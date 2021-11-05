Best Casinos in Oklahoma - Compare Online & Land Based Casinos in OK

Oklahoma casinos are available in both physical locations and websites. The Sooner State has a long history of sports betting and casinos and even though land-based casinos are somewhat limited, there are plenty of online casinos in Oklahoma.

In this Oklahoma casino guide, we will explore the different ways to play your favorite slots and table games. We will list licensed casinos in Oklahoma and showcase our top recommendations for online casino sites.

The Best Oklahoma Online Casinos List 2021

If you’re eager to start playing casino games right now, you would probably prefer online sites rather than land-based establishments. The following are the very best Oklahoma casinos, featuring hundreds of great titles and generous signup bonuses.

Bovada – Best Overall Oklahoma Casino.

Wild Casino – Generous Welcome Casino for OK Residents.

BetOnline – Best Oklahoma Online Casino for Blackjack.

BetUS – Best Payout Casino in Oklahoma for Crypto.

MyBookie – Superb Range of Ongoing Offers and Promotions.

Ignition – One of the Best Online Casinos in Oklahoma for Live Games.

Intertops – Top Provider of Roulette Games in OK.

MyB – Best Online Casino in Oklahoma for Beginners.

Red Dog – Great Selection of Video Poker Casino Games in OK.

Planet 7 – One of the Best Casinos in Oklahoma for Customer Support.

Are Casinos Legal in Oklahoma?

In 2021, casinos in Oklahoma can only operate legally if they are based on tribal land. Whilst certain gambling, such as bingo and lotteries, are allowed to operate through the State, casino games, including slots, can only be played on reservations. Oklahoma counts over 100 native casinos, however, these can be quite far and inconvenient for city dwellers.

Whilst there is increasing public support to update the laws, the State faces stiff opposition from Native American Tribes.

There is, however, an alternative to visiting these establishments. You can play your favorite casino games on reputable offshore casino sites.

Oklahoma Online Casinos

Oklahoma online casino laws remain in limbo as State legislatures and tribal land representatives cannot reach a consensus. As a result, it is illegal for a business to be based in Oklahoma and operate an online casino.

However, it is not illegal for residents to sign up to an offshore casino and play slots, Roulette, Blackjack, and other games online.

Offshore Casino Sites

When we mention offshore casino sites we are referring to online casinos that are based and regulated in a foreign country. These websites provide hundreds of games for you to enjoy and are regulated by experienced jurisdictions, such as Panama or Curacao.

One of the most important characteristics of an offshore casino site is its reputation for paying out winnings. There have been occasions where non-reputable sites failed or were slow to pay out. This is why we recommend that you only use the offshore Oklahoma casinos listed on this page. These have an established reputation for paying out to OK residents and to be fair and respectful with their players.

Land Based Casinos in OK

There are around 100 legal land-based casinos in Oklahoma. These are all based on tribal land and provide a combination of slot machines, table games, and sometimes, casual games. The opening hours and size of each casino are different, so before you visit, it might be a good idea to check if your favorite game genre is available.

Here is the list of the main land-based Oklahoma casinos:

Ada Gaming Center – 1500 N Country Club Rd, Ada, OK 74820. Apache Casino Hotel – 2315 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73501. Buffalo Run Casino – 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd, Miami, OK 74354. Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs – 20900 S 4200 Rd, Claremore, OK 74019. WinStar World Casino – Thackerville – 777 Casino Ave, Thackerville, OK 73459.

Oklahoma Casino Legislation Timeline

Unfortunately, the State’s road towards legalizing different forms of gambling has been met by significant opposition by various parties. This phenomenon is not unique to Oklahoma but is shared amongst many US States.

The following is a summarized timeline of Oklahoma casino legislation:

2021 – The number of Native American Tribes fighting for the introduction of legal sports betting in OK increases.

2013 – Tribes are not allowed to offer online sportsbooks in Oklahoma.

2004 – Land-based casinos in Oklahoma become legal on tribal land according to the Tribal Compact.

1992 – Lotteries, bingo, and raffles are allowed across the State, including tribal land.

1982 – Horse racing becomes legal at licensed racetracks in the State.

Top Oklahoma Online Casinos Reviewed

Let’s have a closer look at the top five best Oklahoma casinos.

1. Bovada – Best Overall Oklahoma Casino

Bovada is our top pick for the best online casino in Oklahoma. It is easy to use and accessible across devices, the casino offers an extensive selection of virtual and live games. In fact, Bovada is a popular destination for players of online Baccarat, Roulette, Poker, and Blackjack.

The payment methods available at Bovada are also comprehensive. Debit and credit cards are popular and convenient but can be expensive due to their fees. This is why the casino also accepts various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. The casino’s minimum payment limits are $10, although certain methods require a higher minimum value.

