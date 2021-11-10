Online Gambling Texas Guide - $5000 Free at Texas Gambing Sites

Welcome to our guide to online gambling in Texas. Please scroll down for rankings of the top ten offshore sites that accept wagers from TX residents, a detailed overview of the state’s current gambling legislation, and an outline of all land-based and digital casino services available to gamblers in Lone Star State.

The Best Texas Gambling Sites List 2021

We put hours of research into comparing and scrutinizing each recommended provider, paying particular attention to security and reliable withdrawals.

BetOnline – Best site for online gambling in Texas

– Best site for online gambling in Texas MyBookie – Great Blackjack site for Texas online gambling

– Great Blackjack site for Texas online gambling Wild Casino – Top selection of jackpot slots

– Top selection of jackpot slots XBet – Great for video poker

– Great for video poker Bovada – Large variety of casino games

– Large variety of casino games Intertops – Excellent roulette selection

– Excellent roulette selection Ignition – Attractive bonus turnover

– Attractive bonus turnover MYB – Robust mobile app for gamblers in Texas

– Robust mobile app for gamblers in Texas Sportsbetting.ag – Great selection of classic slots

– Great selection of classic slots BetNow – responsive customer support

Is Gambling Legal in Texas?

Legal gambling in Texas includes the Texas Lottery, horse and greyhound pari-mutuel racing, pull-tabs, raffles, charitable bingo, and a handful of Indian casinos. Sports gambling in Texas is illegal, and the state does not issue online gambling licenses. Unfortunately, TX is one of the most restrictive states when it comes to gambling.

Land-Based Gambling in Texas

You can gamble legally at one of three Tribal casinos in Texas:

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino (7777 Lucky Eagle Drive, Eagle Pass)

Naskila Gaming (333 State Park Road, Livingston)

Speaking Rock Casinos (122 South old Pueblo Road, El Paso)

These physical establishments are regulated under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The IGRA was passed in 1988 and authorizes the state’s Indian Tribes to run land-based casinos. As of 2021, the three tribal casinos above are the only land-based gambling venues. Most revenues generated by Native casinos go toward sustaining Indian reservations.

A 2010 poll revealed that 57% of Texans favor fully legalized gamblings. Though these results are based on a phone survey, other polls have found similar trends. As resident sentiments shift in favor of regulation, lawmakers will relax their strict stance on gambling.

Texas Online Gambling

Online legal gambling in Texas is not available. Even land-based gambling is heavily regulated, with only three Indian casinos in operation. Legal online gambling is likely years away for state residents.

On the bright side, state laws do not prohibit gambling with an offshore casino. Therefore, you can join any of the sites we recommend above and play for real money without fear of prosecution.

Timeline of Texas Gambling Legislation

As we mentioned, gambling is currently illegal in Texas. Most legalization initiatives fall through almost as soon as they are proposed. It will take a constitutional amendment for any meaningful change to materialize.

October 2021 : The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case of Texas v. Ysleta del Sur Pueblo to determine whether the Tribe has the right to operate a Class II casino under IGRA.

: The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case of Texas v. Ysleta del Sur Pueblo to determine whether the Tribe has the right to operate a Class II casino under IGRA. July 2021 : Governor Dan Patrick tables conversations about legal sports betting and gambling until 2023.

: Governor Dan Patrick tables conversations about legal sports betting and gambling until 2023. May 202 1: U.S. House passes casino bill to allow two Texan tribes to host Class II land-based casinos on their reservation land. The bill will face fierce opposition from Senator John Cornyn in the Senate.

1: U.S. House passes casino bill to allow two Texan tribes to host Class II land-based casinos on their reservation land. The bill will face fierce opposition from Senator John Cornyn in the Senate. February 2021 : Gov. Dan Patrick announces that legal sports betting in Texas “won’t see the light of day.” This put an abrupt end to several budding legalization initiatives.

