

Specialist casino games including scratchcards

Cons:

Lacks 24/7 live chat support

2. BetUS – Massive bonus of up to $5,000

The BetUS casino has many attractive features for online gambling in Georgia, it has an extensive library of slots, including many innovative titles from top developer BetSoft. There’s also a huge choice of classic casino table games, not to mention live dealer products.

Top-notch customer support is available around the clock by telephone or live chat and there’s even a sportsbook too. No wonder BetUS claims to be the USA’s favourite wagering site.

But perhaps the most enticing feature of all is the hugely generous 150% casino welcome bonus. Worth as much as $5,000 to new players, all you need to do is deposit using the code CAS150. The bonus has a relatively low wagering requirement of 30x, too.

Pros:

Very generous welcome offer

Extremely low minimum bet requirements

Cryptocurrency payments accepted

Regular slots tournaments

Professional 24/7 customer service

Cons:

Would benefit from additional payment options

3. Bovada – Crypto friendly casino with a big reputation

Bovada is an internationally renowned Georgia sports betting and casino site, with a wide range of bonuses. Refer a friend to the site and earn yourself up to $125, not to mention a selection of cryptocurrency specific offers. The welcome offer at Bovada is also quite noteworthy.

Use the code CAWELCOME100 when making your first deposit to collect a 100% deposit match up to $1,000. When you’re ready to make a second and third deposit, use the Bovada promo code BV2NDCWB to claim two further 100% match bonuses. That’s a possible $3,000 up for grabs, with a low wager requirement of just 25x.

The collection of games found at Bovada is pretty nifty too. Live dealer games include roulette, blackjack and Super 6, while there’s also a range of more traditional online table games. You’ll find plenty of tournaments too, offering the chance to win extra prizes.

Pros:

Plenty of bonuses and promotions

Regular leaderboards and tournaments

Spanish language support

Award winning customer service team

Online poker available

Cons:

A few more live dealer games would be welcome

4. XBet – Top New Georgia online casino

Another popular sportsbook that has recently launched an online casino, XBet is definitely a site to watch. They already have a solid selection of live dealer games, not to mention classic casino titles such as craps, baccarat, roulette and blackjack.

XBet also offers a decent selection of video slots, including progressive jackpot titles. There are even regular tournaments and contests, allowing you to win additional prizes, free of charge. The site is secured with SSL encryption, there’s a solid range of safe payment methods and the customer service is excellent.

Register a new account at XBet casino and qualify for up to $500 in welcome bonuses. Make a deposit of at least $45 using the code XBC200 to receive a 200% match bonus on your first deposit. The maximum bonus award is $500 and there is a rollover requirement of 40x attached.

Pros:

Great choice of live dealer casino games

Free to enter blackjack tournaments

24/7 customer support options

Regular casino reload bonuses

Crypto payments accepted

Cons:

Would benefit from a few extra casino game providers

5. MyBookie – Best Casino in Georgia for Blackjack

Although you probably know MyBookie better for their impressive sportsbook offering, they also offer an online casino and it’s surprisingly good too. With a range of traditional table games and slots, not to mention some impressive live dealer products.

On top of that, there are lots of regular blackjack tournaments, progressive jackpots to be won and even a Refer a Friend bonus. You can deposit and withdraw using cryptocurrency, among other well-known payment methods, and the customer service is first class.

New customers can fill their boots with a 150% welcome bonus worth as much as $750. Register an account, deposit a minimum of $45 and use the MyBookie promo code MYB150 to take advantage of this offer. Be aware that the bonus carries a 40x rollover requirement.

Pros:

Generous $750 casino welcome bonus, plus other promotions

Wide choice of BetSoft casino games, a top industry supplier

Regular casino tournaments

Excellent customer support

Progressive jackpots

Cons:

Not as many payment methods as other casinos

Top Georgia Online Casinos Comparison

Here’s a quick rundown of the key features found at each of our highly recommended casinos for players in GA:

Casino Total Games Games Available Software Providers Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Wild Casino 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno BetSoft $5000 30x Bovada 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Real Time Gaming $3000 25x slots 40x other games BetOnline 150+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Rival Gaming $3000 40x BetUS 100+ Slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, keno Digital Gaming Solutions $5000 30x MyBookie 150+ Slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, keno BetSoft, Concept Gaming $750 30x Ignition 150+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Real Time Gaming $3000 25x Intertops 300+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Real Time Gaming $100 30x MyB 200+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno BetSoft $1000 30x Red Dog 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, keno Real Time Gaming $12250 35x Planet 7 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno BetSoft $4000 35x

How We Rank the Best Georgia Online Casinos

We’ve spent a lot of time discussing the top internet casinos in Georgia, but we haven’t really explained how we make these decisions. Our expert casino reviewers consider dozens of criteria, but here are some of the most important factors.