By registering a new Bovada account you will be able to double your first three deposits by up to $3,000. Before you withdraw your bonus you must wager it 25 times. Use promo code CAWELCOME100 on your first deposit to receive your Bovada welcome offer.

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus

30+ live casino games

Good choice of online slots and casual games

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Certain payment methods carry fees

2. Wild casino – Generous Welcome Casino for OK Residents

Wild Casino offers one of the best user experiences and is ideal for both desktop and mobile gameplay. This online casino offers a great variety of games, including table games that are available both in a virtual and live format.

The live dealer games are provided by several top provides, including BetSoft and Nucleus Gaming. These are two renowned providers of ultra-realistic table games full of thrills and excitement. They include Blackjack and Roulette classics, as well as numerous variants with unique side bets and higher stakes.

The rewards new and existing players through a number of exciting offers and promotions. You can get even more rewards by joining the exclusive VIP program.

When you register a new account with Wild Casino you will be able to claim a 250% match bonus of up to $1,000. This is one of the most generous promotions offered by online casinos in California and comes with a wagering requirement of 35x. Enter promo code WILD250 to claim your first deposit bonus.

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus worth up to $5,000

Great selection of live dealer games

Very good choice of payment methods

Awesome variety of online slots

Cons:

Relatively high wagering requirement

3. BetOnline – Best Oklahoma Online Casino for Blackjack

BetOnline is probably the best online casino in Oklahoma for table games, especially Blackjack. This online platform offers a great selection of Blackjack and Poker tables, including high-stakes tables and popular variants.

You can play these and all other games by visiting the casino’s website or downloading the Android or iOS app.

Another great reason to choose BetOnline is its range of supported payment methods. You can pay using either USD or cryptocurrencies, but either way, you get instant deposits and fast withdrawals. Some of the methods available at BetOnline include Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

This is one of the Oklahoma casinos that is offering a 100% match deposit bonus worth up to $,3000. With this offer, your first three deposits will be doubled. You must fulfill a 30x wagering requirement within 30 days. Enter promo code BOLCASINO to claim this BetOnline promotion.

Pros:

Great selection of Blackjack and Poker

200+ online slots

Crypto-friendly casino

One of the best sportsbooks in CA

Cons:

Only one free withdrawal per month

4. BetUS – Best Payout Casino in Oklahoma for Crypto

BetUS is one of the best online casinos in Oklahoma for players that enjoy using crypto. This platform accepts payments in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum, providing fast payouts at a very low cost. You can also pay in USD using a variety of payment methods, including cards, eWallets, and bank transfers.

Apart from supporting crypto payments, BetUS is amongst the best Oklahoma casinos for game variety. A registered account will give you access to over 250 slots, 35 table games, and over 20 video poker titles. These are available both on computer and mobile.

BetUS might not be one of the new casinos in Oklahoma, but it is still very eager to get you to sign up. You can get a 250% crypto match deposit bonus of up to $5,000 with your first payment. This offer has a 30x rollover requirement that you must fulfill in 14 days. Use promo code CAS250 to receive your BetUS welcome bonus.

Pros:

300+ casino games available

Blackjack-friendly bonuses

Fast payouts with crypto

Comprehensive sportsbook and racebook available

Cons:

Limited time to fulfill wagering requirement

5. MyBookie – Superb Range of Ongoing Offers and Promotions

MyBookie is a top online casino in Oklahoma for ongoing promotions. Registered users can claim a variety of match deposit bonuses and free spins each week. Better still, offer terms are reasonable and extremely fair. This casino includes a generous refer-a-friend bonus which gives you a 250% match on your friend’s first deposit.

MyBookie Casino also provides a good choice of online slots and other games, including Blackjack and Poker. These include video slots featuring lucrative progressive jackpots provided by top developers, including BetSoft. What’s more, MyBookie is also the best online casino in Oklahoma for payouts, with an average of 96% returns to players.

The casino’s welcome promotion consists of a 150% match deposit bonus of up to $750. Like many other California casinos, MyBookie requires you to wager your bonus 40x. Use promo code MYB150 to activate your MyBookie welcome bonus today.

Pros:

High Blackjack payouts

24/7 live chat support

Generous welcome offer

Great variety of jackpot slots

Cons:

Higher than average rollover requirements

Best Oklahoma Online Casinos Compared

Let’s compare key features of the best Oklahoma casinos, including the number of games and their respective welcome offers.

