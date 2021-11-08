Best Casinos in Texas - Compare Online Casinos in TX

Gaming is a popular pastime in Texas and there are many casinos in Texas you can use to access the games you want to play.

Here we take a closer look at the Texas casinos on offer, rank them to show our best, explain all you need to know about gaming online, at land-based casinos, and how you can get involved.

The Best Texas Online Casinos List 2021

Many casinos in Texas are available to players, and we have taken a look at them, compared what is on offer, and compiled our list of the best Texas casinos online.

Wild Casino – The best Texas online casino for promotions and offers

Bovada – Huge range of casino games to enjoy with this prominent online provider

BetOnline – A fantastic TX casino for slots

BetUS – A casino offering a friendly and easy to use interface

MyBookie – A huge name Texas casino

Ignition – Look out for a great range of live studio games

Intertops – One of the best online casinos in Texas for table gaming

MyB – Excellent mobile service for players

Red Dog – One of the best Texas casinos for promotions and bonuses

Planet 7 – Look out for a great range of recurring promotions you can use

Are Casinos Legal in Texas?

The Texas casino bill means that casino gaming in Texas is not legal, except for a couple of exceptions. The first of these is that casinos are allowed to operate on tribal lands, and there are some of these in Texas that we will explain shortly.

Secondly, offshore gambling is allowed in Texas, with casinos from elsewhere offering their services to players inside Texas. It is not illegal to access these, and many USA players do that if they want to play at home online.

Texas Online Casino Law

The online law for Texas casinos is relatively simple to follow, even if it has its complications. As things stand at the moment, legalized online gambling in Texas is not allowed. This means that operators cannot set up inside the state boundaries, with a license given to them from the state, and offer online gaming to players.

However, what is allowed is offshore casino gaming sites that accept players from Texas. These sites do not operate within the state – they do not have a Texas casino license – instead, they have a license from elsewhere but accept players from Texas.

Offshore Casino Sites in TX

Offshore sites offer online casino gaming to people in Texas and other US states. These casinos are set up outside of the US, with a license from elsewhere, and regulated by various gaming authorities.

The key to offshore casino gaming is that these sites offer a safe and secure place for you to play. They are not illegal gambling sites – they are legitimate places to bet. Safety and security and reputation with players are crucial elements for us to look at, so the sites you see on our list are the ones that come out best with that, and more.

Land-Based Casinos

A land-based casino is a physical casino gaming venue where you can go and play your favorite games. Unfortunately, there are just two of these in Texas because the law states that these are only eligible to be run on tribal Indian lands. However, both casinos are found in South Texas, and here we have the names and addresses of where you can play.

The first casino is known as the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino, located in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Address: 794 Lucky Eagle Dr, Eagle Pass, TX 78852, United States

The second casino is known as the Naskila Gaming Casino, which is located in Livingston, Texas.

Address: 540 State Park Rd 56, Livingston, TX 77351, United States

Indian Casinos in Texas

Indian casinos are the only option for those who want to visit a physical location. These are legal, despite having been sued in the past by the state. However, the casinos won that case, so they are still open, offering slots, poker, table and card games, plus more for those looking to have a social experience, rather than one at home online.

Texas Casino Legislation Timeline

With the combination of tribal laws allowing casino gaming, the move towards legalized sports gambling in other parts of the USA and offshore gambling to think about, the timeline for casino legislation has seen many things happen.

Below are the dates of some of the key events that have happened in the world of casino gaming.

1980 – Tribal laws were put in place to offer casino gaming on tribal land

1996 – The Kickapoo Casino opened

2006 – The unlawful internet gambling enforcement act was introduced to police online gambling for players in the USA

2015 – The National Indian Gaming Commission ruled that legal gaming on tribal land could continue

2017 – All states in the USA are now allowed to control the legality of gambling within their state boundaries

2021 – Despite attempts from some of the biggest names, politicians do not pass a bill to allow casino gaming in the state of Texas

Best Texas Online Casinos Reviewed

1. Wild Casino – The biggest Texas online casino for promotions and offers

The Wild Casino has an excellent range of services on offer for its players to enjoy. This site is known for offering fantastic promotions to players, including a substantial welcome bonus and much more for people to claim as they progress playing here.

