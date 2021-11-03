Best Casinos in New York - Compare Online & Land Based Casinos in NY

Casinos in New York State are a great place to enjoy playing table games and slots. Just like with sports betting in NY, residents have a choice of licensed land-based casinos and convenient online alternatives.

In this NY casino guide, we will go through the best casinos in the State and on the web. Since there are no licensed online casinos in New York, we will be focusing on licensed operators based offshore.

The Best New York Online Casinos List 2021

Below, you can find our recommendations for the top 10 best online New York casinos. We are continually updating this list we seek to keep you informed of the latest offers and games.

Wild Casino – One of the Best Online Casinos in New York.

Bovada – Great User Interface for both Mobile and Desktop.

BetOnline – The Best New York Online Casino for Game Selection.

BetUS – Top NY Casino for Cryptocurrency Payments and Offers.

MyBookie – Best NY Online Casino for Blackjack.

Ignition – Top Online Casino in NY for Live Dealer Games.

Intertops – Best Provider of Online Roulette Games in NY.

MyB – Great Online Casino for Beginners.

Red Dog – Superb Mobile Casino in NY.

Planet 7 – Best New York Online Casino for Customer Experience.

Are Casinos Legal in New York?

The Constitution of New York essentially prohibits any form of gambling with a few exceptions. State-run lotteries are allowed as is betting on horses and certain bingo and lottery games with a charitable goal. As with other states, casinos in New York are limited primarily to tribal land. In addition, however, up to seven land-based casinos may operate at any one time outside tribal land.

Online Casinos in New York

Online casinos in NY are effectively illegal. This means that no casino operator can be based or seek an operating license from the New York State Gaming Commission. Until recently, this has meant that the only way a resident could play slots, Poker, Blackjack, or any other table game would be by visiting a casino in New York City or the surrounding area. This has now all changed with the introduction of offshore casinos.

Offshore Casino Sites

Offshore casinos are online casinos that are owned and operated by companies based abroad. There are hundreds of such sites on the Internet, but they are not all the same.

Reputable offshore casino sites are licensed by competent jurisdictions, such as Panama or Curacao. In addition, they provide a safe and fair environment for users to play their favorite online casino games.

All the online casinos in New York listed on this guide are licensed offshore sites.

Land Based Casinos in New York

Here is a list of current land-based casinos in New York that are licensed to operate legally in the State:

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort – 873 NY-37, Hogansburg. Batavia Downs – 8315 Park Rd., Batavia. Del Lago Casino – 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo. Empire City Casino – 810 Yonkers Ave., Yonkers. Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack – 5857 NY-96, Farmington. Hamburg Gaming – 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg. Lakeside Entertainment – 271 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Monticello Casino & Raceway – 204 NY-17B, Monticello. Resorts World Casino – 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica. Resorts World Catskills – 888 Resorts World Dr., Monticello. Rivers Casino & Resort – 1 Rush Street, Schenectady. Saratoga Gaming and Raceway – 342 Jefferson St., Saratoga Springs. Seneca Allegany Casino – 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd., Salamanca. Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino – 1 Fulton St., Buffalo. Seneca Gaming – 11099 Erie Rd., Irving. Seneca Gaming – 5374 W Shore Rd., Oil Spring. Seneca Gaming – 768 Broad St., Salamanca. Seneca Niagara Casino – 310 4th St., Niagara Falls. Tioga Downs – 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. Turning Stone Resort Casino – 5218 Patrick Rd., Verona. Vernon Downs – 4229 Stuhlman Rd., Vernon. Yellow Brick Road Casino – 800 W. Genesee St., Chittenango.

Casinos in Upstate New York

The vast majority of licensed casinos in New York are located in the north. This is not surprising given the higher amount of tribal land upstate when compared to southern New York.

Indian Casinos in South New York

The majority of casinos in New York State are located in the north, but you can still find about five licensed establishments in the south. Four are located just north of NYC, whilst the fifth is based on Long Island.