: Gov. Dan Patrick announces that legal sports betting in Texas “won’t see the light of day.” This put an abrupt end to several budding legalization initiatives. 2018: PASPA was repealed, but Texas officials decided to maintain local restrictions.

Texas Gambling Age

The minimum age for gambling, poker, and pari-mutuel betting is 21, while the minimum age for participating in the Texas Lottery is 18.

Offshore Gambling Sites in Texas

Currently, offshore gambling sites are the only way to gamble online from within state lines. State laws don’t prohibit signing up and depositing with offshore sites, and there are no records of residents being prosecuted for signing up or depositing with an offshore site.

While Texas does not issue gambling licenses, offshore casinos are licensed by overseas jurisdictions like Panam and the European Union. As long as you choose a reputable offshore site, like the ones we recommend on this page, you’ll enjoy a safe gambling experience.

Each of the best offshore gambling sites offers at least 200 games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, and live dealer tables.

What Can You Gamble on in Texas?

You can gamble at one of the state’s three land-based Tribal casinos, play bingo at casinos or bingo halls, participate in the Texas Lottery, wager on greyhound and horse races, and participate in raffles. Gambling online with an offshore site is not against state laws, so you can sign up with one of our recommended sites to start immediately enjoying online gambling in Texas.

Active race tracks include:

Gillespie Fair and Festivals

Lone Star Park

Retama Park

Sam Houston Race Park

Sports Gambling

As of 2021, there is no legal sports gambling in Texas. Both retail and mobile betting are illegal in the state. This is despite PASPA being repealed in 2018.

Additionally, based on Governor Dan Patrick’s 2021 announcement, Texas sports gambling is highly unlikely to materialize within the next five years. To wager on your favorite sports from inside Texas borders, sign up with one of our recommended offshore sportsbooks; gambling with an overseas betting site is not against state laws.

Casino Gambling

There are only three active land-based casinos in Texas, all owned by federally recognized tribes. Private companies cannot set up commercial activities within TX lines, which is unlikely to change soon. Billionaire Sheldon Adelson of Las Vegas Sands company, one of the top donors to the Republican State Leadership Committee, hopes to change this by establishing several casinos on the outskirts of the state’s largest cities, but we’re years away from tangible results.

Poker Gambling

Poker is a bit of a grey area. You can play poker anywhere as long as the “house” doesn’t profit from the games. Technically, poker clubs aren’t criminalized in Texas. However, authorities have raided several larger poker rooms where big money (millions of dollars) was involved.

You can also play land-based poker at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass; the two other Tribal casinos don’t currently offer poker tables.

And, of course, online offshore poker rooms are always a viable option.

Gambling Offers in Texas

Gambling casinos in Texas offer several types of bonuses to attract new customers. Below is an overview of the most popular promotions.

Deposit match bonuses

The casino awards you a bonus equal to a certain percentage of your first deposit. For example, a “100% deposit bonus” means you’ll receive $1.00 in bonus funds for every $1.00 you deposit. As a result, the value of this bonus increases the more money you are willing to commit. The maximum bonus value is usually capped between $1,000 and $5,000, depending on the casino. You can use your bonus to play slots, table games, baccarat, and specialty games.

Free spins

Sites that offer online gambling in Texas sometimes offer free slot spins. Typically, free spins are awarded as part of a larger welcome package or to celebrate an anniversary or the release of a new slot game. Expect to receive between 20 and 250 free spins as part of free spins promotions. Please keep in mind that anything you win through a free spin is awarded as bonus cash, subject to the online casino’s wagering requirements.

Free bets

You can use your deposit match bonus funds to place free bets on blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and other table games at your casino. Some Texas gambling sites offer free bets exclusively for one game or another, but most bonuses are usable across the casino’s entire game lineup.

Free poker chips

Several online casinos, such as BetOnline and MyBookie, offer dedicated poker bonuses. Furthermore, funds from standard deposit match bonuses are also eligible for poker play.