Range of games

What use is a casino without a solid selection of games? Since everyone has their own personal tastes, it’s important to offer a large amount of options, ensuring a good blend of classic titles and innovative products.

Software

One way to ensure a good selection of games, is to use industry-leading casino software suppliers. We prefer sites that work with award-winning, cutting-edge developers.

Betting limits

Casinos should be for everyone. We like to see low minimum bet limits, so that even the most casual players can join in the fun. But a top casino doesn’t forget the high rollers either. Special VIP bonuses and premium support for VIPs are key considerations too.

VIP tables

Continuing the theme, high rollers should have their own private space. This ensures they can get a seat at a table, as well as having appropriate betting limits. The very best casinos have all of this in hand.

Georgia casino bonuses

Some players place more importance on bonuses than anything else. Whether it’s a tempting welcome offer, promotions for repeat customers or even a loyalty program. We review all of these elements too.

Mobile experience

In these always-on times, what could be more important than a convenient mobile casino with a nice user interface? Whether it’s browser-based mobile casino sites, or native apps, we review every element of a mobile casino.

What Games Can You Play at Online Georgia Casinos?

The range of games available at online casinos today increases weekly, as creative games developers continue to push boundaries. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular games with casino players in the Peach State.

Blackjack

An absolute classic of the casino gaming floor, blackjack’s simplicity is appealing. But the element of skill is what keeps players coming back. With practice, you can even turn the game into a long-term profitable one.

Roulette

It would be impossible to imagine a casino without the iconic red, black and green roulette wheel. Another game that is simple to play, but one that offers the opportunity to rack up big wins in a short period of time. It’s easy to see why players love roulette.

Poker

Although some online casinos allow you to play traditional poker games against other players, most offer casino table game variations. Casino Hold’em, Caribbean Stud Poker and Three Card Poker are just a few popular titles.

Baccarat

Hugely popular across Asia, this is an extremely simple card game. All you need to do is pick a side that you think will have the highest value, or bet on a tie instead. Fast-paced, easy to pick up and very few rules to understand. What’s not to love?

Live Games

All of the classic table games above now come in a range of exciting live dealer variations. Double Ball Roulette, Lightning Blackjack and Dragon Tiger are just a few examples of notable live casino titles. All are presented by charming, engaging hosts that make you feel as if you’re really there in the casino.

Georgia Online Casino Software Providers

All online casino sites take their games from a software supplier. Whether we are talking about casino table games, video slots or even live dealer games. There are dozens of casino suppliers in the industry, with big names including Evolution Gaming, Play’N Go, Playtech, NetEnt and Microgaming.

Many of our top-rated casinos for players in GA feature Betsoft games. That’s understandable, since they offer a large back catalog of games, with a good mix between classic games and innovative features.

Casino Blackjack Games Roulette Games Other Games Software Providers Wild Casino 11 4 12 BetSoft BetUS 16 5 20 Digital Gaming Solutions Bovada 8 6 10 Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Real Time Gaming XBet 17 5 14 BetSoft MyBookie 22 6 13 BetSoft, Concept Gaming BetOnline 17 11 14 Rival Gaming Ignition 8 7 10 Real Time Gaming Intertops 6 2 1 Real Time Gaming MyB 20 5 6 BetSoft Red Dog 2 3 5 Real Time Gaming

Georgia Online Casino Bonuses

In such a competitive industry, companies need to dangle a carrot to incentivise players to join an online casino, and remain there. Here are some of the most popular offers and promotions found at casinos in GA.

Matched Deposits

Usually found as part of a welcome offer, the deposit match bonus is probably the most common casino offer. Make a real money deposit and the casino will reward you with an equal amount of bonus funds.

Free Spins

Sometimes awarded as part of a welcome package, but more often given out as a reward to loyal players, free spins are exactly what they sound like. Play popular video slots titles for the chance to win real money prizes. Only you don’t need to spend any cash to play, since the spins come for free!