Timeline of New York Casino Legislation

At the moment, New York is in the process of developing its mobile sportsbook legislation and has put further casino laws on the back burner. The following is a timeline of significant events that have helped shape the laws of casinos in New York State:

2021 – In July the Gaming Commission launches the RFA for mobile sportsbooks.

In July the Gaming Commission launches the RFA for mobile sportsbooks. 2013 – Several Upstate New York casinos are licensed by the State.

2011 – A federal law passes resulting in the closure and banning of any online casino in New York.

1993 – A bill allowing casinos in New York to operate on tribal land passes.

Best New York Online Casinos Reviewed

You are probably eager to start playing at a top-rated online casino in NY. Below, you can find our mini-reviews of the top five best casino sites in the State.

1. Wild Casino – One of the Best Online Casinos in New York

There are many reasons why we have chosen Wild Casino as the best online casino in New York. First, the platform is home to over 300 exciting games, including hundreds of online slots. At Wild Casino, you can also join a variety of table games, including both classic versions and fresh variants.

Another important reason for our choice is the variety of player bonuses at Wild Casino. Registered players can claim numerous match bonuses and offers of free spins throughout the week. The most loyal ones can also join the exclusive VIP program and receive additional benefits and personalized service.

You can start benefitting from Wild Casino’s promotions today by registering a new account. This online NY casino is offering a 250% match bonus of up to $1,000 with your first deposit. You can claim additional match bonuses on your next four deposits up to a maximum of $5,000. This offer comes with a 35x wagering requirement that must be fulfilled within 30 days. Enter promo code WILD250 with your first deposit and WILD100 when placing subsequent payments.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

A welcome bonus worth up to $5,000

Over 300 games are available

Very good choice of payment methods

$20 minimum deposit

Cons:

Limited choice of table game bonuses

2. Bovada – Great User Interface for both Mobile and Desktop

Bovada is one of the best New York online casinos for its user experience. You can access this top-rated entertainment platform from your favorite device, and you can also download the Android and iOS apps to launch your games quicker.

The Bovada casino offers hundreds of online slots and an equally appealing collection of table games. Its live dealer section lets you enjoy numerous versions of Baccarat, Blackjack, Poker, and Roulette games, including VIP tables and special variants.

There is also a good choice of payment options, with PayPal also included. However, since some payment fees reach 3%, many users opt to pay using one of the supported cryptocurrencies instead.

By joining Bovada today you can benefit from a three-part welcome package worth up to $3,000. You need to wager this bonus 25x within 30 days to withdraw your winnings. Enter promo code CAWELCOME100 to receive your Bovada welcome offer.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus

30+ live casino games

Accessible on desktop and mobile

Cryptocurrencies accepted

Cons:

Certain payment methods carry high fees

3. BetOnline – The Best New York Online Casino for Game Selection

BetOnline is one of the oldest online casinos in New York and is home to over 490 games. More than half of this number is made up of online slots, but BetOnline is also a great place to play online Poker and other popular table games. In fact, the casino has its own dedicated poker rooms that include high-stakes tables and Poker variants.

Through partnerships with BetSoft, Nucleus Gaming, and other top-ranking game providers, BetOnline Casino gives you plenty of opportunities to play games with daily or progressive jackpots. You can access these and all other games by visiting the main website or logging onto the iOS and Android apps.

Another great reason to join one of the best New York casinos is its generous welcome offer. Eligible players who register a new account can claim a 100% match bonus up to $3,000. This offer is split across your first three payments and comes with a rollover requirement of 30x in 30 days. Enter promo code BOLCASINO to claim this BetOnline promotion.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros:

Dedicated Poker platform

Massive selection of games

25+ live dealer tables

One of the best sportsbooks in NY

Cons:

Limited choice of ongoing bonuses for non-poker games

4. BetUS – Top NY Casino for Cryptocurrency Payments and Offers

If you’re looking to play at online casinos in New York using cryptocurrencies, you don’t need to look any further than BetUS. This online platform lets you pay using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum, providing you with very fast payouts at a low cost.

