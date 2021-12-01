Best Live Casinos - Claim Your Free Bonus Up To $5,000!

Live casinos let you bring the excitement of playing in-person in a casino into your home. With a live dealer casino, you can play blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and other classic casino games with a real dealer, no matter whether you’re at home or on the go.

In this guide, we’ll review the 10 best live online casinos in 2021 and help you choose the best one for you.

The Best Live Casinos USA List 2021

We played at dozens of live casinos to find the top options available today. Based on our experiences, here are the 10 best live online casinos right now:

Ignition – Overall Best Live Dealer Casino in 2021

SlotsLV – Best Live Gaming Interface

Wild Casino – Play Live Blackjack with up to $10,000 per Hand

Cafe Casino – Top Live Casino Welcome Bonus Offer

Bovada – Best Selection of Live Dealer Casino Games

XBet – HD-quality Live Gaming Feeds

BetOnline – Best Live Casino for Poker

MyBookie – High Roller Live Blackjack Tables

MYB Casino – Top Free Live Casino

BUSR – Best Live Casino Mobile App

Best Live Casinos Reviewed

Let’s take a closer look at the top live casinos to see what makes these sites stand out.

1. Ignition – Overall Best Live Dealer Casino in 2021

Ignition is our overall favorite live casino in 2021. With this online casino, you can play live blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6. There are dozens of tables, all available 24/7. What’s especially neat about Ignition is that you can choose your table based on the dealer, and then set your table limits based on how much you want to wager.

Ignition is also a great place to play live casino games because it hosts live poker tournaments. You can bet against other players and win cash prizes as you move up the ranks. If you just want to play a hand or two, there are always live sit ‘n go poker tables available.

Ignition offers new players 2 different welcome bonuses, each worth up to $1,500. You can claim one bonus for live table games, and another for live poker play. So, you can get up to $3,000 in cash just for joining Ignition!

Click here to visit Ignition.

Pros:

More than 30 live dealer tables

Set your table’s betting limits

Live poker tournaments and sit ‘n go tables

Up to $3,000 in welcome bonus cash

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live craps or keno

2. SlotsLV – Best Live Gaming Interface

SlotsLV is one of the most entertaining live casinos we’ve tested. The casino uses Real Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming to provide its live casino games, and the result is a platform that’s both immersive and incredibly easy to use. Although SlotsLV doesn’t have as many tables as other live dealer online casinos, each table transports you fully into the casino environment.

SlotsLV currently offers tables for blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6. There’s only one blackjack table, and it’s designed around the early payout version of this classic game. All live dealer tables are open 24/7, but with only 5 tables in total, they can get crowded on weekends.

The casino offers new players a 200% deposit match welcome bonus worth up to $1,000. So, if you deposit $500, you can hit the tables with $1,500 in your account. The bonus funds don’t expire, either, so you can take your time meeting the 30X wagering requirement.

Click here to visit SlotsLV.

Pros:

Immersive gaming experience

Live tables are open 24/7

Offers early payout blackjack

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Limited number of tables can get crowded

3. Wild Casino – Play Live Blackjack with up to $10,000 per Hand

Wild Casino is another of one of the best live casino sites available today. This live casino is especially good for high rollers, since it’s one of the only platforms that lets you wager up to $10,000 per hand of blackjack. By comparison, most other live casinos limit you to betting $2,500 per hand or less.

Wild Casino also has plenty of live tables to choose from. You’ll find 10 different blackjack tables, plus tables for American and European roulette, baccarat, and Super 6. Early payout blackjack tables payout 99.5% to players, so you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than what Wild Casino offers.

The casino offers new players a 250% deposit match worth up to $1,000, which is one of the most generous live casino offers we’ve seen. You have to meet the 35X wagering requirement within 30 days, however, so plan to bet big with the bonus funds.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

Bet up to $10,000 at high roller tables

Early payout blackjack with 99.5% payout

American & European roulette variants available

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Minimum bet is $5 per hand at cheapest blackjack tables

4. Cafe Casino – Top Live Casino Welcome Bonus Offer

For players in search of the best live casino bonus offer, we’ve found it at Cafe Casino. This live casino offers new players a 200% match on your first deposit up to $1,500. That’s a huge amount of money. Better yet, the funds don’t expire – so you can take your time exploring all of Cafe Casino’s tables with your bonus cash.

The drawback to Cafe Casino is that it has a limited number of real money live casino tables. There’s just one early payout blackjack table, 2 roulette tables, and a table each for baccarat and Super 6. All of the tables are open 24/7, but the blackjack table in particular can be busy at peak times.

Still, Cafe Casino offers a very nice experience for players. Live dealer games are powered by Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Real Time Gaming, 3 of the top software providers in the industry.

Click here to visit Cafe Casino.