If you want one of the casinos in Texas to offer you fabulous bonuses, then the Wild Casino could be for you.

When you sign up with them, you can claim the welcome bonus on offer. This is available up to $5000, which is a considerable amount. In addition, they have a 100% matched deposit offer available, up to $1000 and you can claim this on your first five deposits, totalling $5000. There is a 30x wagering requirement with this bonus, so make sure you understand that, so you know what you have to do before you can withdraw your funds.

Wild Casino Pros

Excellent welcome bonus for new players

Further promotions and offers that existing players can use

A casino that caters for high rollers and small players

Great TX casino for slot gaming

Wild Casino Cons

The casino does not offer live chat support for players

2. Bovada – A huge range of casino games to enjoy with this prominent online provider

Bovada are one of the biggest names in offshore gambling, with an excellent service covering many aspects, including casino gaming. Look out for slots, video poker, card games, table games, and more on this site, which is full of choice.

The theme of choice is everywhere, from hundreds of slots to multiple rooms when you want to play blackjack, roulette, and more. Look out for live versions of these games too, allowing you to watch studio streams and get involved with real-life dealers.

There is a welcome bonus for players to enjoy and this is something that can give you up to $3000 in bonus funds. Wagering requirements on this bonus vary, so make sure you understand this before you start betting. The requirement for slots is 25x, while every other type of game on the site is 40x.

Bovada Pros

Fantastic range of games on offer

Excellent welcome bonus up to $3000

Very user-friendly website

Regular promotions for existing customers

Bovada Cons

No live chat service for customer support

3. BetOnline – A great TX casino for slots

BetOnline are another big name in the world of online gambling. While they have a very varied service with table, card, and live games on offer, the most significant element of what they offer is undoubtedly slot games. There are hundreds of slot games to choose from here, and thanks to partnerships with many top developers, their games are high quality, and there is always a regular stream of new games being added.

Payouts are important to BetOnline, shown by their claim of allowing you to cash in any winnings and have them paid back to you within 48 hours, and this is valid across several different methods.

New players can claim the welcome bonus on offer, which is available up to $3000. The offer is spread across three deposits – each of those is a 100% matched deposit offer up to $1000, giving you a total of $3000 to claim. Each one of these comes with a wagering requirement of 40x across all game types.

BetOnline Pros

Excellent slot gaming website

Superfast payouts for players

Great welcome bonus up to $3000

Reputation as being one of the best online casinos in Texas

BetOnline Cons

Table and card game selection a little smaller than some others available

4. BetUS – A casino offering a friendly, easy to use interface

There will be many players looking for their first online casino, and to these people, interface and being user friendly is very important. This is something that BetUS have focused on and of the casinos in Texas that we have looked at, this one stands out as one of the easiest to use.

That doesn’t mean this is a small casino – there are hundreds of games to choose from, but how they are presented, plus the simple menu system in place, is all key to ensuring things run well, and players can quickly and easily move around.

When joining, you can claim the welcome bonus which is available up to a maximum of $5000 and is a 150% matched offer. However, this comes with a 30x wagering requirement, and importantly, a cap on winnings from the bonus of $10,000 – keep this in mind.

BetUS Pros

Simple and easy to use casino

Excellent 150% matched welcome bonus up to $5000

Many existing customer offers are available

Good live casino game coverage

BetUS Cons

A small selection of slots and table games

5. MyBookie – A huge name Texas casino

MyBookie is not just a casino – instead, it is a complete gambling service with a wide range of betting options including a sportsbook. They have excellent slots games, some great table and card games to choose from and a lot more if you are looking for a complete gambling experience.

MyBookie are one of the casinos in Texas that do a great job of combining quality and quantity and much of this is down to the relationships they have. We constantly see new games being added here, but these are not just any games – they are top titles from the biggest developers.

There is a welcome bonus for new players to claim, a 150% matched deposit bonus, which is available up to $750. However, this is not all you will get – MyBookie offer a range of existing customer offers that you can claim after the welcome bonus.