Another great reason to pay using crypto at this New York casino is the possibility to claim a very generous bonus. The BetUS welcome offer provides you with a 250% match bonus of up to $5,000. To qualify, your first deposit must be made using cryptocurrencies. Before you can withdraw any winnings you must fulfill a 30x rollover requirement in 14 days. Enter promo code CAS250 to receive your BetUS bonus.

As a registered BetUS player, you will be able to access over 250 slots, 35 virtual and live table games, and 20 video poker titles. These games are accessible across digital devices, directly through the casino’s main website.

Click here to visit BetUS.

Pros:

300+ casino games available

High match deposit percentage

Fast payouts with crypto

$10 minimum deposit

Cons:

Limited bonuses for USD payments

5. MyBookie – Best NY Online Casino for Blackjack

MyBookie is one of the best casinos in New York for Blackjack players. You can access over 20 different tables, including ones featuring a live dealer. Throughout the year, registered players can participate in exciting Blackjack tournaments featuring generous prize pools and other surprises.

It’s not only Blackjack that makes MyBookie one of the best New York casinos. This online platform offers a comprehensive range of slots and other games and is accessible across digital devices.

Moreover, it lets you pay using Bitcoin whilst benefitting from a lower minimum deposit of $25.

You can join MyBookie today and claim the generous, 150% welcome bonus worth up to $750. You will need to wager this welcome bonus 40x within 14 days to be able to keep your winnings. Enter the promo code MYB150 when placing your first deposit to receive your MyBookie new player bonus.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

High Blackjack payouts

30+ table games available

Generous welcome offer

Great variety of jackpot slots

Cons:

Higher than average rollover requirements

Top New York Online Casinos Compared

Now that you have better insight into some of the best New York casinos, let’s compare important features present across all platforms.

Online Casino Number of Games Types of Games Software Providers Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Wild Casino 300+ Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer Nucleus Gaming 250% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 35x Bovada 300+ Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer Real Time Gaming, Rival, Visionary iGaming Match deposit bonus up to $3,000 25x BetOnline 490+ Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer Real-Time gaming, DGS Match deposit bonus up to $3,000 30x BetUS 300+ Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer Digital Gaming Solutions, Nucleus Gaming, Visionary iGaming 150% match deposit bonus up to $5,000 30x MyBookie 200+ Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer Concept gaming, Betsoft 150% match deposit bonus up to $750 30x

How We Choose the Best New York Online Casinos

To rank our top 10 best online casinos in New York we carry out extensive research and analysis. There are many different factors that we take into consideration, and all these help us reach a result we are confident to share with you.

Here are some of the key features and characteristics which we consider when selecting the best New York online casinos.

Range of games

Whilst some users might enjoy playing online slots at a online casino in NY, others may prefer playing Blackjack or Poker. An important advantage of our recommended casinos is that you don’t need to settle for one or the other. Instead, you can enjoy playing hundreds of exciting games, including the latest video slots and table game variants.

Software

To provide you with a comprehensive choice of casino games, the best operators partner with multiple software developers. This ensures that you get a variety of game genres and variants.

Betting limits

The best online casinos in NY are able to cater to different players and bankrolls. By playing on our recommended sites you will be able to pick games that match your wallet, whether it’s $1 bets or high roller tables.

VIP tables

If you’re looking for an exclusive experience with high-stakes table games, we recommend you visit the VIP tables available at most of our recommended online casinos in New York. Here you can enjoy playing at special Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat, and Roulette tables meant especially for VIPs and high rollers.

New York casino bonuses

When you sign up and deposit funds at any of the online NY casinos listed on this page you will receive a welcome bonus. Once you use up this reward, you can claim an endless number of ongoing promotions and bonuses.