Casino Total Number of Games Available Oklahoma Games Available Software Providers Welcome Bonus Wager Requirement Bovada 172 172 Rival, Realtime Gaming, Real time Gaming, Revolver Gaming, Spinomenal 125% up to $1,000 25x Wild casino 270 270 Betsoft, PureRNG, Fresh Deck Studios, Nucleus Gaming 250% up to $1,000 35x BetOnline 166 141 Betsoft, Spinomenal, Nucleus Gaming, Platipus, Fresh Deck Studios, Rival 100% up to $1,000 30x BetUS 289 289 Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Magma, Nucleus Gaming 50% up to $625 30x MyBookie 259 259 Betsoft, Rival, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming 150% up to $750 10x Ignition 182 182 Revolver Gaming, Rival, Realtime Gaming 150% up to $1,500 25x Intertops 136 136 Realtime Gaming 125% up to $1,000 N/A MyB 188 188 Nucleus Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, Visionary iGaming 200% up to $1,000 30x Red Dog 259 259 Realtime Gaming, Visionary iGaming 225% up to $100 35x Planet 7 160 160 Realtime Gaming 200% up to $4,000 30x

How We Choose the Best Oklahoma Online Casinos

To rank the best Oklahoma casinos, our team carries out extensive research. Here are a few of the features and attributes that we consider.

Range of games

It is important that the best online casinos in Oklahoma provide a great selection of games. This choice should always include at least a hundred or more online slots and a decent selection of table games.

Software

To ensure that the quality of their games is high, the best online casinos in Oklahoma partner with several well-known software providers. By signing up to our recommended casinos you will be able to enjoy the animated and thrilling slots provided by NetEnt and the ultra-realistic live dealer games powered by Evolution Gaming.

Betting limits

Whilst most online casinos cater to smaller betting limits, only the best are capable of handling higher limits. This is why high rollers tend to flock to online casinos such as Bovada and Ignition. These sites provide table games with upper limits of $2,500 and online slots with limits of $100.

VIP tables

Throughout our recommended Oklahoma casinos you will be able to join exclusive VIP tables featuring high-stakes and limited seating.

Oklahoma casino bonuses

When you sign up with any online casino listed on this guide you will be able to claim a generous welcome offer. Once you have exhausted this reward, you can look forward to a variety of ongoing offers that include reload bonuses and free spins.

MyBookie is a great example of this. The renowned online casino and sportsbook offers a welcome bonus worth up to $750 along with several weekly offers.

Mobile experience

Gambling apps are a popular way to play at Oklahoma casinos. Commonly available for Android and iOS devices, they provide a quick and easy way to start playing in seconds.

Even though not all top-rated casinos in Oklahoma offer downloadable apps, they provide a superb mobile experience through their website. In fact, when you access these sites using a mobile browser you’ll be able to play your favorite games without needing to download any software.

Oklahoma Online Casinos Games

There are a number of popular casino games in Oklahoma beyond online slots. If you appreciate games that benefit from some amount of skill, then you’ll enjoy these table games:

Blackjack: At our top-rated Oklahoma casinos you will be able to enjoy the classic version of the game along with several variants. These include ones with better payouts and optional side bets.

Roulette: Roulette is a wheel-based game that is extremely popular at Oklahoma casinos. This classic game comes in various versions, including ones with faster gameplay or a live show setting.

Baccarat: The card game that was once exclusively available to the upper class has made its way throughout Oklahoma casinos. You can enjoy playing different versions of Baccarat provided by top game creators, and remember to check the rules of the game if you’re unsure how to play.

All these and other casino table games come in both virtual and live formats. In many cases, you’ll be able to play virtual versions for free in demo mode, giving you a great opportunity to learn the basic rules.

Oklahoma Online Casino Software Providers

The games that are featured on any Oklahoma online casino are provided by game developers. There are hundreds of such companies around the world, but only a limited number provide the very best games around.

By joining our recommended casinos you will be able to experience the masterful creations provided by top brands including Real Time Gaming, BetSoft, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming.

The following table should help you understand which game providers are available at particular Oklahoma casinos:

Casino Blackjack Games Available Roulette Games Available Other Games Software Providers Bovada 8 4 140 Rival, Realtime Gaming, Real time Gaming, Revolver Gaming, Spinomenal Wild casino 13 8 225 Betsoft, PureRNG, Fresh Deck Studios, Nucleus Gaming BetOnline 5 2 145 Betsoft, Spinomenal, Nucleus Gaming, Platipus, Fresh Deck Studios, Rival BetUS 26 4 170 Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, Magma, Fresh Deck Studios MyBookie 22 7 170 Concept Gaming, BetSoft Ignition 31 7 96 Revolver Gaming, Rival, Realtime Gaming Intertops 6 1 290 Realtime Gaming MyB 18 5 75 Concept Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, Visionary iGaming Red Dog 8 3 290 Realtime Gaming Planet 7 6 1 290 Realtime Gaming

Bonuses at Oklahoma Online Casinos

You can find a variety of welcome and ongoing bonuses at reputable Oklahoma casinos. These can take many different forms, such as:

Match deposit – This is an offer that tops up your deposit by a certain percentage.

Free spins – Bonus spins can be used on one or more online slots and are rewarded when a player has completed a particular task.