Pros:

$1,500 welcome bonus offer

Bonus cash doesn’t expire

24/7 live tables

Excellent live gaming interface

Cons:

Relatively few live tables

5. Bovada – Best Selection of Live Dealer Casino Games

Bovada is right there with our top pick, Ignition, when it comes to offering a huge selection of online live casino games. This live online casino for real money has more than 30 live tables in total, including 2 dozen blackjack tables. When getting ready to play, you have the option to join current players at a table or to start your own table and set the table limits.

Bovada also offers live poker tournaments, which gives this platform a wider appeal. You’ll find weekly and monthly tournaments, sit ‘n go tables, and knockout tournaments. The casino pays out $1.5 million in weekly poker prizes, so there’s plenty of money on the table for top players.

Bovada offers new players a 100% deposit match welcome bonus worth up to $1,000. It can be used for live table games, but not for poker. The casino also offers a handful of ongoing promotions for players who deposit cryptocurrency instead of cash.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

24 live blackjack tables

Set your own table limits

$1.5 million in weekly poker prize money

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Smaller welcome bonus than top-ranked competitors

Top Live Casino Sites Comparison

Now that you’ve read more about the best live online casinos, check out the table below to see how they stack up in terms of games, bonus offers, and more.

Total Number of Games Live Games Available Software Providers Welcome Bonus Ignition 150 Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6, poker Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) SlotsLV 125 Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6 Real Time Gaming, Rival, Visionary iGaming 200% deposit match up to $1,000 Wild Casino 250 Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6 Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming 250% deposit match up to $1,000 Cafe Casino 150 Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6 Betsoft, Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming 250% deposit match up to $1,500 Bovada 150 Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6, poker Visionary iGaming, Rival, Real Time Gaming, Revolver Gaming and Makitone Gaming 100% deposit match up to $1,000 XBet 110 Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6 Betsoft 200% deposit match up to $500 BetOnline 150 Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6, poker Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma 100% deposit match up to $1,000 MyBookie 100 Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6 Betsoft, Concept Gaming 150% deposit match up to $750 MYB Casino 100 Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6 Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Nucleus Gaming 200% deposit match up to $1,000 BUSR 140 Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Super 6 Betsoft 150% deposit match up to $750

How to Compare Online Live Casinos

With so many great live offshore casinos to choose from, how do you decide which one is right for you? In this part of our guide, we’ll cover some of the important factors to consider when picking a live online casino in the USA.

Range of Games

One of the first things to look at when comparing the best live casino sites is what types of live games they offer. All of the sites we reviewed offer blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6. In addition, Ignition, Bovada, and BetOnline have live poker tournaments.

One way to further differentiate casinos is to look at what variations they have on popular games like blackjack and roulette. For example, Wild Casino offers both early payout and traditional blackjack. XBet and many other top live casinos offer both American and European roulette.

Software

The software that powers a casino’s live dealer tables is critically important. It impacts the quality of the live video feed and the seamlessness of betting and playing. In other words, the software defines your live casino experience.

There are dozens of live casino software providers, but the industry leaders are companies like Real Time Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Rival Gaming, Visionary iGaming, and Betsoft. You’ll notice in the table above that these names dominate the list of software providers used by the best live online casinos.

Betting Limits

A table’s betting limits define the minimum and maximum you can wager on any hand of blackjack or round of roulette. Many live casinos have a minimum wager of just $1 to make games more accessible, but some require a $5 bet.

For high rollers, it’s the maximum betting limit that’s important. Wild Casino stands out as one of the top casinos for high rollers because this live casino online offers a massive $10,000 betting limit on live blackjack.

VIP Tables

Some live casinos have dedicated VIP tables to cater to loyal players and high rollers. For example, MyBookie and MYB Casino offer Gold tables with limits up to $2,500 per hand. You don’t need to be part of a loyalty program to get into these tables, but you do need to be willing to bet a minimum of $100 per hand.

Live Casino Bonuses

All of the best live casinos offer welcome bonuses for new players. These can be worth a lot of money – for example, Cafe Casino offers $1,500 in bonus cash, and Ignition offers up to $3,000.

So, it’s worth paying close attention to bonus offers when choosing a live casino. We’ll break down the top live casino bonus offers in more detail below.

Mobile Experience

One of the best things about live casinos is that you’re not limited to betting at home. Many of the best live casino sites offer mobile apps or mobile-friendly sites so you can play on the go. These casino apps offer the same HD-quality feed as you’d get on your computer, plus a user experience that’s optimized around tapping to bet.

We tried out the mobile apps for all of the live casinos we tested, and were quite pleased with all of them. BUSR’s app stood out in particular since it offers a truly seamless experience for live blackjack and roulette.

What Games Can You Play at Live Casinos?

Live casinos offer several of the most popular casino table games, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6. At most of the live casinos we reviewed, you’ll find both early payout and traditional blackjack, as well as American and European variations of roulette.

Live casinos such as Ignition, Bovada, and BetOnline also offer live poker. You can join ongoing tournaments to win cash prizes, or join sit ‘n go tables to play just a few hands.