Mobile experience

Even though there are plenty of NY casino betting sites available, we only feature the very best ones. Some require you to download a mobile app whilst others provide a mobile-optimized website that you can access from any mobile browser. No matter how you connect, you can look forward to playing your favorite casino games from anywhere and at any time.

New York Online Casino Games

The two main game categories found at online casinos in New York State are slots and table games. The latter are sometimes referred to as casino games since slots can be found in other establishments as well.

The main types of table games are Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, and Baccarat. All of these games are played on virtual or real tables. In many cases, players get to play against the dealer or house, and the games follow the same rules as in land-based establishments.

Here is a handy table that outlines the variety of these games at our recommended New York casinos:

Online Casinos Slots Table Games Other Games Wild Casino 300+ 19 15 Bovada 300+ 28 22 BetOnline 490+ 26 18 BetUS 300+ 21 25 MyBookie 200+ 36 15 Ignition 150+ 38 22 Intertops Casino 200+ 5 5 MyBCasino 180+ 19 10 Red Dog Casino 220+ 11 8 Planet 7 Casino 150+ 12 12

New York Online Casino Software Providers

To provide this variety of casino games, these operators rely on a number of different software providers. These companies are leaders in the industry, making use of the latest technologies to provide an ultra-realistic and entertaining experience.

BetSoft games, for example, are known for delivering a cinematic gaming experience. Many of their 170+ games include animated introductions as well stunning, in-play graphics. RTG, another top casino provider, is best-known for its unique bonus features and sizeable progressive jackpots.

The following table compares the number of games and primary software providers of each New York casino:

Online Casinos Type of Games No. of Blackjack Games No. of Roulette Games Software Providers Wild Casino Slots, table games, video poker 11 8 Nucleus Gaming Bovada Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer, sportsbook, horse racing 24 4 Real Time Gaming, Rival, Visionary iGaming BetOnline Slots, table games, video poker, sportsbook, horse racing, tournaments 17 9 Real-Time gaming, DGS BetUS Slots, table games, video poker, sportsbook, horse racing, tournaments 17 5 Digital Gaming Solutions, Nucleus Gaming, Visionary iGaming MyBookie Slots, table games, video poker, live dealer 28 8 Concept gaming, Betsoft Ignition Slots, table games, video poker, virtual sports 31 7 Bodog Intertops Casino Slots, table games, video poker, tournaments, sportsbook 3 2 Real-Time Gaming MyBCasino Slots, table games, video poker, live dealers 14 5 Betsoft, Concept Gaming Red Dog Casino Slots, table games, video poker, live dealers 8 3 Real-Time Gaming Planet 7 Casino Slots, table games, video poker, live dealers 7 5 Realtime Gaming, Visionary iGaming,

Bonuses & Free Spins at New York Online Casinos

Whenever you register a new account on any of our recommended online casinos in NY you can look forward to receiving an exciting welcome offer. Once you’ve exhausted this first offer, you can look forward to a variety of ongoing rewards.

One of the most common types of New York casino rewards is matched bonuses. With such offers, you can instantly increase the value of your deposit by a certain percentage. It’s quite common to find 100% match bonus offers at our recommended casinos in New York. In some cases, however, you will also find 150% or even 250% match offers available.

Another popular type of offer is free spins. These are low-cost rewards that online casinos in NY enjoy giving to new and registered users. Bonus spins may be rewarded as part of a welcome package or to existing players who complete certain tasks.

The third type of bonus rewarded by casinos in New York is the no deposit bonus. This is extremely popular since it provides a reward that is not linked to a deposit. However, it is extremely difficult to come across. You can, however, get something similar through refer-a-friend promotions.

In addition to all the above promotions, the best New York online casinos operate either a VIP or loyalty program, or sometimes both. Through such programs, the casino is able to incentivize players to keep choosing it over its competitors and, in return, receive personalized gifts and rewards. One such reward is often cashback, where players receive a percentage of wagered or deposited funds back in cash.