No deposit bonuses – These rewards provide you with a gift for signing up or referring a friend.

Cashback offers – This type of reward gives you back a percentage of your deposits or wagers for a particular period.

The following table outlines the main welcome bonuses provided by online casinos in Oklahoma:

Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wager Requirement Expiry Date Bovada 100% match bonus up to $1,000 CAWELCOME100 25x N/A Wild casino 250% match bonus up to $1,000 WILD250 35x 30 days BetOnline 100% match bonus up to $1,000 BOLCASINO 30x 30 days BetUS 250% crypto match bonus up to $5,000 INSIDERS 30x 14 days MyBookie 150% match bonus up to $750 MYB150 40x 14 days Ignition 100% match bonus up to $1,00 N/A 25x N/A Intertops 125% up to $1,000 SIGNUP100 60x N/A MyB 200% match bonus up to $1,000 JBOS50 30x N/A Red Dog 100% Bitcoin match bonus up to $750 225% up to $100 35x N/A Planet 7 200% welcome bonus WELCOME200 30x N/A

Bonus Terms and Conditions

Before claiming any online casino bonus it is important that you read and understand the relevant terms and conditions. The best casinos in Oklahoma publish their terms right next to the offer’s main details, making it easy for you to read through them.

When you’re reading the terms, keep an eye out for important information, such as wagering requirements, minimum deposit, offer validity, and eligible games.

Oklahoma Online Casino Banking Methods

There are many convenient ways to pay at the best Oklahoma casinos. Most methods provide instant transfers and all options featured are safe and trustworthy. In many cases, you can also pay using cryptocurrencies, allowing you to benefit from superior offers and lower fees.

Here is a table showing the main payment methods available at these Oklahoma casinos:

Casino Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Deposit Fees Withdrawal Fees Payout Time Bovada Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Up to 15.9% for credit card withdrawals $10 1 – 24 hours Wild Casino Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, USD Coin, Stellar, Ripple, 7.5% fee for debit or credit card deposits $25 1 – 24 hours BetOnline Bitcoin, Ripple., Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Person to Person One free withdrawal per month, $30 per withdrawal thereafter $10 1 – 48 hours BetUS Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank transfer No crypto fees, credit card fees may apply $10 1 – 24 hours MyBookie American Express, Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, eCheck, MoneyGram, Credit cards fees up to 6% $45 24 – 48 hours Ignition Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Bitcoin, Ripple., Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bank transfer No deposit or withdrawal fees $20 1 – 48 hours Intertops MasterCard, Visa, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Up to 8% or $60 per withdrawal $20 1 – 48 hours MyB AMEX, Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin No crypto fees, credit card fees may apply $45 3 – 5 days Red Dog American Express, Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, eCheck, bank transfer No crypto fees, credit card fees may apply $20 – $30 3 – 5 days Planet 7 Visa, Mastercard, Discover Card, Bitcoin No fees for deposits or withdrawals $10 7 – 10 days

How to Get Started at an Oklahoma Casino

In the following section we’re going to look at how to register a new casino account, deposit funds, and start playing for the first time. As an example we’ve taken Bovada as it is ranked at the number one Oklahoma online casino. Remember that by signing up to Bovada today you can benefit from a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000.

Step 1: Register

Visit the Bovada Casino website and click on ‘Join’. Fill in the form with your basic details, remembering to include an email address and mobile number.

Step 2: Verify

You will need to verify your email address before placing your first deposit. Click on the link included in the confirmation email to complete this step.

Step 3: Deposit

On the cashier page, you will be able to choose your preferred payment method. Remember to deposit a minimum of $20 to claim your welcome offer and to enter the promo code CAWELCOME100.

Step 4: Play

In the casino’s lobby, you can browse through the game selection and start playing your favorite game. Once you load the game, select the value of your wager and follow the instructions to start a new round.

Conclusion

Even though Oklahoma casinos are hard to find near you, you can still find a great variety online. By choosing our recommended casinos you can be sure of getting a safe and fair environment where to play hundreds of popular games. Get your casino welcome bonus – up to $3,000!

FAQs

Are online casinos legal in Oklahoma?

Whilst there are no online casinos registered in Oklahoma you can still play at a number of offshore casino sites.

Which casino in Oklahoma pays out the most?

Bovada, Wild Casino, and Intertops are known to pay out between 90% – 95%, although every one of our recommended casino sites has a reputation for high payouts.

What is the best online casino in Oklahoma?

Bovada is the best online casino, providing hundreds of great games and a welcome bonus worth up to $3,000.

Can I gamble online in Oklahoma?

Yes, you can gamble at a number of reputable casino sites that are licensed offshore.

Can you win real money at online casinos in Oklahoma?

Yes, when you play with real money at our recommended offshore casino sites you have the opportunity to win and withdraw real money.