No Deposit Bonuses

Many people are hunting for an online casino Georgia with no deposit bonus included. But these offers are a dying breed. That’s purely because of how valuable such offers are. You can sign up for a new account and you don’t even need to load it with real money, or even attach a payment method. Your bonus is immediately credited.

Bonus Terms & Conditions

It’s crucial to understand the terms and conditions of a bonus offer before you jump right in. This helps prevent potential disappointment when you think you’re entitled to a bonus that you actually haven’t qualified for.

Important features to consider are the rollover requirement, sometimes called the turnover or wagering requirements, as well as the bonus code. Here’s a handy little summer of the key Ts & Cs of the bonuses found at our top GA casinos.

Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Expiry Date Wild Casino $5000 WILD250 35x Ongoing BetUS $5000 CAS150 30x Ongoing Bovada $3000 CAWELCOME100 25x Ongoing XBet $500 XBC200 40x Ongoing MyBookie $750 MYB150 40x Ongoing BetOnline $3000 BOLCASINO 40x Ongoing Ignition $3000 No Code 25x Ongoing Intertops $100 No Code 30x Ongoing MyB $1000 No Code 30x Ongoing Red Dog $12250 WAGGINGTAILS 35x Ongoing

Georgia Online Casino Payment Methods

All of the best online casinos in Georgia provide a wide range of convenient and secure banking options. Here’s a comparison of the different deposit and withdrawal methods found at our favorite casino for players in GA.

Gambling Site Payment Methods Fees Wild Casino Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None BetUS Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None Bovada Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer None XBet Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person None MyBookie Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person None BetOnline Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person None Ignition Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None Intertops Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller None MyB Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person None Red Dog Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Neosurf None

How to Play at a Georgia Casino

Getting started at a casino in GA is extremely simple. Here’s a brief step-by-step guide to help you out, using Wild Casino as an example. But most online casinos follow a similar, if not identical process.

Step 1: Visit The Site

Navigate to the Wild Casino homepage, or whichever site you prefer. There will be a clearly marked button to click in order to progress. In this case, it’s the big orange “Join Now” button.

Step 2: Create An Account

You’ll be prompted to fill in a simple registration form. Provide your essential details, like age, name and address, to open your account.

Step 3: Verify Your Address

You should receive a confirmation email at the address you shared on the registration form. Open that email, click the validation link to verify your email and you’ll be able to log into your new account.

Step 4: Deposit Your Funds

Once you have logged in, navigate to the cashier section of the site. You’ll be presented with a list of deposit methods. Choose your preferred option and follow the on-screen instructions to load your account.

Step 5: Play Casino Games

That’s it! You are now free to enjoy your favorite online casino games. Good luck and remember to gamble responsibly.

Conclusion

So that wraps up our guide to casinos in the Peach State. You’ve learned all about the laws, the best sites of GA-based players and the type of games, bonuses and payment methods on offer.

If this article has put you in the mood to indulge in a few casino games, why not get involved right away? Register at Wild Casino today and earn up to $5,000 in casino bonuses.

FAQs

Does Georgia have casinos?

Since casino gambling is not legal in the state, there are no land-based casinos anywhere in the state. Due to the city’s size, you would expect to see some in the state capital at least. But there are no casinos in Atlanta Georgia either. The nearest physical casinos are found in nearby states, such as Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino in neighbouring North Carolina.

What online casinos are legal in Georgia?

The laws are clear when it comes to Georgia casinos being illegal. It applies to both land-based and online casinos. However, what if a site is based offshore and has no physical presence in the Peach State? These casinos are practically impossible for the authorities to police. So although international online casinos are not technically legal in GA, they are not explicitly illegal either. Try some of our recommended sites found on this page.

What is the best online casino in Georgia?

Everyone will have a unique view on what constitutes the best online casino in Georgia. Some people care most about attractive bonuses. Others are more interested in fast payouts, or the selection of games. But it’s safe to say that all of the sites named in this article are among the best wagering sites in the state.

What is the biggest casino in Georgia?

As mentioned elsewhere in this guide, there are no land-based casinos in the Peach State. However, you can find some riverboat casinos in Savannah Georgia and the surrounding area. The Emerald Princess II for instance, is situated roughly halfway between Jacksonville and Savannah.