MyBookie Pros

Get a $750 welcome bonus as a new player

Look out for many promotions for existing customers

Great range of slot games

Fantastic live casino section with real-life dealers live from the studio

MyBookie Cons

A limited number of payment options

Best Texas Online Casinos Compared

Casino Total Games Games Available Software Providers Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Wild Casino 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno BetSoft $5000 30x Bovada 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Real Time Gaming $3000 25x slots 40x other games BetOnline 150+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Rival Gaming $3000 40x BetUS 100+ Slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, keno Digital Gaming Solutions $5000 30x MyBookie 150+ Slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, keno BetSoft, Concept Gaming $750 30x Ignition 150+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Real Time Gaming $3000 25x Intertops 300+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno Real Time Gaming $100 30x MyB 200+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno BetSoft $1000 30x Red Dog 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, keno Real Time Gaming $12250 35x Planet 7 250+ Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, keno BetSoft $4000 35x

How We Choose the Best Texas Online Casinos

We put together many factors when choosing which Texas casinos we prefer, and this is a range of different things, with the most important of them detailed below.

Range of Games

The best casinos in Texas should offer a robust list of games for players to enjoy. We want to see variety enough so that players are not bored, while new games should be added regularly.

Software

Finding a casino that has good relationships with top software providers is vital. This is because that ensures a constant stream of games being added to the site, and also it means that the big titles will be coming, which is what we all want to play.

Betting Limits

For some players, betting limits won’t matter but for some they certainly do. Betting limits need to be high enough for high rollers to get involved, but the minimums also need to be low, ensuring that all players can get involved – we look for companies with betting limits to suit all players.

VIP Tables

If you are a high roller, alongside betting limits, you want to find Texas casinos that offer VIP tables for you to enjoy. These tables allow larger limits, are limited to VIP players only and give you somewhere special to enjoy your gaming.

Texas Casino Bonuses

Many casinos in Texas offer bonuses to their players. We strive to find the biggest, best and easiest to unlock. Of course, welcome bonuses play a big part in this, but we also look for regular promotions for existing players so that you can keep enjoying a good deal.

Mobile Experience

Every casino in Texas needs to offer a mobile experience to their players because mobile gaming is widely used and becoming even more popular. So we look for robust mobile platforms and casino apps, with signs that companies are dedicated to mobile casino gaming and want to keep improving that.

What Casino Games Can You Play in Texas?

If you are new and looking for casinos in Texas to offer you different types of games so that you can choose the one you prefer, here are several top games to look out for.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a hugely popular card game where you take on the dealer in a bid to win the hand by being closest to 21. This game is available on every casino site, but the best stand out by offering multiple rooms to play inside and also slight variations on the game so that you can try out something new.

Poker

Poker is played in rooms against other players from around the world. In addition, many casinos offer a dedicated poker section on their site for you to enjoy. This game is played by millions worldwide, with sit and play games plus tournaments available for you to enjoy.

Roulette

Watch the roulette wheel spin and place your bets on this all-time casino classic. What helps roulette stand out and retain players is the number of different ways you can bet on this game. From bets that pay small odds to long shots if you want to win big, there is something for every betting style with this game.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a card game that often gets forgotten about behind the likes of those we have mentioned above. The best casinos in Texas will offer this game to players, while the very best Texas casinos will have multiple rooms that you can enjoy.

Live Games

Like elsewhere worldwide, casinos in TX are offering players more and more live games to enjoy. This is a growing part of casino gaming, with plenty of games to choose from, including those mentioned above.

Texas Online Casino Software Providers

Behind the scenes of your casino in Texas, several different software providers will work hard to bring you great quality games. The more providers on offer, the more games the casino will offer, and the more chance of new games becoming available.

Some massive names work with offshore casinos, such as BetSoft, Real Time Gaming and others, and these are some of the market leaders you need to be looking out for when choosing where to play.

Casino Blackjack Games Roulette Games Other Games Software Providers Wild Casino 11 4 12 BetSoft Bovada 8 6 10 Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Real Time Gaming BetOnline 17 11 14 Rival Gaming BetUS 16 5 20 Digital Gaming Solutions MyBookie 22 6 13 BetSoft, Concept Gaming Ignition 8 7 10 Real Time Gaming Intertops 6 2 1 Real Time Gaming MyB 20 5 6 BetSoft Red Dog 2 3 5 Real Time Gaming Planet 7 8 3 14 BetSoft

Online Casino Bonuses in TX

The best Texas online casino will give you a welcome bonus when you start and should also offer other offers as an existing player. These vary in size, how they are claimed and what you can do with them. However, there are three basic types of bonuses that you will get, and we explain them in more detail here.