Let’s have a look at the main welcome offers provided by these online casinos in New York State:

Online Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Expiry Period Wild Casino 250% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 WILD250 35x None Bovada Match deposit bonus up to $3,000 CAWELCOME100 25x None BetOnline Match deposit bonus up to $3,000 BOLCASINO 30x 30 days BetUS 150% match deposit bonus up to $5,000 CAS150 30x 14 days MyBookie 150% match deposit bonus up to $750 No code 30x None

New York Casino Bonus Terms and Conditions

Before claiming any of the casino bonuses you should always read the associated terms and conditions. Whilst it isn’t fun to read through the fine print, the T&Cs list important rules that you need to follow in order to withdraw your winnings.

Some of the most important terms to be aware of are wagering requirements, minimum deposit limits, offer validity, and excluded games or payment methods.

New York Online Casino Banking Methods

One of the advantages of picking an online casino in NY from our list is the ability to pay using convenient payment methods. Even though these casinos are located offshore, they are eager to welcome players from NY. As a result, they accept payments in USD through a number of popular methods.

Since online payments, especially withdrawals, can be slow and expensive, the majority of our recommended casinos in New York let you also pay using cryptocurrencies. In this way, you will benefit from lower transaction fees and much quicker payouts. Moreover, you can benefit from superior rewards and offers if you choose to pay using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or any other supported crypto.

Here is a table outlining the main payment methods accepted by our top online casinos in NY:

Online Casino Accepted Payment Methods Fees Payout Times BetOnline Visa, Mastercard, Person to Person, Money Order, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tether None Up to 48 Hours Bovada Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin None 24 Hours Wild Casino Visa, Bitcoin, Mastercard, Amex, Ripple, Ethereum, Stellar, Bitcoin Cash None 24 Hours MyBookie Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum None Up to 48 Hours BetUS Credit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bank wire None Up to 48 Hours

How to Get Started at a New York Casino

If you’ve never used an online casino in New York before, we’re about to show you how simple it is. For this example, we have picked Wild Casino since we consider it to be the best overall casino in New York. By signing up today, you can benefit from a 250% match bonus of up to $1,000 and additional bonuses on your next four deposits.

Step 1: Casino Registration

Visit the Wild Casino website and click on ‘Join Now’ to start the registration process. All you need to do is fill in the form with your details, including a valid email address and mobile number.

Step 2: Email Verification

You will receive an automated email to confirm your address. Click on the link within the email to verify your address. You will need to complete this step before being allowed to make a deposit.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Visit the cashier’s cashier page to select your preferred payment method and complete your first payment. Remember to deposit a minimum of $20 to claim your welcome offer and to enter the promo code WILD250.

Step 4: Play Games

With funds in your account, you are ready to start playing your favorite online slots and table games. Visit the casino’s lobby to browse through the complete game catalog. When you have found your game, click on it to load it. Set the value of your first wager and follow the on-screen instructions to start a new round.

Conclusion

Online casinos in New York are more accessible than ever now that licensed offshore sites are offering their platforms to NY residents. By now you should have a clear understanding of both land-based and online casinos in NY and are probably eager to play your first game.

Fortunately, you’ve got all you need to play online slots and table games right in front of you. By using our links you will be taken directly to the online casino in NY of your choice. From there, you can register and claim your welcome bonus. Click here to sign up with Wild Casino for your welcome bonus up to $5,000!

FAQs

How many casinos are there in New York state?

At the moment there are just over 20 casinos in New York State.

What is the most best casino in New York?

The best online casino in NY is Wild Casino. It offers players in the State over 300 games and a five-part welcome bonus worth up to $5,000.

Are there Indian casinos in New York?

Yes, the absolute majority of licensed casinos in New York are operated on tribal land.

Are online casinos legal in New York?

No, online casinos are not allowed to be based in NY. However, if you are a NY resident you can play at our recommended and licensed offshore casino sites.

What is the best online casino in New York?

We consider Wild Casino to be the best casino in New York. Apart from offering a great selection and variety of games, it offers generous offers and a fair environment.