Some new casinos also offer live game show games like Monopoly and Wheel of Fortune. These are less popular than classic casino games, so you won’t find them at any of the top live casinos we covered.

Finally, it’s important to remember that all of the live casinos we reviewed have tons of virtual games as well. You can play slots, virtual poker, virtual blackjack, and more. Wild Casino stands out for playing online slots since it has more than 200 games available.

Best Live Casino Software Providers

The software underlying a casino’s live dealer tables is key to your gaming experience. So, it’s essential to choose a casino that uses trusted, industry-leading software.

We put together the table below so you can see which software providers power which live casinos, and how many tables each live casino has. You’ll notice that most of the best live casinos use software from Real Time Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Rival Gaming, Visionary iGaming, and Betsoft. All of these providers are highly experienced and widely used within the online gaming industry.

Blackjack Games Roulette Games Other Games Software Providers Ignition 24 4 4 Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming SlotsLV 1 2 2 Real Time Gaming, Rival, Visionary iGaming Wild Casino 10 4 4 Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming Cafe Casino 1 2 2 Betsoft, Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming Bovada 24 4 4 Visionary iGaming, Rival, Real Time Gaming, Revolver Gaming and Makitone Gaming XBet 6 2 4 Betsoft BetOnline 10 4 4 Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Magma MyBookie 9 2 4 Real Time Gaming MYB Casino 9 2 4 Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Nucleus Gaming BUSR 6 2 4 Betsoft

Bonuses at Live Dealer Casinos

Welcome bonuses at the best live casinos can add up to a lot of cash. Before you claim a bonus offer, it’s important to keep a few things in mind.

First, deposit match bonus offers typically don’t let you play at a live casino online for free. You still need to deposit money, and a wagering requirement specifies how much you need to bet before you can withdraw your cash and any winnings from your bonus.

Second, bonus funds don’t always last forever. Some live casinos, like SlotsLV and Cafe Casino, don’t put an expiration date on your funds. But at top gambling sites like Ignition and Wild Casino, you need to play through the wagering requirement within 30 days.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at bonus offers from the 10 best live casinos:

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Expiration Date Ignition 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed 50x 30 days SlotsLV 200% deposit match up to $1,000 HELLOSLOTS200 35x None Wild Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,000 WILD250 35X 30 days Cafe Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,500 No code needed 40x None Bovada 100% deposit match up to $1,000 CAWELCOME100 25X None XBet 200% deposit match up to $500 XBC200 40X 14 days BetOnline 100% deposit match up to $1,000 BOLCASINO 30X 30 days MyBookie 150% deposit match up to $750 MYB150 40X None MYB Casino 200% deposit match up to $1,000 MYBC200 40X None BUSR 150% deposit match up to $750 NEWCASINO150 40X None

How to Play at a Live Casino

Ready to start playing live casino games online? We’ll show you how to sign up for Ignition and play live blackjack, roulette, and more today!

Step 1: Sign Up for Ignition

To get started, head to Ignition’s website and click ‘Join Now.’ In the registration form, enter your name, email address, phone number, birthday, and zip code. You’ll also need to enter a password for your new account. Then click ‘Register.’

Step 2: Deposit Funds

Next, fund your Ignition account. This live casino online accepts credit and debit cards, Zelle, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash. If you use a credit card or bank account to fund your account, Ignition will double your deposit up to $2,000, split between casino games and poker. If you use Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash, Ignition will offer a 150% match up to $3,000. There’s no promo code required – the bonus is applied automatically.

Step 3: Start Playing

Now you’re ready to start playing live casino games and live poker at Ignition. From the casino lobby, click on ‘Live Dealer’ to see all the available tables. You can join a table with players, or start a new table and select the table limits. Click on any table to join and start playing!

Conclusion

Live casinos make it easier to play your favorite casino games while enjoying the full casino experience from anywhere. With the best live online casinos, you can play blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and more.

Ready to get started? Sign up for Ignition today and claim up to $3,000 in bonus cash with your first deposit!

FAQs

What online casinos have live dealers?

Some of the best live casinos include Ignition, SlotsLV, Wild Casino, Cafe Casino, and Bovada.

What is the best live casino?

We think the best live casino in 2021 is Ignition. Ignition offers dozens of live blackjack and roulette tables, plus live poker tournaments and sit ‘n go tables. Ignition also gives new players up to $3,000 in bonus cash.

Can you win real money at live casinos?

Yes, live dealer online casinos let you bet and win real money, just like you would at an in-person casino.

Are live casinos safe?

Live casinos should be licensed and use advanced encryption measures to keep players’ accounts secure. All of the top live casinos we reviewed have been in business for years and have a strong record of keeping players safe.

What live casinos have the best bonuses?

We think Ignition and Cafe Casino offer the best bonuses of any live casinos. Ignition offers up to $3,000 in cash split between its live dealer tables and poker tournaments. Cafe Casino will match new players’ first deposit 250% up to $1,500.