How Gambling is Taxed in Texas

There is currently no personal income tax in Texas, meaning gambling winnings are subject to the federal 24% gambling tax only. Land-based casinos and other gambling venues subtract this tax from winnings and transfer it to the IRS. Casinos can withhold up to 28% for federal tax if they don’t have your SSN on file.

Best Texas Sportsbooks Reviewed

1. BetOnline – Best site for online gambling in Texas

BetOnline’s website launched in 2011.

It’s the biggest site we’ve tested, boasting a library with over 490 casino games for players to choose from. The site offers around 300 slots with an average RTP of 96.8%.

There is no shortage of table games, including roulette, blackjack, and a whopping 20 video poker games. BetOnline limits bets on its most popular games, such as blackjack, at $10,000.

Players can deposit and withdraw funds via a wide variety of payment options, including money order, bank transfer, wire transfer, check, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Neteller, and Skrill. The minimum deposit amount is $10, and withdrawals are capped at $100,000.

Texas customers can take advantage of a 100% matched signup bonus of up to $3,000 on their initial deposit of at least $50. The wagering requirement is 30x.

Click here to visit BetOnline.

Pros

Reputable company

High bet limits on table games

Attractive signup bonus

Cons

High minimum deposit amount for signup bonus

2. MyBookie – Great blackjack site for Texas online gambling

Blackjack enthusiasts are guaranteed to enjoy MyBookie. Aside from offering classic blackjack versions, the site hosts blackjack tournaments with large cash prizes every week. While most brick-and-mortar casinos only offer a 1:1 payout on blackjack games, MyBookie delights its players with a 3:2 payout.

This new casino also hosts 15 live dealer tables where players can try their hands at roulette, blackjack, Super 6, baccarat, and 3-card poker. The casino adds new casino games several times a year, and its library already contains over 150 slot titles. There are plenty of jackpot slots to choose from, and payouts can reach $2 million and above.

The site attracts new players by matching 150% of up to $750 for deposits made using a debit card, credit card, or cryptocurrency. This welcome bonus has no time limit and carries a 40x wagering requirement.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

3:2 blackjack payouts

$750 signup bonus

Cash prizes in weekly blackjack tournaments

$2 million in jackpot slot payouts

Cons:

No live poker tournaments

3. Wild Casino – Top selection of jackpot slots

Wild Casino only launched in 2017, but it’s already an all-rounder with an impressive range of online games and promotions.

The website’s 300+ titles, most of which are online slots, are supplied by industry-leading game developers such as Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming. Check out the Wild Show and Prosperous Bloom, two games with an attractive RTP and engaging gameplay.

Wild Casino offers a great selection of table games, including 14 live dealer titles. Players can deposit money via Visa, Mastercard, bank wire, and even cryptocurrency. The minimum deposit amount is only $20, and the maximum deposit with a credit card is $5,000.

The site entices customers with a signup bonus of up to $5,000, the highest on our list. This welcome offer is distributed across a player’s first five deposits, each of which is matched 100% up to $1,000. Players must meet a 35x wagering requirement within 30 days.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros

Generous signup bonus

14 live casino games

No withdrawal fee

Impressive selection of slots boasting high RTP

Cons

Could use a design revamp on mobile

4. XBet – Great for video poker

Sportsbook and casino aficionados alike will find plenty to do at XBet, a highly experienced player on the gaming market. The company is partnered with industry-leading provider Betsoft, which allows it to provide clients with a great selection of top-of-the-line 3D slots such as Take Olympus and Jungle Stripes. XBet also offers casino games (including live casino) and a sportsbook section. The website is easy to navigate and well optimized for mobile.

New players can look forward to a 200% match bonus of up to $500, while existing players can boost their winnings with a 50% Casino Reload Bonus up to $500. Another promotion for loyal players is the Weekend Reload Bonus. It matches 100% up to $1,000 on a deposit of $100 or more. The sportsbook section offers several sports promotions as well.