Matched Deposits

Matched deposits are the primary type of bonus on offer. These are based on your deposit, and the casino will match this. Most are 100% matched, but some are higher and some are lower, so look out for this as it will affect the bonus amount you receive. Of the real money online casinos Texas users can play in, the matched deposit bonus offer is the one you are most likely to see.

Free Spins

Some Texas casinos offer a free spins bonus to players, which is exactly like it says, giving you free spins to enjoy rather than bonus funds. These can be very big, but one important note is that free spins are for slots games, so you need to be a slots player to take advantage of this without changing your gaming style.

No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses are not too common, and this is because they are given out without the need for a deposit to be made into the account. For example, at a real money online casino in Texas, you can use a no deposit bonus to explore the service on offer without depositing your own money, so essentially it is a free trial for you to have.

Key Terms and Conditions

Perhaps the most crucial aspect of claiming a bonus from one of the Texas casinos is understanding the terms and conditions attached to the bonus. These are different everywhere, so look for them based on the bonus you are taking.

The key terms and conditions are wagering requirement, expiry date, maximum winning amount, deposit options and if all games count towards the wagering.

Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Expiry Date Bovada $3000 No code 25x slots 40x other games Ongoing Wild Casino $5000 No code 30x Ongoing BetOnline $3000 BOLCASINO 40x Ongoing BetUS $5000 CAS150 30x Ongoing MyBookie $750 MYB150 30x Ongoing Ignition $3000 No code 25x Ongoing Intertops $100 No code 30x Ongoing MyB $1000 No code 30x Ongoing Red Dog $12250 WAGGINGTAILS 35x Ongoing Planet 7 $4000 WELCOME777 35x Ongoing

Casino Payment Methods

There are many ways to deposit funds into your casino account. For example, casinos in Texas will accept debit and credit cards from their players, alongside e-wallet methods such as Paypal, Skrill, and NeoSurf.

Many Texas casinos also offer users the chance to play with cryptocurrency, which is becoming an increasingly common payment method for players. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and others are all accepted by casinos and offer an excellent option for players who want to take advantage of crypto while playing.

Casino Site Payment Methods Fees Wild Casino Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None Bovada Debit cards, credit cards, Rapid Transfer None BetOnline Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person None BetUS Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None MyBookie Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person None Ignition Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None Intertops Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Skrill, Neteller None MyB Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, Person 2 Person None Red Dog Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency, neosurf None Planet 7 Debit cards, credit cards, cryptocurrency None

How to Get Started at a Texas Casino

If you want to get started with a casino in Texas then here is our step by step guide of how you do this. We will use Wild Casino as an example, but all casinos offer a simple and easy to understand way of signing up and depositing.

Firstly, visit the Wild Casino site and sign up for a new account, fill in your details and create a username and password. Next, you need to add a payment method to the account and make your first deposit, which will allow you to claim the welcome bonus. At this point, you can begin playing as your deposit will appear in your account instantly. The final step to complete is to verify your account. You will need to complete this before you can withdraw funds.

Conclusion

There are many great Texas casinos for players to choose from if they want to go offshore and play online from home. These offer a very high standard of play and are all safe and secure for players to use.

The game choice is excellent, with casinos in Texas offering great selection and a constant wave of new games to ensure their services are kept fresh.

With an easy sign-up process, some big names to choose from, fantastic bonuses and promotions to use, there is a lot to like about the casino industry and what the best Texas online casino can offer you.

FAQs

Are casinos legal in Texas?

Inside Texas, casino gaming is not legal unless on tribal lands, but if you want to play online then it is legal for people in Texas to visit offshore casinos.

What online casinos are legal in Texas?

There are two ways to play. You can visit one of the two tribal casinos in the state or play online using the best Texas casinos online from those available offshore.

What is the best Texas online casino?

There are many great options to choose from but the standout best for us is the Wild Casino, with an excellent casino service for players.

When will Texas legalize online gambling?

This remains to be seen, but there are still some timely parts of the process to be completed so while we don’t know when it will happen, we know it will happen soon.

Can you use offshore casinos in Texas?

Yes, offshore casinos in Texas are available for players to sign up and use, and there are many to choose from including those we have listed here.