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros

Attractive bonuses

Over 50 high-quality 3D slots

Cryptocurrency as a payment method

Cons

No e-wallet as a payment method

5. Bovada – Large variety of casino games

Bovada needs no introduction – the brand, owned by Calvin Ayre, is the most well-known name on our list. Both its brick-and-mortar and online casino are a sight to behold.

The site’s gaming selection is powered by several developers, including Betsoft, Dragon Gaming, and Real Time Gaming. This is a relatively rare combination in the online gaming world, which means boredom is not a concern at Bovada.

Players can look forward to 160 games (including a whopping 36 live dealer titles), which doesn’t sound like a lot – but quality over quantity is the name of the game in this corner of the internet. The average RTP across Bovada’s offering is 97.8% – the most impressive we’ve come across in our tests.

Players can deposit and withdraw funds using Visa, American Express, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and – notably – PayPal via MatchPay. The minimum deposit amount is just $25, but players should be aware of a 3% fee attached to some of the payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals.

Texas-based players can enjoy a 100% matched $1,000 signup bonus on their initial deposit of at least $10. The wagering requirement is 30x and must be satisfied within 30 days.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros

Intuitive $1,000 signup offer

Great-looking website

The only online casino where Texans can use PayPal

Cons

Small casino

Texas Betting Sites Comparison

How to Get Started with a Texas Gambling Site

We’ll show you how to get started with online gambling in Texas. All it takes is a reliable internet connection and ten minutes of your time. The step-by-step screenshot instructions below are based on BetOnline – our top Texas online gambling site.

Step #1: Create a Free Account

Navigate to the BetOnline website or launch the dedicated mobile application through your Android or iOS mobile device. Click the Register button to fire up the sign-up form. Enter your first name, last name, email address, password, zip code, phone number, and date of birth. Ensure the information is accurate because you’ll have to verify it with an ID check before withdrawing any winnings from your account.

Click the Create Account button when finished. Check your email inbox and click the activation link in the verification message.

Step #2: Choose a Deposit Method

Click the Deposit button in the top-right section of the application to view the deposit methods available to you. Texas residents can choose between Bitcoin, altcoins, credit cards, and e-checks. Bitcoin is a big hit at BetOnline and accounts for over 85% of all transactions at the casino.

Step #3: Fund Your Account

Enter your preferred deposit amount. You can deposit between $20 and $500,000. This step is also where you have to enter our promo code to claim bonuses.

Click the Deposit Now button. What happens next will depend on your chosen payment method. For example, if you select Bitcoin, you’ll receive a wallet address for transfers. Make sure to send your Bitcoins or Satoshis only to the wallet listed on the BetOnline website.

Wrapping Up

In general, legal online gambling and gambling are undeveloped in Texas, and it will likely be years before this changes. Until then, online gambling in Texas remains available through one of our recommended offshore casinos. Sign up to start playing your favorite slots and table games right now.

FAQs

Is gambling illegal in texas?

Some forms of gambling are legal, while others aren’t. The state doesn’t issue legal online gambling or sports betting licenses. Available gambling options include three Tribal casinos, bingo, raffles, and the Texas lottery. Of course, legal online gambling in Texas is possible through our recommended offshore casinos.

Does Texas have any casinos?

Yes, Texas is home to three land-based casinos: the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Lucky Eagle, the Naskila Gaming casino in Livingston, and the Speaking Rock Casino in El Paso. Commercial entities are currently not allowed to operate land-based casinos in the state.

Can I gamble online in texas?

There are no state-licensed casinos because online gambling isn’t regulated in Texas; however, online gambling in Texas is possible via casinos licensed and regulated in overseas jurisdictions. Please consult our reviews and rankings above for recommendations.

Why is gambling illegal in Texas?

The Constitution of Texas and conservative undercurrents make it difficult for serious legalization attempts to gain a foothold.

When will Texas legalize gambling?

Fully legalized gambling, like that in New Jersey, is at least five years away. Even Native Tribes struggle to expand their land-based gambling enterprises in the state.